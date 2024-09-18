Paring Down: Realistic minimalism to live more intentionally

Powered by RND
Cloud10
EducationSelf-Improvement

  • 62: Tidy Up Your Life with Tyler Moore (aka Tidy Dad)
    THE ONE THE ONLY Tyler Moore aka Tidy Dad is on today's episode! Tyler is so engaging, positive, and honest-- three attributes that have led him to features on Good Morning America and in The New York Times, Apartment Therapy, and more. You'll love listening to his insights that inspire us all to tidy up our homes and lives! Plus you MUST get your hands on his book, Tidy Up Your Life, which releases January 7th. I got an advanced reader copy and you can read my review in my "Nonfiction" highlight HERE in my profile! Paring Down Instagram: ⁠⁠@paring_down⁠ Paring Down Newsletter: The L.E.S.S. Express Paring Down Blog Paring Down YouTube Tyler Moore's Instagram: @tidydad Order Tyler's book, Tidy Up Your Life thetidydad.com PARING DOWN RESOURCES: Complete Guide to Decluttering Kid Stuff⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠Free 15 Clutter-Free Gift Ideas⁠ Free Gift Request Email Template ⁠⁠⁠⁠Free Know Your Why Worksheet ⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠Free Baby Essentials List⁠⁠⁠⁠ CODES: This show is brought to you by BetterHelp. Get 10% off your first month of Better Help therapy: www.betterhelp.com/paring 40% off luxurious bedsheets & loungewear from Cozy Earth: https://cozyearth.com - use code PARING Ethical, luxury women's clothing at Quince.com/paring for 365-day returns, plus free shipping on your order! 10 Free Meals from Hello Fresh: www.hellofresh.com/freeparing $300 off Air Doctor Pro air purifier: https://airdoctorpro.com/ - Use code PARING 20% OFF any AquaTru water purifier when you go to AquaTru.com and use promo code PARING 15% off your first order at PACT (sustainable, ethical clothing): https://wearpact.com/ - Use code PARINGDOWN Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:05:16
  • 61: Simplifying Holiday Traditions
    In this episode, we talk through 5 ways to keep traditions from becoming overwhelming -- from focusing on the big picture instead of the details, to creating a fair divide of responsibilities with your partner. Here's to a less stressful, more magical holiday season! MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE: Other Paring Down episodes: Avoiding the Christmas Clutter Making Holiday Decor Meaningful What the Bible Says About Our Stuff Leaning Into the Season of Giving Why We Celebrate the Birth of Jesus Where Do Popular Christmas Traditions Come From? Paring Down resources: ⁠Free 15 Clutter-Free Gift Ideas⁠ Free Gift Request Email Template Complete Guide to Decluttering Kid Stuff⁠⁠⁠⁠ MORE OF PARING DOWN: Paring Down Podcast Instagram: ⁠⁠@paring_down⁠ ⁠⁠Instagram Growth Basics⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠Free Know Your Why Worksheet ⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠Free Baby Essentials List⁠⁠⁠⁠ CODES: This show is brought to you by BetterHelp. Get 10% off your first month of Better Help therapy: www.betterhelp.com/paring 40% off luxurious bedsheets & loungewear from Cozy Earth: https://cozyearth.com - use code PARING Ethical, luxury women's clothing at Quince.com/paring for 365-day returns, plus free shipping on your order! $300 off Air Doctor Pro air purifier: https://airdoctorpro.com/ - Use code PARING 20% OFF any AquaTru water purifier when you go to AquaTru.com and use promo code PARING 10 Free Meals from Hello Fresh: www.hellofresh.com/freeparing 15% off your first order at PACT (sustainable, ethical clothing): https://wearpact.com/ - Use code PARINGDOWN Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    41:37
  • 60: Decluttering Out of Gratitude with Deanna Yates
    We often declutter from a place of frustration with all of the stuff in our homes, but the process is not only more enjoyable - but more sustainable, too - if we approach decluttering out of gratitude. In this episode, Deanna Yates from the Wannabe Clutter Free podcast shares some of the ways she takes a gratitude-led approach to decluttering. We also talk about how living with less sparks more thankfulness in our hearts. MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE: Paring Down Blog The L.E.S.S. Express Newsletter Wannabe Clutter Free podcast Deanna Yates Instagram @wannabeclutterfree MORE OF PARING DOWN: Paring Down Podcast Instagram: ⁠⁠@paring_down⁠ Complete Guide to Decluttering Kid Stuff⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Instagram Growth Basics⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠Free Know Your Why Worksheet ⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠Free Baby Essentials List⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠Free 15 Clutter-Free Gift Ideas⁠ Free Gift Request Email Template CODES: 40% off luxurious bedsheets & loungewear from Cozy Earth: https://cozyearth.com - use code PARING $300 off Air Doctor Pro air purifier: https://airdoctorpro.com/ - Use code PARING 20% OFF any AquaTru water purifier when you go to AquaTru.com and use promo code PARING This show is brought to you by BetterHelp. Get 10% off your first month of Better Help therapy: www.betterhelp.com/paring 10 Free Meals from Hello Fresh: www.hellofresh.com/freeparing 15% off your first order at PACT (sustainable, ethical clothing): https://wearpact.com/ - Use code PARINGDOWN Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    53:26
  • 59: Busting Myths About Decluttering
    If I’ve learned one thing since creating a public platform about decluttering, it’s that a LOT of people have misconceptions about what it means to declutter. So today, we’re getting into 10 decluttering myths and why they’re not true - from “decluttering is wasteful” to “decluttering means you can’t be sentimental.” OTHER EPISODES REFERENCED IN THIS EPISODE: Getting Past the "Wasted Money" When Decluttering Sentimental Items Finding the Time to Declutter Home Organization Tips with Kenika Williams Know Your Why Worksheet HERE under "freebies" MORE OF PARING DOWN Paring Down Podcast Instagram: ⁠⁠@paring_down⁠ Paring Down Newsletter The L.E.S.S. Express CODES: 40% off luxurious bedsheets & loungewear from Cozy Earth: https://cozyearth.com - use code PARING $300 off Air Doctor Pro air purifier: https://airdoctorpro.com/ - Use code PARING 20% OFF any AquaTru water purifier when you go to AquaTru.com and use promo code PARING This show is brought to you by BetterHelp. Get 10% off your first month of Better Help therapy: www.betterhelp.com/paring 10 Free Meals from Hello Fresh: www.hellofresh.com/freeparing 15% off your first order at PACT (sustainable, ethical clothing): https://wearpact.com/ - Use code PARINGDOWN PARING DOWN RESOURCES: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Complete Guide to Decluttering Kid Stuff⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Instagram Growth Basics⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠Free Know Your Why Worksheet ⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠Free Baby Essentials List⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠Free 15 Clutter-Free Gift Ideas⁠ Free Gift Request Email Template Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    47:07
  • 58: Spending Money on What We Value with Jen Smith
    You lucky ducks get to hear from Jen Smith of the highly popular Frugal Friends podcast! In this episode of Paring Down, she teaches us all about values-based spending so that you can Buy What You Love Without Going Broke - which also happens to be the name of her book coming out in January (alongside cohost and coauthor Jill Sirianni). How we spend our money is often directly related to the clutter in our homes and schedules, so you don't want to miss this motivating conversation that underscores my favorite theme that threads together every episode: Intentional living. Paring Down Podcast Instagram: ⁠⁠@paring_down⁠ Paring Down Newsletter The L.E.S.S. Express Jen Smith Instagram: @moderfrugality Frugal Friends Podcast: https://www.frugalfriendspodcast.com/ Buy What You Love Without Going Broke book preorder HERE 40% off luxurious bedsheets & loungewear from Cozy Earth: https://cozyearth.com - use code PARING 20% OFF any AquaTru water purifier when you go to AquaTru.com and use promo code PARING This show is brought to you by BetterHelp. Get 10% off your first month of Better Help therapy: www.betterhelp.com/paring 10 Free Meals from Hello Fresh: www.hellofresh.com/freeparing $300 off Air Doctor Pro air purifier: https://airdoctorpro.com/ - Use code PARING 15% off your first order at PACT (sustainable, ethical clothing): https://wearpact.com/ - Use code PARINGDOWN Paring Down Resources: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Complete Guide to Decluttering Kid Stuff⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Instagram Growth Basics⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠Free Know Your Why Worksheet ⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠Free Baby Essentials List⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠Free 15 Clutter-Free Gift Ideas⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠Complete Guide to Decluttering Kid Stuff⁠⁠ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:00:18

About Paring Down: Realistic minimalism to live more intentionally

Do you ever feel bogged down by all the stuff inside your house? Hosted by Shannon Leyko, Paring Down is a podcast aimed at helping you declutter not only your home, but any area of your life that’s overwhelming. Here, we’re having interesting and honest conversations about the physical and mental clutter that drowns out what truly matters to each of us. The goal is to lean into a realistic version of minimalism— where it’s not a matter of less for the sake of less, but instead is about having the perfect amount to guide us toward a life of deep contentment. Instagram: @paring_down

