Be More Ridiculous (or Why a Squirrel Census is a Guide for Life) with Rob Walker

After a quick update about the future of TBAS with Zak, he welcomes back Rob Walker, who shares intriguing advice on embracing ridiculousness in minute ways. The conversation explores how such absurd activities can bring joy and creativity to daily life. Rob Walker is a journalist covering design, technology, business, the arts, and other subjects. He was last on TBAS walking and talking about Looking Up. He writes the BRANDED column for Fast Company and has contributed to The New York Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, The Atlantic, NewYorker.Com, Design Observer, The Organist, and many others. His latest book is The Art of Noticing (Knopf). He is on the faculty of the Products of Design MFA program at the School of Visual Arts.Read Rob's piece about the Squirrel Census on his Substack. - https://robwalker.substack.com/The Vox piece which inspired Rob, The unexpected joy of the Squirrel Census.https://www.thesquirrelcensus.com/---Call Zak and describe the ways in which you embrace ridiculousness in your life @ 844-935-BEST Help Zak continue making this show by becoming a Best Advice Show Patron @ https://www.patreon.com/bestadviceshow---Call Zak on the advice show hotline @ 844-935-BEST---Share this episode on IG @BestAdviceShow