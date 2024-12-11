You Need to Get Rejected A LOT MORE with Alice Draper
Alice Draper shares her experience with rejection and how it can lead to greater success, both personally and professionally and then she offers strategies for all of us to build our own rejection resilience muscle. Alice Draper is the founder of Hustling Writers, a podcast guesting agency that has secured clients on hundreds of podcasts, including most of the top 0.5% shows. Her newly-launched podcast, My Rejection Story, features interviews with Neil Patel, Jason VanRuler, and Gay Hendricks. She has written for HuffPost, Refinery29, Business Insider, and more.
Manifesting Someone To Watch Over You with Cassandra Jenkins
Zak meets up with one of his favorite songwriters, Cassandra Jenkins, before her show in Amsterdam. They talk about her pre-show ritual, inspired by her friend, Erika Spring. It's something we can all try next time we're in need of some knowing companionship. It's called...The Cosmic Guest List."Like the night sky itself, My Light, My Destroyer is always expanding. Cassandra Jenkins' third full-length, out July 12 via Dead Oceans, cracks open the promise of reaching the edge of the new with a wider sonic palette than ever before– encompassing guitar-driven indie rock, new age, sophistipop, and jazz. At the center of it all is Jenkins' curiosity towards the quarks and quasars that make up her universe, as she blends field recordings with poetic lyricism that is at turns allusive, humorous, devastating and confessional– an alchemical gesture that further deepens the richness of My Light, My Destroyer's 13 songs." -cassandrajenkins.com/
Be More Ridiculous (or Why a Squirrel Census is a Guide for Life) with Rob Walker
After a quick update about the future of TBAS with Zak, he welcomes back Rob Walker, who shares intriguing advice on embracing ridiculousness in minute ways. The conversation explores how such absurd activities can bring joy and creativity to daily life. Rob Walker is a journalist covering design, technology, business, the arts, and other subjects. He was last on TBAS walking and talking about Looking Up. He writes the BRANDED column for Fast Company and has contributed to The New York Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, The Atlantic, NewYorker.Com, Design Observer, The Organist, and many others. His latest book is The Art of Noticing (Knopf). He is on the faculty of the Products of Design MFA program at the School of Visual Arts.Read Rob's piece about the Squirrel Census on his Substack. - https://robwalker.substack.com/The Vox piece which inspired Rob, The unexpected joy of the Squirrel Census.https://www.thesquirrelcensus.com/---Call Zak and describe the ways in which you embrace ridiculousness in your life @ 844-935-BEST
Finding Grace Inside Political Chaos with Sarah-Marie Hopf
Sarah-Marie Hopf shares advice on how we can cultivate a mindset of goodness, even in the face of overwhelming political frustration. After the recent election, a lot us feel cynical and angry, but Sarah-Marie shares powerful insights on how to shift our perspective. She suggests how we might find goodness in ourselves and others, even when confronted by figures or actions we deeply disagree with. Sarah-Marie reflects on her own evolution, from judgment and anger to embracing nuance, compassion, and the possibility of positive change. This episode is a must-listen for anyone seeking to respond with more grace and clarity in today’s polarized world.Sarah-Marie is a developmental coach, facilitator, and mindfulness teacher working to help unlock our full humanity in how we live, lead, and relate in service to a more beautiful and just future. She’s German/American and currently lives in Asheville, NC. You can learn more about her work @ https://www.sarahmariehopf.com/
Turn An Annoying Experience Into One That Can Bring You a Little Bit of Joy with Matteo Treviño
Matteo Trevino is a relatively slow and not so great driver from San Antonio, Texas.Here's a Honk if You're a Silly Goose bumpersticker from Etsy.
