The History Podcast

Podcast The History Podcast
BBC Radio 4
Uncover new perspectives on unforgettable stories from our past.The History Podcast is the home of story-driven history series from BBC Radio 4.Each series will...
  • The Lucan Obsession: The Final Act?
    Alex trawls through Lord Lucan’s belongings from his speedily abandoned flat. She finds incriminating books where he’s torn out pages on how to kill your wife, and is taken aback by photos that make her reconsider the story. She draws together what makes this a compelling crime, and asks what would give it the perfect ending. And in a remarkable interview with a former Met Police Detective, she discovers that we could perhaps get an answer to one of the two mysteries tomorrow.Presenter: Alex von Tunzelmann Content Producer: Becca Bryers Series Producer: Sarah Bowen
    14:41
  • The Lucan Obsession: A Race Across The World
    Our interest in Lord Lucan could have petered out after the inquest. But people start to spot him all over the world. Could he really have escaped the UK? Alex von Tunzelmann explores what role this idea plays in our fixation with the Lucan case.She hears how the media kept the story going, inventing sightings for copy and jollies abroad. People admit to elaborate hoaxes and blatantly fabricating stories.But should we dismiss the idea? Alex finds one story from a closed police file that completely bowls her over.Producer: Sarah Bowen
    13:45
  • The Lucan Obsession: Speculation and Suspicion
    The nation was spellbound by the inquest into Sandra Rivett’s death.For the press the story was a dream. A tale of the aristocracy, gambling, debt and murder was a welcome relief in an era of shortages and strikes. They salivated over the grim details.Alex von Tunzelmann hears how inquest became a trial, supercharging our obsession with this case.And she wonders if we can take his guilt as fact when she hears a never before broadcast recording of an interview of Lady Lucan and an incriminating new story from a policeman.Producer: Sarah Bowen
    13:50
  • The Lucan Obsession: The Investigation
    Police traipsed through 46 Lower Belgrave St on the night of Sandra Rivett’s murder, but did they contaminate the evidence?The police files are still closed. Where there have been unanswered questions, enticing myths and conspiracies have filled the void. Alex von Tunzelmann pieces together what we can know of the investigation, trying to separate fact from fiction.She hears from two policemen who worked on the Lucan case and reassesses the forensics with an ex-Metropolitan Police detective.Stories emerge about close relations between the press and police and she wonders if booze, bribes and class deference may have obscured the truth.Producer: Sarah Bowen
    13:54
  • The Lucan Obsession: The Golden Hour
    With Sandra Rivett lying dead in the basement, Lucan must decide whether to face the police or run. And so begins the second mystery that has made this case so compelling. Where did Lucan go that night?Was he being sheltered by his friends who the police nicknamed The Eaton Square Mafia?Alex von Tunzelmann pieces together what we know of the hours after the murder, asking whose version should we believe. She meets an eyewitness who says she was the last person to see Lucan alive, and crawls underground into a bunker where the police were sure he was hiding.Producer: Sarah Bowen
    13:53

About The History Podcast

Uncover new perspectives on unforgettable stories from our past.The History Podcast is the home of story-driven history series from BBC Radio 4.Each series will take you inside the most pivotal events in history, through the people who were there, to uncover new perspectives on the moments that still define us now.
