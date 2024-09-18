Paring Down: Realistic minimalism to live more intentionally

62: Tidy Up Your Life with Tyler Moore (aka Tidy Dad)
THE ONE THE ONLY Tyler Moore aka Tidy Dad is on today's episode! Tyler is so engaging, positive, and honest-- three attributes that have led him to features on Good Morning America and in The New York Times, Apartment Therapy, and more. You'll love listening to his insights that inspire us all to tidy up our homes and lives!
Plus you MUST get your hands on his book, Tidy Up Your Life, which releases January 7th.
--------
1:05:16
61: Simplifying Holiday Traditions
In this episode, we talk through 5 ways to keep traditions from becoming overwhelming -- from focusing on the big picture instead of the details, to creating a fair divide of responsibilities with your partner.
Here's to a less stressful, more magical holiday season!
MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:
Other Paring Down episodes:
Avoiding the Christmas Clutter
Making Holiday Decor Meaningful
What the Bible Says About Our Stuff
Leaning Into the Season of Giving
Why We Celebrate the Birth of Jesus
Where Do Popular Christmas Traditions Come From?
--------
41:37
60: Decluttering Out of Gratitude with Deanna Yates
We often declutter from a place of frustration with all of the stuff in our homes, but the process is not only more enjoyable - but more sustainable, too - if we approach decluttering out of gratitude.
In this episode, Deanna Yates from the Wannabe Clutter Free podcast shares some of the ways she takes a gratitude-led approach to decluttering. We also talk about how living with less sparks more thankfulness in our hearts.
MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:
--------
53:26
59: Busting Myths About Decluttering
If I’ve learned one thing since creating a public platform about decluttering, it’s that a LOT of people have misconceptions about what it means to declutter.
So today, we’re getting into 10 decluttering myths and why they’re not true - from “decluttering is wasteful” to “decluttering means you can’t be sentimental.”
OTHER EPISODES REFERENCED IN THIS EPISODE:
Getting Past the "Wasted Money" When Decluttering
Sentimental Items
Finding the Time to Declutter
Home Organization Tips with Kenika Williams
Know Your Why Worksheet HERE under "freebies"
--------
47:07
58: Spending Money on What We Value with Jen Smith
You lucky ducks get to hear from Jen Smith of the highly popular Frugal Friends podcast! In this episode of Paring Down, she teaches us all about values-based spending so that you can Buy What You Love Without Going Broke - which also happens to be the name of her book coming out in January (alongside cohost and coauthor Jill Sirianni).
How we spend our money is often directly related to the clutter in our homes and schedules, so you don't want to miss this motivating conversation that underscores my favorite theme that threads together every episode: Intentional living.
