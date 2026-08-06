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The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
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The Bob Lefsetz Podcast

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The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Latest episode

425 episodes

  • The Bob Lefsetz Podcast

    Alison Ellwood

    08/06/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Documentary filmmaker Alison Ellwood's most recent project is "Boy George & Culture Club." Prior to that she directed "History of the Eagles," "The Go-Go's," "Laurel Canyon"...
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Bob Lefsetz Podcast

    David Beard

    07/30/2026 | 2h 2 mins.
    David Beard is the author of the revealing new book "All Summer Long: Conversations with The Beach Boys from Surfin' to SMiLE."
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Bob Lefsetz Podcast

    Bob Cavallo

    07/23/2026 | 3h 49 mins.
    Bob Cavallo managed the Lovin' Spoonful, Earth, Wind & Fire, Prince, Little Feat, Seal and more. And he finished his career running Disney's music business!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Bob Lefsetz Podcast

    Ashish Hemrajani

    07/16/2026 | 2h 23 mins.
    Ashish Hemrajani is founder and CEO of BookMyShow, India's premier concert promotion company. This is a developing market with opportunity for all. If you want the skinny on touring in India, this is the place!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Bob Lefsetz Podcast

    Marsha Vlasic

    07/09/2026 | 1h 33 mins.
    Legendary agent Marsha Vlasic represents Neil Young, Elvis Costello, Norah Jones, Iggy Pop and more!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Bob Lefsetz is the author of “The Lefsetz Letter.” Listen to his new podcast where he'll address the issues at the core of the music business, internet, and the world at large.
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