Jim and Chris discuss listener questions relating to Social Security, Roth conversions, and RMDs. (11:00) George wonders if his wife is eligible for Social Security benefits while taking care of an adult disabled child even if he is still working and has not applied for SS yet. (19:00) Chris tackles an interesting Social Security survivor […] The post Social Security Benefits, Roth Conversions, and RMDs: Q&A #2446 appeared first on The Retirement and IRA Show.

Jim and Chris sit down for a Discussion edition of the EDU series to talk through some listener questions on RMDs in relation to Roth Conversions (’tis the season!). The post Roth Conversions and RMDs: EDU #2447 appeared first on The Retirement and IRA Show.

Jim and Chris sit down to answer listener questions related to Social Security, 529 Plans, and SPIA payments… (6:30) A listener wonders if they will be subject to the Social Security earnings test. (14:30) The guys weigh in on if/how a Roth conversion would impact an IRMAA appeal. (30:30) Chris answers whether there is a […] The post Earnings Test, IRMAA, Survivor Benefits, 529 Plans, and SPIAs: Q&A #2447 appeared first on The Retirement and IRA Show.

Jim and Chris received an email from a listener asking about completing a Roth conversion using a 60-day rollover. In response, they decided to take a dive deep into the topic, exploring what they call the “60-day rollover conversion” strategy. The post 60-day Rollover Conversion Strategy: EDU #2448 appeared first on The Retirement and IRA Show.

Jim and Chris discuss listener questions relating to Social Security, Annuity RMDs, and next steps after passing the CFP exam. (5:30) George asks if you’re required to claim Social Security as soon as you turn 70. (13:00) The guys are asked for their input on Social Security claiming strategy. (21:00) Jim and Chris discuss whether […] The post Social Security, Annuity RMDs, and Being a CFP: Q&A #2448 appeared first on The Retirement and IRA Show.

About The Retirement and IRA Show

What do you get when you combine two knowledgeable CFP® PROFESSIONALS (one also a well-informed COLLEGE FINANCE INSTRUCTOR)? If you mix in relevant financial information and a healthy dose of humor you get the Retirement and IRA Radio Show! JIM SAULNIER, a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Professional with Jim Saulnier and Associates who specializes in retirement planning for clients across the country, CHRIS STEIN, a Finance Instructor at Colorado State University who is also a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Professional, offer real-world knowledge on a diverse range of topics including Social Security planning, investing for your retirement, the fundamentals of 401(k) and IRA accounts. Jim and Chris make learning about your retirement both educational and entertaining!