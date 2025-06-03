Ep. 8 - How to Choose the Right Solar Company

In this industry, one thing is certain: not all solar companies are the same. As a consumer, how do you tell the difference? In this episode, we’ll cover the dos, don’ts and red flags to look out for when choosing a solar company, including:⚡ How to determine if solar makes sense for your situation (just because a company will install it doesn’t mean they should)⚡ How to vet a solar company — tips, resources and other helpful information⚡ Why ownership is almost always in your best interest⚡ All of your options — including those the salesperson didn’t pitchWhether you want to know enough to be dangerous before that salesperson walks in the room or you just want to avoid solar scams and fly-by-night companies, this episode is for you.