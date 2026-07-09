Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
16 episodes
- Wilder is back in the Under the Influence feed. A brand new Little House on the Prairie just landed on Netflix and obviously Glynnis and I had thoughts. I talked to Executive Producer Joy Gorman Wettels, who had her whole team listening to Wilder while they made this show, about how she spent years getting the rights from the Friendly family, why this version centers Laura instead of Pa, how they wove in the Osage story, and why Laura Ingalls Wilder might be one of the few things that can actually get people talking to each other again. Little House on the Prairie is on Netflix July 9th.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- We’re back for a very special episode! It’s been a year since you last heard from us and so much happened. Thousands of people have listened to the show and continue to keep the dialogue about Laura’s life and legacy alive. Glynnis and Jo published books. But perhaps most importantly, the Little House on the Prairie TV show turned 50! To prepare for this momentous anniversary in early September (and Glynnis’ 50th birthday), Glynnis and our producer Emily got together to share memories from the road and reflect on the lessons we learned from making this show that we still think about every day. Plus, they share never before heard clips from the road trip that started it all and from interviews with some of the most beloved Little House actors who still play a huge role in keeping Laura’s legacy alive.
Buy Glynnis' book, I'm Mostly Here to Enjoy Myself, and Jo's book, The Sicilian Inheritance!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Surprise! We’re back to share our extended interview with Alison Arngrim, aka everyone’s favorite mean girl: Nellie Oleson. She’s a powerhouse when it comes to keeping the Little House legacy alive, from her marathon re-read of the books on Facebook Live during the pandemic, to attending events at the Laura Ingalls Wilder homes and fan conventions across the country, to using her celebrity for meaningful activism. Beyond all that, she’s simply a delight and we hope you enjoy the interview!Read Alison Arngrim’s memoir, Confessions of a Prairie Bitch
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- As we talked about in our very first episode, the last line of Big Woods reads, “Now is now, it can never be a long time ago.” That line might be the most accurate description there is of the Little House series. Little House on the Prairie might be about another time, but Laura’s stories are very much alive in our time. We can't seem to let her go. But of course, some of the ways in which Laura is relevant are painful to consider. The story she tells is narrow, contributing to a long held mythology of the American West that prioritizes white narratives. For a final look at Laura’s impact, Glynnis and Wilder producer Emily drive further west, beyond Laura’s homesteads, to understand what we’re missing when we hold on too tightly to one narrative. Could it be time to let Laura go?
Go deeper: More on Mount Rushmore and the Black HillsMore on the Gordon Stockade More on the Battle of the Little BighornMore on Buffalo Calf Road WomanMore on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
Follow us for behind the scenes content! @WilderPodcast on TikTok@Wilder_Podcast on Instagram
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- In all of our research for this show, one of the scholars who has most influenced our thinking on Laura and her work is Caroline Fraser, author of the Pulitzer Prize winning biography, Prairie Fires: The American Dreams of Laura Ingalls Wilder. Laura obsessives know that Prairie Fires is the motherload when it comes to understanding Laura’s life. It provides a detailed historical account of her childhood and takes a holistic look at the fraught personal and working relationship that Laura had with her daughter, Rose Wilder Lane. As we put together our final episode, we’ve been revisiting Caroline’s book and the amazing interview we did with her. Today, we wanted to share the extended interview with you, as a deeper dive into Laura’s life, and to help set the scene before Glynnis comes to some big conclusions in our series finale.
Go deeper: Caroline Fraser’s Prairie Fires
Follow us for behind the scenes content! @WilderPodcast on TikTok@Wilder_Podcast on Instagram
We want to hear from you! If listening to Wilder has changed your thinking on Laura Ingalls Wilder and the Little House books, send a voice memo to wilderpodcast@gmail.com. You might be featured in our final episode ;)
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
More Arts podcasts
- The iDesign Lab Podcast | Where Design, Business, and Culture Shape How We Live and BuildArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship, Fashion & Beauty, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- 99% InvisibleArts, Design
- The Best 5 Minute Wine PodcastArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- The Magnus ArchivesArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts, Science Fiction
- Fresh AirArts, Books, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- THEMOVEArts, Sports
- The MOOD PodcastArts, Education, Self-Improvement, Visual Arts
- The MothArts, Performing Arts
- Walk-In Talk PodcastArts, Food, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Places & Travel, Society & Culture, Visual Arts
Trending Arts podcasts
- The Chris Hedges ReportArts, Books
- Reading GlassesArts, Books, Education, Hobbies, Leisure, Tutorials
- Dear Alice | Interior DesignArts, Design
- All on the Table with Katie Lee BiegelArts, Food, Society & Culture
- Robservations with Rob LiefeldArts, Visual Arts
- DTFaeArts, Books, Comedy
- Bourbon PursuitArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure
- " The Power of Vocal Dynamics For Executives"Arts, Business, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Performing Arts
- Business of Home PodcastArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship
- Storytime for GrownupsArts, Books
- Friends & FictionArts, Books, Fiction, Leisure
- Sherlock Holmes Bedtime StoriesArts, Books
- Fratello.comArts, Education, Society & Culture
- Books, Beach, & BeyondArts, Books
- The Shit No One Tells You About WritingArts, Books, Education, Fiction, Tutorials
- Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi CastroArts, Comedy, Fashion & Beauty, Society & Culture
- MuggleCast: The Harry Potter Re-Read PodcastArts, Books, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film
- Daring Forever (Find your Extraordinary)Arts, Books, Design, Visual Arts
About Wilder
Jack Kerouac but make it a girl with braids. Carrie Bradshaw, but without the sex, and also braids. An American Icon. An American Odyssey. American propaganda. Violently so, in some cases. Laura Ingalls Wilder is evergreen. For better or worse. Since the first Little House book was published in 1932, generations of readers have flocked to Laura’s cozy stories of the Ingalls family settling the Western frontier. The series inspired a TV show, pageants, and entire fashion lines. Behind this franchise is a woman who experienced almost a full century of American history. She’d made her first trips in a covered wagon, and eventually flew on a jet plane. Laura Ingalls Wilder’s life and legacy remain as powerful, mesmerizing, controversial, and violent as the America she represents. In a country currently at odds with itself and its history could there be a better time for an exploration of this woman?
Listen to Wilder, The iDesign Lab Podcast | Where Design, Business, and Culture Shape How We Live and Build and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Wilder
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.