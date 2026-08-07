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Get started today with Churchill Mortgage. Equal Housing Lender • NMLS ID 1591 • NMLSConsumerAccess.org
Churchill Certified Homebuyer program is available for qualifying borrowers and select loan types only. Ramsey Audience offer of up to a $500 credit applied at closing toward fees incurred for appraisals for a limited time and may be discontinued without notice.
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Explore more from Ramsey Network:
🎙️ The Ramsey Show
🧠 The Dr. John Delony Show
🍸 Smart Money Happy Hour
💡 The Rachel Cruze Show
💰 George Kamel
📈 EntreLeadership
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- 📊Calculate your net worth
💵 Start your free budget today. Download the EveryDollar app!
Next Steps:
📞 Have a question for the show? Call 888-825-5225 weekdays from 2–5 p.m. ET or send us an email.
Connect with our Sponsors:
If you want your car to keep going and going, trust Christian Brothers Automotive. Find a local shop and get an exclusive Ramsey discount of 10% (up to $250) off.
Learn more about Christian Healthcare Ministries
Get started today with Churchill Mortgage. Equal Housing Lender • NMLS ID 1591 • NMLSConsumerAccess.org
Churchill Certified Homebuyer program is available for qualifying borrowers and select loan types only. Ramsey Audience offer of up to a $500 credit applied at closing toward fees incurred for appraisals for a limited time and may be discontinued without notice.
Get 20% off when you join DeleteMe.
Visit Zander Insurance or call 1-800-356-4282 for your free instant quote today!
Explore more from Ramsey Network:
🎙️ The Ramsey Show
🧠 The Dr. John Delony Show
🍸 Smart Money Happy Hour
💡 The Rachel Cruze Show
💰 George Kamel
📈 EntreLeadership
Ramsey Solutions Privacy Policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- 📊Calculate your net worth
💵 Start your free budget today. Download the EveryDollar app!
Next Steps:
📞 Have a question for the show? Call 888-825-5225 weekdays from 2–5 p.m. ET or send us an email.
Connect with our Sponsors:
If you want your car to keep going and going, trust Christian Brothers Automotive. Find a local shop and get an exclusive Ramsey discount of 10% (up to $250) off.
Learn more about Christian Healthcare Ministries
Get started today with Churchill Mortgage. Equal Housing Lender • NMLS ID 1591 • NMLSConsumerAccess.org
Churchill Certified Homebuyer program is available for qualifying borrowers and select loan types only. Ramsey Audience offer of up to a $500 credit applied at closing toward fees incurred for appraisals for a limited time and may be discontinued without notice.
Get 20% off when you join DeleteMe.
Visit Zander Insurance or call 1-800-356-4282 for your free instant quote today!
Explore more from Ramsey Network:
🎙️ The Ramsey Show
🧠 The Dr. John Delony Show
🍸 Smart Money Happy Hour
💡 The Rachel Cruze Show
💰 George Kamel
📈 EntreLeadership
Ramsey Solutions Privacy Policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- 📊Calculate your net worth
💵 Start your free budget today. Download the EveryDollar app!
Next Steps:
📞 Have a question for the show? Call 888-825-5225 weekdays from 2–5 p.m. ET or send us an email.
Connect with our Sponsors:
If you want your car to keep going and going, trust Christian Brothers Automotive. Find a local shop and get an exclusive Ramsey discount of 10% (up to $250) off.
Learn more about Christian Healthcare Ministries
Get started today with Churchill Mortgage. Equal Housing Lender • NMLS ID 1591 • NMLSConsumerAccess.org
Churchill Certified Homebuyer program is available for qualifying borrowers and select loan types only. Ramsey Audience offer of up to a $500 credit applied at closing toward fees incurred for appraisals for a limited time and may be discontinued without notice.
Get 20% off when you join DeleteMe.
Visit Zander Insurance or call 1-800-356-4282 for your free instant quote today!
Explore more from Ramsey Network:
🎙️ The Ramsey Show
🧠 The Dr. John Delony Show
🍸 Smart Money Happy Hour
💡 The Rachel Cruze Show
💰 George Kamel
📈 EntreLeadership
Ramsey Solutions Privacy Policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- 📊Calculate your net worth
💵 Start your free budget today. Download the EveryDollar app!
Next Steps:
📞 Have a question for the show? Call 888-825-5225 weekdays from 2–5 p.m. ET or send us an email.
Connect with our Sponsors:
If you want your car to keep going and going, trust Christian Brothers Automotive. Find a local shop and get an exclusive Ramsey discount of 10% (up to $250) off.
Learn more about Christian Healthcare Ministries
Get started today with Churchill Mortgage. Equal Housing Lender • NMLS ID 1591 • NMLSConsumerAccess.org
Churchill Certified Homebuyer program is available for qualifying borrowers and select loan types only. Ramsey Audience offer of up to a $500 credit applied at closing toward fees incurred for appraisals for a limited time and may be discontinued without notice.
Get 20% off when you join DeleteMe.
Visit Zander Insurance or call 1-800-356-4282 for your free instant quote today!
Explore more from Ramsey Network:
🎙️ The Ramsey Show
🧠 The Dr. John Delony Show
🍸 Smart Money Happy Hour
💡 The Rachel Cruze Show
💰 George Kamel
📈 EntreLeadership
Ramsey Solutions Privacy Policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The Ramsey Show Highlights
The Ramsey Show Highlights is a quick, daily dose of advice on life and money in under ten minutes. Hear from experts like Dave Ramsey, Ken Coleman, Rachel Cruze, Dr. John Delony, George Kamel & Jade Warshaw. Part of the Ramsey Network. Delivered to you seven days a week.Podcast website
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