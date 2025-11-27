I Lost $25,000 On Ads And Learned Exactly What Not To Outsource
When Pinterest Strategist and Niche Marketing Expert Meagan Williamson joined the show for Episode 38, she opened up about a painful and expensive mistake that shaped the way she works today. Early in her business, she hired a Facebook ads expert to run paid traffic to a new funnel that had never been tested organically. Over a 90-day period she spent more than twenty-five thousand dollars on ad spend and fees with almost nothing to show for it. The only purchase was a sixty-seven-dollar sale that ended in a refund four days later. The experience was embarrassing for Meagan, but it completely changed the way she evaluates contractors, tests funnels, and teaches clients about paid traffic. In this episode she shares the red flags she ignored, the questions she now asks before outsourcing, and the lessons every marketer should take from her story.
What Happens When Your Influencers Refuse to Use Their Own Names
Marshall Manson is the CEO of Fleishman Hillard and a communications strategist with deep experience in both brand marketing and corporate reputation. In 2006, while working at Edelman, he played a central role in the infamous "Walmarting Across America" campaign, an early and much criticised attempt at influencer marketing that quickly unravelled due to a lack of transparency. Marshall joins us to reflect openly on what went wrong, what he learned, and why the lessons from that experience still matter today. The 2006 "Walmarting Across America" PR scandal offers valuable lessons about transparency and ethics that remain relevant in today's influencer marketing landscape. This storytelling deep-dive reveals how a promising campaign featuring anonymous bloggers in Walmart-branded RVs unraveled when they refused to identify themselves to a journalist, leading to front-page coverage in major newspapers.• Campaign concept: Bloggers would travel in Walmart-branded RVs, staying in store parking lots and documenting their experiences• Critical mistake: Allowing bloggers to remain anonymous despite red flags• Campaign built momentum that made it difficult to cancel despite ethical concerns• Media coverage quickly turned from positive to highly critical• Leadership response from Richard Edelman emphasized learning from mistakes rather than scapegoating• Importance of transparency in sponsored content remains a crucial lesson for modern influencer campaigns• Setting high ethical standards when operating in uncharted territory
EP 90: The Body Shop Line That Haunted Vikki Ross
A single soft line on The Body Shop catalogue haunted copywriter Vikki Ross for six months. Years later, another forgettable line slipped through and ended up across London on billboards. In this episode, I talk to Vikki about how those moments changed the way she presents copy and how she helps clients avoid drifting into the dull middle.We get into why stakeholders so often choose the safest option, how she now protects the creative process, and what it really takes to build a brand voice for Sky, Virgin, Expedia, Jaguar Land Rover and Formula E. Vikki also opens up about imposter syndrome, the reality of AI in copywriting, and the pressure that comes with presenting work to a room full of decision makers.If you have ever watched your best idea, get watered down in a meeting, this episode is going to hit home.
From helping DJ Bob Sinclair to almost getting fired.
Christopher McKay, Head of Brand Engagement at Hillarys shares his career-defining failure when working at Ministry of Sound, revealing how a creative idea bombed due to lack of audience research and testing.• Started career in journalism before moving to PR at CalPR in Leeds• Moved to Ministry of Sound in London• Created "French Lessons with Bob" featuring DJ Bob Sinclair teaching French phrases• Campaign received only 50 likes compared to the usual 800-1,000 engagement• After two failed posts, had to cancel the planned 10-part series• Learned a valuable lesson about using data and insights before creative brainstorming• Key takeaway: Test before investing significant resources into a campaign
EP 89: The Secret Brain Hack Powering the World’s Biggest Brands with Claire Koryczan
What if the key to leading brilliant brand teams was already wired into your brain? Claire Koryczan, founder of Imagine Beyond, has helped FTSE 100 brands and creative agencies unlock smarter ways to lead, create and think. In this episode, she shares how neuroscience shapes everything from energy in meetings to decision-making under pressure. Expect practical tips, brain-friendly habits, and a few stories from the front lines of brand leadership.
Welcome to the world's number one podcast on Marketing Mistakes by Prohibition PR. This podcast is specifically for senior marketers determined to grow their brands by learning from real-world screw ups.Each week, join hosts Chris Norton and Will Ockenden, seasoned PR professionals with over 45 years of combined experience, as they candidly explore the marketing failures most marketers would rather forget. Featuring insightful conversations with industry-leading marketing experts and value-packed solo episodes, the show tries to uncover the valuable lessons from genuine marketing disasters and, crucially, the tips and steps you need to take to avoid them.Chris and Will bring practical experience from founding the award-winning PR agency Prohibition PR, where they have successfully guided top brands to significant growth through PR strategy, social media, media relations, content marketing, and strategic brand-building.Tune in to turn f*ck ups into progress, mistakes into lessons, and challenges into real-life competitive advantages. Well, we hope so anyway.