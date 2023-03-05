Tune into Joe Budden and his friends. Follow along the crazy adventures of these very random friends. More
Available Episodes
5 of 385
Episode 623 | "Meow"
The JBP kicks off this episode with a recap of the 2023 Met Gala (10:30) before discussing Cher’s split with Alexander Edwards (30:51). Lil Durk claims he’s been blackballed (38:34), Ed Sheeran is currently on trial in a copyright-infringement case over Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’ (46:42), & the ‘Godfather of A.I.’ sends a warning on his way out after leaving Google (1:10:01). Also, NBA Playoff talk continues (1:17:47) and Memphis declines to bring back Dillon Brooks (1:30:40), Brian McKnight has been criticized over recent Instagram posts (1:37:25), the gang reacts to Eboni K. Williams saying she’d never date a bus driver (1:57:45), + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here www.patreon.com/JoeBudden Sleeper Picks: Joe | Tamar Braxton - “Changed” Ice | Don Trip - “The Messenger” Parks | Flee Lord & Crisis - “Let Me Get Mines” Ish | Amaria (feat. Amber Navran) - “Lying To You” Melyssa | Radiant Children - “Life’s a Bitch” QueenzFlip | Teejay - “Baller”
5/3/2023
2:39:12
Episode 622 | "Crème de la Crème"
The JBP kicks off this weekend’s episode by sending their condolences to Jerry Springer who passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer (26:28). The gang then covers the music that released on Friday including Jack Harlow’s new album (34:02) & a new Miguel record (44:52). Facebook drops all original programming including ‘Red Table Talk’ (57:36), the NBA Playoffs are in full swing (1:11:34), and Troy & Rashad from ‘Earn Your Leisure’ join the show (1:40:31). Also, Lamar Jackson re-ups with the Ravens (2:24:40), Young Thug shows support to Gunna on Instagram (2:44:23), + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here www.patreon.com/JoeBudden Sleeper Picks: Joe | Omarion - “Serious” Ice | Rowdy Rebel & Fetty Luciano (feat. Fivio Foreign & Rah Swish) - “No Pressure” Parks | Markas & BrixxisKING - “Shyne” Ish | Leon Thomas - “Crash & Burn” Melyssa | ODIE - “North Face” QueenzFlip | Eddie F & Miss Jones - “Calling All Ladies”
4/29/2023
3:18:08
Episode 621 | "Slaves to a Structure"
Joe returns from his Las Vegas trip as he shares details from his time in Sin City (11:25) and provides his thoughts on the Usher’s residency show (21:15). The JBP dives into the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis & Ryan Garcia fight (59:45) as well as the Don Lemon & Tucker Carlson departures (1:16:10), and Joe sends some love to his peers (1:39:00). Also, the gang looks to Ish to apologize for his Knicks/Cavs prediction (2:02:47), Joe gives his Snowfall take (2:18:25), Rapper Pras admits he was an FBI Informant (2:36:20), + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here www.patreon.com/JoeBudden Sleeper Picks: Joe | Amaria - “Secrets” Ice | Red Cafe, Fabolous, Capella Grey - “Don’t Vibe and Tell” Parks | Domo Genesis & The Alchemist (feat. Smoke DZA) - “Power Ballad” Ish | Sidibe - “Diamond in the Desert” Melyssa | Madison Ryann Ward & Ty Brasel - “Unknown” QueenzFlip | Major Galore - “Sip This Tee”
4/26/2023
3:04:51
Episode 620 | "Who Said?"
The gang records their first episode without Joe as they begin with the latest news on Jonathan Majors as additional abuse allegations come to light (12:47) and Tiffany Haddish attempts to defend him (25:57). Desiigner seeks mental health treatment after exposing himself on an airplane (36:55), Frank Ocean pulls out of weekend 2 of Coachella due to an injury (1:00:33), and *SPOILER ALERT* Snowfall series finale recap (1:05:00). Also, the JBP gives their thoughts on the Chance the Rapper dancing video (1:29:01), Eagles QB Jalen Hurts pens a love letter to black women (1:40:06), + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here www.patreon.com/JoeBudden Sleeper Picks: Ice | Lloyd Banks - “Cliffhanger” Melyssa | SamTRax (feat. Amber Oliver) - “You Are” Parks | Your Old Droog & Madlib - “Pronouns” Ish | Yung Bleu & Chris Brown - “Distant Lover”
4/22/2023
2:24:25
Episode 619 | "Hate to be Frank"
The JBP starts this episode by recapping Coachella (26:45) and giving their thoughts on Frank Ocean’s performance and what went wrong with the set (30:26). Ice recaps the Lil Wayne concert he attended (55:55), Jonathan Majors PR & management teams have severed ties (1:11:25), and the gang has some updates on the YSL RICO case (1:29:54). Also, an A.I. version of a Drake & Weeknd song was leaked (1:42:46), Part of the Show (1:57:05), the NBA playoffs (2:16:22), + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here www.patreon.com/JoeBudden Sleeper Picks: Joe | Dende - “Block Me” Ice | Mozzy - “FREE ALL THE LIFERS” Parks | Agony Aka Southside Tone - “Ricks Story” Ish | Maeta - “S(EX) [Sped Up]” Melyssa | Satin Jackets & Panama - “Back to Me” QueenzFlip | Stack Bundles - “Drunk or High”