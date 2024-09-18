Paring Down: Realistic minimalism to live more intentionally

58: Spending Money on What We Value with Jen Smith

You lucky ducks get to hear from Jen Smith of the highly popular Frugal Friends podcast! In this episode of Paring Down, she teaches us all about values-based spending so that you can Buy What You Love Without Going Broke - which also happens to be the name of her book coming out in January (alongside cohost and coauthor Jill Sirianni). How we spend our money is often directly related to the clutter in our homes and schedules, so you don't want to miss this motivating conversation that underscores my favorite theme that threads together every episode: Intentional living.