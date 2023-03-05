Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Tune into Joe Budden and his friends. Follow along the crazy adventures of these very random friends. More
Tune into Joe Budden and his friends. Follow along the crazy adventures of these very random friends.

Available Episodes

  • Episode 623 | "Meow"
    The JBP kicks off this episode with a recap of the 2023 Met Gala (10:30) before discussing Cher’s split with Alexander Edwards (30:51). Lil Durk claims he’s been blackballed (38:34), Ed Sheeran is currently on trial in a copyright-infringement case over Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’ (46:42), & the ‘Godfather of A.I.’ sends a warning on his way out after leaving Google (1:10:01). Also, NBA Playoff talk continues (1:17:47) and Memphis declines to bring back Dillon Brooks (1:30:40), Brian McKnight has been criticized over recent Instagram posts (1:37:25), the gang reacts to Eboni K. Williams saying she’d never date a bus driver (1:57:45), + MORE!  Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here www.patreon.com/JoeBudden   Sleeper Picks:  Joe | Tamar Braxton - “Changed”  Ice | Don Trip - “The Messenger” Parks | Flee Lord & Crisis - “Let Me Get Mines” Ish | Amaria (feat. Amber Navran) - “Lying To You” Melyssa | Radiant Children - “Life’s a Bitch” QueenzFlip | Teejay - “Baller”
    5/3/2023
    2:39:12
  • Episode 622 | "Crème de la Crème"
    The JBP kicks off this weekend’s episode by sending their condolences to Jerry Springer who passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer (26:28). The gang then covers the music that released on Friday including Jack Harlow’s new album (34:02) & a new Miguel record (44:52). Facebook drops all original programming including ‘Red Table Talk’ (57:36), the NBA Playoffs are in full swing (1:11:34), and Troy & Rashad from ‘Earn Your Leisure’ join the show (1:40:31). Also, Lamar Jackson re-ups with the Ravens (2:24:40), Young Thug shows support to Gunna on Instagram (2:44:23), + MORE!  Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here www.patreon.com/JoeBudden   Sleeper Picks:  Joe | Omarion - “Serious” Ice | Rowdy Rebel & Fetty Luciano (feat. Fivio Foreign & Rah Swish) - “No Pressure” Parks | Markas & BrixxisKING - “Shyne” Ish | Leon Thomas - “Crash & Burn” Melyssa | ODIE - “North Face” QueenzFlip | Eddie F & Miss Jones - “Calling All Ladies”  
    4/29/2023
    3:18:08
  • Episode 621 | "Slaves to a Structure"
    Joe returns from his Las Vegas trip as he shares details from his time in Sin City (11:25) and provides his thoughts on the Usher’s residency show (21:15). The JBP dives into the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis & Ryan Garcia fight (59:45) as well as the Don Lemon & Tucker Carlson departures (1:16:10), and Joe sends some love to his peers (1:39:00). Also, the gang looks to Ish to apologize for his Knicks/Cavs prediction (2:02:47), Joe gives his Snowfall take (2:18:25), Rapper Pras admits he was an FBI Informant (2:36:20), + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here www.patreon.com/JoeBudden   Sleeper Picks:  Joe | Amaria - “Secrets” Ice | Red Cafe, Fabolous, Capella Grey - “Don’t Vibe and Tell” Parks | Domo Genesis & The Alchemist (feat. Smoke DZA) - “Power Ballad” Ish | Sidibe - “Diamond in the Desert” Melyssa | Madison Ryann Ward & Ty Brasel - “Unknown” QueenzFlip | Major Galore - “Sip This Tee”
    4/26/2023
    3:04:51
  • Episode 620 | "Who Said?"
    The gang records their first episode without Joe as they begin with the latest news on Jonathan Majors as additional abuse allegations come to light (12:47) and Tiffany Haddish attempts to defend him (25:57). Desiigner seeks mental health treatment after exposing himself on an airplane (36:55), Frank Ocean pulls out of weekend 2 of Coachella due to an injury (1:00:33), and *SPOILER ALERT* Snowfall series finale recap (1:05:00). Also, the JBP gives their thoughts on the Chance the Rapper dancing video (1:29:01), Eagles QB Jalen Hurts pens a love letter to black women (1:40:06), + MORE!   Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here www.patreon.com/JoeBudden Sleeper Picks: Ice | Lloyd Banks - “Cliffhanger” Melyssa | SamTRax (feat. Amber Oliver) - “You Are” Parks | Your Old Droog & Madlib - “Pronouns” Ish | Yung Bleu & Chris Brown - “Distant Lover”
    4/22/2023
    2:24:25
  • Episode 619 | "Hate to be Frank"
    The JBP starts this episode by recapping Coachella (26:45) and giving their thoughts on Frank Ocean’s performance and what went wrong with the set (30:26). Ice recaps the Lil Wayne concert he attended (55:55), Jonathan Majors PR & management teams have severed ties (1:11:25), and the gang has some updates on the YSL RICO case (1:29:54). Also, an A.I. version of a Drake & Weeknd song was leaked (1:42:46), Part of the Show (1:57:05), the NBA playoffs (2:16:22), + MORE!  Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here www.patreon.com/JoeBudden   Sleeper Picks: Joe | Dende - “Block Me” Ice | Mozzy - “FREE ALL THE LIFERS” Parks | Agony Aka Southside Tone - “Ricks Story” Ish | Maeta - “S(EX) [Sped Up]” Melyssa | Satin Jackets & Panama - “Back to Me” QueenzFlip | Stack Bundles - “Drunk or High”   
    4/19/2023
    2:49:52

About The Joe Budden Podcast

Tune into Joe Budden and his friends. Follow along the crazy adventures of these very random friends.
Podcast website

