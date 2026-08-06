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425 episodes
- Ashish Hemrajani is founder and CEO of BookMyShow, India's premier concert promotion company. This is a developing market with opportunity for all. If you want the skinny on touring in India, this is the place!
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About The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Bob Lefsetz is the author of “The Lefsetz Letter.” Listen to his new podcast where he'll address the issues at the core of the music business, internet, and the world at large.Podcast website
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