Eric Andersen
Eric Andersen was a folkie in Greenwich Village in the sixties, recorded the classic album "Blue River' in the seventies, and is still touring and recording to this day. Eric's still got something to say, he believes music can make a difference, and this is his story.
5/4/2023
1:42:06
Michael Rapino
All you ever wanted to know about ticketing, and more!
4/27/2023
2:11:47
Larkin Poe
Sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell front Larkin Poe, a blues-based rock band that will knock your socks off. This is their story from home-schooling in Georgia to touring with their sister Jessica in the acoustic act the Lovell Sisters, to ultimately forging a new sound and backing Elvis Costello, Bright Eyes and more as they slowly gained traction on their own. My favorite part of the conversation is when the Lovell Sisters break up and Rebecca and Megan are struggling. Struggle is the essence of making it.
4/20/2023
1:57:50
Holly Knight
Holly Knight started out as the pianist in the band Spider (alongside drummer Anton Fig), which was managed by Bill Aucoin. Holly even played on KISS's "Unmasked" (uncredited, of course). After Spider made an album for Dreamland Records, Mike Chapman convinced Holly to move to Los Angeles to be a songwriter. The two of them ended up writing Pat Benatar's "Love Is a Battlefield" and Tina Turner's signature song "The Best." Holly also co-wrote Tina's "Better Be Good to Me" as well as Patty Smyth's "The Warrior," Animotion's "Obsession" and even Aerosmith's "Rag Doll." Holly has a new book "I Am the Warrior: My Crazy Life Writing the Hits and Rocking the MTV Eighties" and we discuss it as well as so much more
4/13/2023
1:59:27
Susanna Hoffs
Susanna Hoffs has a new novel, "This Bird Has Flown," and a new covers album produced by Peter Asher, "The Deep End." We talk about these two projects, growing up, the Bangles, meeting her husband and so much more!