Marketing Secrets with Russell Brunson

Hypnotic Selling Secrets: How to Ethically Influence and Close More Sales

On this episode, I take you on a journey into the world of hypnotic selling and how you can use these techniques to boost your sales and influence online. Now we're trying something new with this content, in which we reference the powerful lessons I learned from Darren Stephens, an expert hypnotist and public speaker, alongside strategies I've refined over the years from studying hypnosis and its impact on sales. In the future, we may even pivot to calling this the Selling Online Podcast, but hopefully you enjoy this new format! For this episode, I wanted to deliver a unique experience, combining my eight hypnotic selling secrets with a special replay of Darren's legendary presentation from the second Funnel Hacking LIVE event. I begin by sharing my journey of discovering how hypnosis principles can be ethically applied to marketing and sales, using subconscious persuasion to connect with and influence your audience effectively. I dive into concepts like using suggestions to bypass the conscious mind, creating vivid future outcomes through age progression, and the art of getting people into a "yes" state to improve your closing rates. Then we jump into Darren Stephen's full presentation from FHL. If you're curious or skeptical about how these strategies work, this episode will provide a fascinating, practical breakdown that you can implement in your own sales processes. Key Highlights: Hypnotic Suggestions: How to influence your audience's subconscious mind through strategic language patterns. Age Progression Techniques: Creating vivid future scenarios to help prospects envision their success with your offer. Building Rapport and Authority: Insights from Darren Stephens on using truisms and universal statements for connection. The Yes State: How getting repeated affirmations from your audience primes them to say yes to your offer. Ethical Use of Hypnosis: Darren emphasizes the importance of using these tools from a place of genuine care and intent. Whether you're a seasoned marketer or just beginning to craft your sales presentations, these hypnotic techniques could be the missing link to transform your selling strategy. Tune in and learn how to harness the power of subconscious influence to skyrocket your sales!