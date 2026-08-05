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751 episodes
- The JBP's latest episode begins with the news of Joe's weekly true-crime video podcast, partnering with Wolf Entertainment (28:45) before Marc Lamont Hill shares his thoughts on the upcoming Joe Jackson Documentary 'The Manager. The Mythology. The Legend.' (34:42). Political Commentator Roland Martin is being extorted (44:50), A$AP Rocky withdraws a job offer with a graphic designer which leads the room to speak on dealing with entrepreneurs (52:26), and the latest debate on splitting the dinner bill after a Queen Naija livestream (1:07:40). Myspace is planning a comeback (1:39:10) while actor Jonah Hill says he would 'annihilate' someone using his Jiu-Jitsu training (1:53:57). Also, QueenzFlip discusses trigger words that lead to fights (2:09:00), the old school vs. new school fighting rules (2:16:50), weird AI videos from Mario Lopez (2:25:02), the father of the attacker at Alapachee High School gets sentenced to 15 years (2:29:24), and more.
Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: http://www.patreon.com/joebudden
- The latest episode from the JBP begins with Forbes Highest-Paid Podcasters of 2026 list (25:15) before turning to new music from Cardi B (42:53), Meek Mill (49:20), and Wale (1:02:08). Dave East removes 38 Spesh from his new album with Harry Fraud (1:08:57), Lil Wayne is going viral again after his most recent show (1:20:55), and a strange headline involving DJ Envy (1:38:55). Also, more allegations against actor and singer Jared Leto (1:57:20), the crew shares recently watched TV shows and documentaries (2:14:47), Ish shares his latest thoughts on Pablo Torre's investigation on Kawhi Leonard (2:37:38), Stephen A. Smith apologizes to Kyrie Irving yet again (2:46:20), and much more!
Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: http://www.patreon.com/joebudden
- The JBP starts its latest episode discussing 38 Spesh's new diss record aimed at Jadakiss and Jim Jones (30:23) before the back and forth between Memphis Bleek, Uncle Murda & Tony Yayo (1:07:30). The crew then reacts to the female Usher kicked off stage including her comments following the concert (1:30:38), Summer Jam 2026 (1:45:15), and the latest in the Noah Wells case after new audio hit the internet (2:04:30). Also, the Philadelphia 76ers will get 34 televised games this season (2:15:40), HBCU Tuskegee University has a new dress code (2:26:40), Marc Lamont Hill shares his thoughts following his interview with Bishop Dr. Jacquel Pitts, the President of Cheyenne Bryant's school (2:34:30), and much more.
Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: http://www.patreon.com/joebudden
- The JBP opens episode 949 with their thoughts on The Game and YG Verzuz (32:17) before turning to the latest celebrities that have earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (1:21:08). Joe responds to lies surrounding his name (1:44:04), the internet reacts to Dr. Cheyenne Bryant's doing the Netflix documentary trend (2:00:57), and Joe shares his thoughts about Stephen Spielberg's 'Disclosure Day' (2:22:17). Also, Devin Haney has been ordered to pay $20K a month in child support (2:35:20), Mysonne's JAY-Z Freestyle (2:44:00), and much more.
Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: http://www.patreon.com/joebudden
- The JBP begins its latest episode with a couple stories from their weekend (28:10) before sharing their thoughts on the upcoming Verzuz between The Game & YG (41:15). DJ Khaled has pushed back his next album (56:00), the room debates what other artists could do back-to-back-to-back nights in a stadium (1:07:15), plus a look at new albums that released this past Friday including Baby Rose's 'YEARNALISM' (1:15:55). Also, the next round of ESPN layoffs includes Ryan Clark (1:30:55), the JBP reacts to Mandii's comments on marriage claiming it is only for broke women (2:02:02), Malcolm-Jamal Warner's widow files a lawsuit against the estate (2:22:25), Ice shares his thoughts on the Avengers: Doomsday trailer (2:44:00), and much more.
Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: http://www.patreon.com/joebudden
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About The Joe Budden Podcast
Tune into Joe Budden and his friends. Follow along the crazy adventures of these very random friends.Podcast website
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