3: Stu Alderoty: The Biggest Crypto Myths Busted: Fact vs. Fiction
If you've spent any time online, you've probably noticed everyone seems to have a strong opinion about crypto. Some call it the future of money. Others say it's a scam, a fad, or just fake internet cash. It can be confusing, and it makes sense why so many myths have taken hold. In this episode, we're unpacking the biggest myths and misconceptions that shape how people view crypto. From claims that it has no real value to the idea that it's too late to get started, we're taking a closer look at what's fact and what's fiction. Ali is joined by Stu Alderoty, President of the National Cryptocurrency Association and Chief Legal Officer at Ripple. Stu brings years of experience at the intersection of law, finance, and innovation, offering a clear perspective on what crypto is and how it actually works. 🎧 Tune in to Crypto, Explained by the National Cryptocurrency Association for Episode 3 to uncover the truth behind the biggest crypto myths and learn how this technology is already transforming money, trust, and everyday life. What we discuss: 16:02 – Why Crypto Is Here to Stay 22:03 – Too Late? Why the Best Time Is Now 33:33 – The One Key That Unlocks Everything 38:56 – Blockchain: The Tech That Can't Be Broken 47:40 – The Top Crypto Myths Crushed Find more from Stuart Alderoty: Website: https://ripple.com/company/leadership/stuart-alderoty/ LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/stuartalderoty X (Twitter): @s_alderoty Learn more about the National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA): Website: https://nca.org/learnInstagram: @natcryptoassocYouTube: National Cryptocurrency Association
2: 7 Things You Need to Know About Blockchain (Explaining It In Plain English)
Almost half of people in the U.S. who don't own or use crypto say they don't understand how it all works. Nearly 70% say they'd want more information before they'd even consider getting involved. And about a third are open to learning, but the truth is… overall confidence in understanding the tech is still pretty low. That's a huge number of people basically saying, 'I've heard the word blockchain, but I couldn't explain it even if my life depended on it.' And honestly? We get it. The word itself sounds complicated, the headlines make it feel intimidating, and the crypto hype doesn't exactly make it easier to trust. But, as crypto is becoming more mainstream, it's time that someone clearly explains what it is. So in today's episode, we're stripping it all down. No jargon, no tech headaches, just 7 simple things you need to know about blockchain. By the end of this,hopefully you'll be able to explain it in plain English for yourself. We promise: you'll walk away from this episode with a clear, no-BS understanding of what this is all is and why it matters. What's Discussed: 03:45 – The Biggest Myth About Blockchain, Debunked 07:10 – Blockchain Explained: The Giant Digital Notebook 12:25 – What "Decentralized" Really Means (In Plain English) 17:40 – The Google Doc Analogy That Makes Blockchain Click 22:55 – Every Transaction Is a Lego Brick That Locks in Forever 28:30 – How Blockchain Balances Privacy and Transparency 33:45 – Real-World Blockchain: How Crypto Is Modernizing Ranching Learn more about the National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA): Website: https://nca.org/ Twitter: https://x.com/natcryptoassoc?lang=en Instagram: @natcryptoassoc YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7_uritgUHlXQyVC3HKqJOQ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/natcryptoassoc/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/natcryptoassoc/?viewAsMember=true
1: What Is Crypto, Really?
If you've ever wondered what crypto actually is, why it matters, and why everyone has an opinion about it—this episode is for you. With expert guest Stuart Alderoty, President of the National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA) and Chief Legal Officer at Ripple, we break down what crypto is, how blockchain works, and why it's becoming part of everyday life. You'll learn how to explain crypto to your grandma, what gives crypto its value, how it cuts out middlemen to make transactions faster and cheaper, and hear real stories of people using it for freedom, security, and opportunity. Whether you're curious, skeptical, or starting from zero, this episode will finally make crypto make sense with this Crypto 101 crash course — no jargon, charts, or hype. What's Discussed: 03:10 – From Wall Street to Blockchain: A Big Shift 08:25 – Quickfire Myths, Mistakes, and Must-Knows 12:10 – Explaining Crypto So Even Your Grandma Gets It 18:45 – What Actually Gives Crypto Its Value 25:30 – 5 Surprising Ways People Use Crypto Every Day 33:15 – "Trustless" Sounds Bad… Until You Hear This 39:40 – The Future of Money Is Already Here Find more from Stuart Alderoty: Website: https://ripple.com/company/leadership/stuart-alderoty/ LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/stuartalderoty X (Twitter): @s_alderoty Learn more about the National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA): Website: https://nca.org/learnInstagram: @natcryptoassocYouTube: National Cryptocurrency Association
Welcome to Crypto, Explained by the National Cryptocurrency Association
Let's be real — most people feel lost when it comes to crypto. The language sounds like another planet, the research feels overwhelming, and the loudest voices often make it seem like you need to be in finance or deep in the tech world just to keep up. But here's the truth: Crypto isn't just for experts or insiders — it's for you. Whether you're crypto-curious, crypto-confused, or somewhere in between, this is your space to see how crypto can actually fit into your everyday life. The National Cryptocurrency Association was created to help Americans make sense of crypto by sharing real stories of how it benefits your everyday life and supporting the communities with the most to gain. It's our goal to provide educational resources to help you navigate the jargon and complexity and to make sure you stay informed with what happens next. On this show, we'll tackle the questions you've always had but maybe felt too embarrassed to ask. We'll bust the big myths, like "crypto is just a scam," break down the headlines so they actually make sense, and show you the practical ways crypto and blockchain are already showing up in everyday life. So whether you're just dipping your toes in or you've been curious for years but never knew where to start, this podcast is your guide. Each week we'll break it down, keep it simple, and help you become crypto confident. New episodes drop every week — so hit follow on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, and together we will discover how crypto fits into your money, your world, and your future. Find more from the NCA: Website: https://nca.org/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/natcryptoassoc/ X: https://x.com/NatCryptoAssoc Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/natcryptoassoc/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7_uritgUHlXQyVC3HKqJOQ
