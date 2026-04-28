Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsEducationRevolutions
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Revolutions
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Revolutions

Mike Duncan
EducationHistory
Revolutions
Latest episode

401 episodes

  • Revolutions

    Live Event in NYC Thursday May 14

    04/28/2026 | 1 mins.
    Come! Tickets: https://dissentmagazine.org/blog/event-may-14-decline-and-fall-know-your-enemy-and-revolutions/
    American Friction Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ShzWu5cK8SM13
  • Revolutions

    Frauncis Tavern July 5, Patreon Q&A July 14

    06/30/2025 | 1 mins.
    Frauncis Tavern tickets CLICK HERE
    Patreon: Patreon.com/revolution
    Merch: Cottonbureau.com/mikeduncan
  • Revolutions

    11.29-Liberty, Equality, Humanity

    06/13/2025 | 59 mins.
    The End. 
    Patreon: patreon.com/mikeduncan
    Get All Your Martian Revolution Merch: cottonbureau.com/mikeduncan
  • Revolutions

    11.28-Bloody Sunset

    06/03/2025 | 56 mins.
    You all knew this was coming
    Merch: cottonbureau.com/mikeduncan
    Patreon: patreon.com/revolutions
  • Revolutions

    11.27-The Revolutionary Underground

    05/26/2025 | 30 mins.
    Come and get us.
    Merch: cottonbureau.com/mikeduncan
    Patreon: patreon.com/revolutions
More Education podcasts
Trending Education podcasts
About Revolutions
Season 12 premiered October 20, 2024 – a nonfictional account of The Martian Revolution of 2247. Mike Duncan is taking everything he's learned from 12 seasons of historical revolutions - the repeating arcs, characters, ideas, events, and patterns which all revolutions seem to follow - and created a fictional history of the Martian Revolution of 2247. The series is written from the point of view of a historian working hundreds of years after the Martian Revolution and will be presented in the style and format of previous seasons of Revolutions. It will look, sound, and feel like a Mike Duncan history podcast…but will instead be a fictional narrative of a gripping science-fiction epic. Revolutions is a podcast that covers the great political revolutions that have defined the modern world. Each season is a long-form narrative covering a different defining revolutionary epoch across three hundred years of history. It explores in great detail the people, ideas, and events that challenged and toppled outdated regimes and replaced them with new governments. After more than 350 episodes over ten seasons of narrative nonfiction, the 12th season is a fictional account of the Martian Revolution of 2247. *BREAKING NEWS* In the fall of 2025, the Revolutions podcast will return to its roots by diving into the great revolutions of the 20th century. The new run of episodes begins with the story of Irish Independence, a dramatic upheaval in the wake of WWI that saw Ireland free itself from centuries of English rule. Full of inspiring personalities, tragic events, and thrilling triumphs, Irish Independence is one of the most gripping events in revolutionary history. Future seasons will plunge ahead through the turbulent 20th century, and include the Spanish Civil War, the Cuban Revolution, and the Algerian War of Independence.
Podcast website
EducationHistory

Listen to Revolutions, Finding Peak with Ryan Hanley and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Revolutions: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 11:53:43 AM
A company fromMADSACK