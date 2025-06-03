These days, going solar is just as much about peace-of-mind as it is about savings. After a short hiatus, we’re back to examine the impact of new import tariffs on solar companies, consumers and the energy industry as a whole and our plan to adapt to the challenges ahead.Import Tariffs: Present and projected effects of residual instability on supply chains, businesses and utilities locally and across the globe.Energy Storage Systems: Why solar batteries and generators have shifted from an option to a necessity and recent updates to Ameren’s Distributed Generation (DG) Smart Inverter Rebates.A Day In the Life of a Solar Consultant: How our unique sales approach aligns with our mission and values and is ultimately designed to serve our customers and community.For more information, visit https://suncollectors.solar or check out the resources below:Learn about the Franklin Whole Home Battery Backup solutions we offer: https://www.franklinwh.com/collections/whole-home-battery-backup/Find out how you can save with Ameren Illinois DG Rebates: https://www.ameren.com/illinois/residential/supply-choice/renewables/rebatesApply to become a Junior Solar Consultant with Sun Collectors: https://suncollectors.solar/career/junior-solar-consultant/
--------
40:26
Ep. 10 - When, Where & How
In celebration of National Solar Day & Einstein's birthday, our hosts widen their lenses, taking a look at the concept and uses of solar throughout time and space. These are some of the topics up for discussion:⚡Albert Einstein’s role in the development of solar energy⚡Origin and annihilation of common misconceptions⚡Geographical and weather-related applications⚡Backup solutions, overproduction and interconnection
--------
31:37
Ep. 9 - Solar for Realtors
By special request, our hosts help real estate agents navigate the solar playing field. Homes with solar panels can be a faster, more lucrative sell if you have all the facts. This episode covers everything realtors need to know, including these hot topics:⚡Impact of solar panels on property value⚡Transfer of ownership⚡Sales tips and resources
--------
38:16
Ep. 8 - How to Choose the Right Solar Company
In this industry, one thing is certain: not all solar companies are the same. As a consumer, how do you tell the difference? In this episode, we’ll cover the dos, don’ts and red flags to look out for when choosing a solar company, including:⚡ How to determine if solar makes sense for your situation (just because a company will install it doesn’t mean they should)⚡ How to vet a solar company — tips, resources and other helpful information⚡ Why ownership is almost always in your best interest⚡ All of your options — including those the salesperson didn’t pitchWhether you want to know enough to be dangerous before that salesperson walks in the room or you just want to avoid solar scams and fly-by-night companies, this episode is for you.
--------
35:25
Ep. 7 - Repairing the Reputation of Solar
After introducing the new Sun Collectors mission statement, our hosts answer the following questions in detail:Why does the reputation of solar need to be repaired?Why are solar companies going out of business?Why do system owners still need a solar service provider after installation?What does it mean to “do solar the right way?”Why did our customers choose a local business over a bigger business?Toward the end of the episode, Will and Austin share their stories, why they care about solar and our community, and what keeps them going.
Join seasoned solar experts William Grant and Austin Bare for Solar Power Hour, the official Sun Collectors podcast, to learn about:Solar EnergyIllinois Solar IncentivesProgram & Policy UpdatesIndustry NewsCommunity Outreach & EventsMuch more!We encourage all our listeners to visit our website for more information about who we are, what we do and where we're headed.Solar Empowered Blog: https://suncollectors.solar/blog/Solar Power Hour Podcast: https://suncollectors.solar/podcast/We want to hear from you! To request coverage of a specific topic, please contact us online.