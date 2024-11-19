Powered by RND
The Jordan Harbinger Show

Jordan Harbinger
(Apple's Best of 2018) In-depth conversations with people at the top of their game. Jordan Harbinger unpacks guests' wisdom into practical nuggets you can use t...
  • 1080: Dr. Alok Kanojia | How to Raise a Healthy Gamer
    Technology is rewiring our brains and relationships. Dr. Alok Kanojia explains how modern conveniences make us less resilient and what we can do about it! What We Discuss with Dr. Alok Kanojia: Technology and apps have become like an invasive species — our brains haven't evolved to handle them properly, leading to increased anxiety, depression, and difficulty forming relationships. Cultural conditioning that only validates male anger while dismissing other emotions results in psychological difficulties and destructive behaviors. The proliferation of convenience apps and services is diminishing our natural resilience and problem-solving abilities. Many young people struggle with purpose because external pressures and technology have drowned out their internal signals and emotional awareness. The good news is these issues can be addressed through intentional work on social skills, emotional awareness, and reducing technology dependence. Studies show even small interventions like watching educational content can improve mental health outcomes by ~10%, and more structured programs can show significant improvement in just three or four months. And much more... Full show notes and resources can be found here: jordanharbinger.com/1080 If you love listening to this show as much as we love making it, would you please peruse and reply to our Membership Survey here? And if you're still game to support us, please leave a review here — even one sentence helps! Consider including your Twitter handle so we can thank you personally! This Episode Is Brought To You By Our Fine Sponsors: jordanharbinger.com/deals Sign up for Six-Minute Networking — our free networking and relationship development mini course — at jordanharbinger.com/course! Subscribe to our once-a-week Wee Bit Wiser newsletter today and start filling your Wednesdays with wisdom! Do you even Reddit, bro? Join us at r/JordanHarbinger!
    --------  
    1:35:11
  • 1079: Noise Pollution | Skeptical Sunday
    From beached whales to human heart disease, noise pollution is worse than we thought. Jessica Wynn sounds the alarm here on Skeptical Sunday! On This Week's Skeptical Sunday, We Discuss: Noise pollution is significantly more harmful than commonly recognized, contributing to approximately 48,000 new cases of heart disease in Europe annually and ranking second only to air pollution as the most harmful environmental exposure to public health. The impact on wildlife is severe — noise pollution disrupts animal communication, breeding patterns, and navigation, particularly affecting marine life. For example, increased shipping noise has led to whale beachings and is threatening species like the Narwhal with extinction. Noise pollution disproportionately affects low-income communities, who often live near flight paths, highways, and factories, with limited options for relocation despite the serious health impacts. The US has largely abandoned federal noise control efforts since 1981 when the Reagan administration defunded the Office of Noise Abatement and Control, leaving communities without comprehensive protection against harmful noise levels. There are several effective ways individuals and communities can take action against noise pollution: supporting local noise ordinances, using quieter electric alternatives to gas-powered equipment, incorporating sound barriers in construction projects, and being mindful of our own noise contributions. Small changes in our daily habits can help create quieter, healthier environments for everyone. Connect with Jordan on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. If you have something you'd like us to tackle here on Skeptical Sunday, drop Jordan a line at [email protected] and let him know! Connect with Jessica Wynn and subscribe to her newsletter: Between the Lines! Full show notes and resources can be found here: jordanharbinger.com/1079 If you love listening to this show as much as we love making it, would you please peruse and reply to our Membership Survey here? And if you're still game to support us, please leave a review here — even one sentence helps! Consider including your Twitter handle so we can thank you personally! This Episode Is Brought To You By Our Fine Sponsors: jordanharbinger.com/deals Sign...
    --------  
    1:05:33
  • 1078: House Repairs Laggin' While He's Off the Wagon | Feedback Friday
    The love of your life's drinking keeps derailing your plans. When does supporting become enabling and love become liability? Welcome to Feedback Friday! And in case you didn't already know it, Jordan Harbinger (@JordanHarbinger) and Gabriel Mizrahi (@GabeMizrahi) banter and take your comments and questions for Feedback Friday right here every week! If you want us to answer your question, register your feedback, or tell your story on one of our upcoming weekly Feedback Friday episodes, drop us a line at [email protected]. Now let's dive in! On This Week's Feedback Friday, We Discuss: We have an update on the listener from episode 1066 whose boyfriend's ex accused him of molesting her son and his own children! You're in what feels like a dream relationship with a partner who showers you with affection, but they're struggling with alcoholism and financial dependency. You've invested in a second home banking on their renovation skills, but their sobriety keeps wavering. How do you balance love with responsibility? You're an entry-level kitchen designer dreaming of working at a full-service residential design firm. You want to reach out to prospective companies to learn what skills you need to develop, but crafting that perfect networking message feels daunting. How do you make that first impression count? At age 44, you're still grappling with the pain of your father leaving when you were 12 after getting another woman pregnant. While you love your dad and half-brother, you harbor deep resentment toward his new wife. Can old wounds ever truly heal? Your college roommate's boyfriend is moving into your building, and his behavior has always concerned you — from uncomfortable PDA to concerning power dynamics. Additionally, your friend has shared some troubling details about their relationship. How do you protect your friend while respecting boundaries? Recommendation of the Week: Inflatable Hot Tub For 40 years, you've crafted creative, personalized Christmas ornament cards that tell your family's annual story. While many cherish this tradition, some never acknowledge receiving them. Should you keep investing time and emotion into reaching out to an unresponsive void? Have any questions, comments, or stories you'd like to share with us? Drop us a line at [email protected]! Connect with Jordan on Twitter at @JordanHarbinger and Instagram at @jordanharbinger. Connect with Gabriel on Twitter at @GabeMizrahi and Instagram @gabrielmizrahi. Full show...
    --------  
    1:25:12
  • 1077: Michael Arndt | The Oscar-Winning Science of Storytelling
    Want to write a great screenplay? Little Miss Sunshine writer Michael Arndt shares secrets from Pixar, Hollywood, and a decade of script doctoring! What We Discuss with Michael Arndt: Success in screenwriting often requires extreme persistence and resilience — Michael Arndt wrote 10 screenplays over 10 years before selling Little Miss Sunshine, and even then did about 100 drafts of that script before it was ready. The best stories often create a "tilted universe" where the protagonist is a response to or antidote to the negative values of their world (like Robin Hood emerging in response to an unjust system, or The Dude's laid-back nature contrasting with an aggressive world in The Big Lebowski). Audience feedback is crucial but challenging to balance — as Michael quotes Billy Wilder: "Individually they're idiots, but collectively they're a genius." You have to respect audience intelligence while still maintaining your creative vision. Great endings often work by creating a false binary (win/lose) and then revealing a surprising third option that exceeds audience expectations — like in Little Miss Sunshine where Olive neither wins nor loses but creates something entirely unexpected. Anyone can improve their storytelling by studying great stories and breaking them down systematically — Michael's own journey shows that storytelling is a craft that can be learned through careful analysis, practice, and continual refinement of understanding how stories work. His video essays on screenwriting (available on YouTube) offer concrete tools for developing these skills. And much more... Full show notes and resources can be found here: jordanharbinger.com/1077 If you love listening to this show as much as we love making it, would you please peruse and reply to our Membership Survey here? And if you're still game to support us, please leave a review here — even one sentence helps! Consider including your Twitter handle so we can thank you personally! This Episode Is Brought To You By Our Fine Sponsors: jordanharbinger.com/deals Sign up for Six-Minute Networking — our free networking and relationship development mini course — at jordanharbinger.com/course! Subscribe to our once-a-week Wee Bit Wiser newsletter today and start filling your Wednesdays with wisdom! Do you even Reddit, bro? Join us at r/JordanHarbinger!
    --------  
    1:17:36
  • 1076: Wine Fraud | Skeptical Sunday
    Is a $2,000 bottle of wine really better than a $20 one? Pieter Colpaert decants the truth about pricing, perception, and epic fraud on Skeptical Sunday! Welcome to Skeptical Sunday, a special edition of The Jordan Harbinger Show where Jordan and a guest break down a topic that you may have never thought about, open things up, and debunk common misconceptions. This time around, we’re joined by producer, multimedia journalist, and wine enthusiast Pieter Colpaert! On This Week's Skeptical Sunday, We Discuss: Wine fraud is surprisingly common in the fine wine market — experts estimate that as much as 20% of fine wines could be counterfeit, especially among rare and expensive bottles. The largest case involved Rudy Kurniawan, who sold approximately $550 million worth of counterfeit wines. Wine pricing is influenced by multiple factors beyond quality, including scarcity, vineyard age, production methods, aging time, and marketing. However, studies show that beyond $50-100, you're often paying for reputation and rarity rather than significantly better quality. Scientific studies have shown that even wine experts struggle to consistently identify or rate expensive wines in blind tastings. At one Wine Spectator event, 54 experts couldn't reliably distinguish between wines ranging from $1.65 to $150 per bottle. The psychology of wine pricing has a strong effect on perception — research shows that people's brains actually respond more positively to wine when they believe it's expensive, even if it's the exact same wine. This is called the "price-quality heuristic." The good news is that excellent wines can be found in the $20-30 range. By exploring different regions, grape varieties, and styles without fixating on price, you can discover fantastic wines that suit your personal taste while staying within a reasonable budget. Trust your own preferences over marketing and pricing signals. Connect with Jordan on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. If you have something you'd like us to tackle here on Skeptical Sunday, drop Jordan a line at [email protected] and let him know! Connect with Pieter at his website, Instagram, and Twitter! Full show notes and resources can be found here: jordanharbinger.com/1076 If you love listening to this show as much as we love making it, would you please peruse and reply to our Membership Survey here?
    --------  
    1:01:10

About The Jordan Harbinger Show

(Apple's Best of 2018) In-depth conversations with people at the top of their game. Jordan Harbinger unpacks guests' wisdom into practical nuggets you can use to impact your work, life, and relationships. Learn from leaders (Ray Dalio, Simon Sinek, Mark Cuban), entertainers (Moby, Tip "T.I." Harris, Dennis Quaid), scientists (Neil deGrasse Tyson, Bill Nye), athletes (Kobe Bryant, Dennis Rodman, Tony Hawk) and an eclectic array of fascinating minds, from art forgers and arms traffickers to spies and psychologists.
