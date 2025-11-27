I Lost $25,000 On Ads And Learned Exactly What Not To Outsource

When Pinterest Strategist and Niche Marketing Expert Meagan Williamson joined the show for Episode 38, she opened up about a painful and expensive mistake that shaped the way she works today. Early in her business, she hired a Facebook ads expert to run paid traffic to a new funnel that had never been tested organically. Over a 90-day period she spent more than twenty-five thousand dollars on ad spend and fees with almost nothing to show for it. The only purchase was a sixty-seven-dollar sale that ended in a refund four days later. The experience was embarrassing for Meagan, but it completely changed the way she evaluates contractors, tests funnels, and teaches clients about paid traffic. In this episode she shares the red flags she ignored, the questions she now asks before outsourcing, and the lessons every marketer should take from her story. Click on this link to the full episode: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2206375/episodes/15532735