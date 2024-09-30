Marketing Secrets with Russell Brunson

Unlocking the Secrets to a Profitable Funnel Agency with Katheryn Jones Lish
Recently, I had the pleasure of speaking with the incredible Katheryn Jones Lish, a powerhouse in the funnel-building world. Katheryn first came into the ClickFunnels ecosystem back in 2015 and has since made an impressive career out of building and designing high-converting sales funnels. We just wrapped up the "Sell Sales Funnels Challenge" at the ClickFunnels office, and in this episode, we dive into how anyone can turn funnel building into a lucrative business. Katheryn shares her journey from college student to successful entrepreneur, driven by a passion to impact both her family and the world.
Katheryn's story is one of transformation and purpose. She recounts her experiences, including early struggles, learning how to market online, and how she found ClickFunnels. We also discuss the resistance she faced, such as personal challenges that tested her entrepreneurial aspirations. Despite the doubts of others, Katheryn's faith in her vision empowered her to design a life that balances family and a thriving career. Our conversation touches on the powerful concept of “enabling and providing opportunities” and how this shaped her approach to business and parenting.
Key Highlights:
Strategies for building a funnel agency and scaling to a full-fledged business.
Finding clients who are in need and effectively communicating your value to them.
How to leverage funnel hacking and design hacking to create high-converting funnels.
The journey from basic funnel design to advanced optimization and agency building.
Insights into balancing entrepreneurship with personal and family life.
Whether you're a budding funnel builder or looking to elevate your skills, this episode is packed with insights to help you turn your passion for funnels into a profitable venture. Join us and discover the opportunities that await in the funnel-building world!
Mentorship and Leadership: A Deep Dive of “Atlas Shrugged” with Josh Forti (5 of 5)
In this exciting conclusion of the five-part Atlas Shrugged interview series on the Marketing Secrets podcast, I sat down with Josh Forti for a deep, engaging, and sometimes humorous conversation that delves into entrepreneurship, leadership, and the philosophical ideas inspired by Ayn Rand’s famous book. We had been talking for over three hours, starting our session late at night and continuing into the early hours, but the energy and insights made it all worthwhile.
Josh and I explored the importance of having role models and mentors, especially as you climb higher in the business world. We discussed who I look up to in business and life, from companies like Salesforce to individuals like Tony Robbins. We shared stories about the balance between ambition and faith, and the incredible impact of following a calling or purpose that feels bigger than oneself. One of the most moving parts was discussing Tony Robbins' sincerity and the profound moments I've experienced with him, both on and off stage.
Here are some of the key topics we covered:
Role Models in Business: Why looking up to industry giants like Salesforce and HubSpot inspires me to reach the next level.
Faith and Purpose: How seeing our work as a calling changes everything and gives us the strength to persevere through challenges.
Lessons from Tony Robbins: Stories about Tony’s influence, sincerity, and the life-changing energy he brings to his events.
Handling Pressure: Strategies I use to cope with the immense responsibilities of leading a massive community and business.
Personal Insights: From my greatest fears as a parent to how I seek spiritual guidance before major events.
This episode is packed with reflections on how to navigate the complexities of leadership, stay true to your values, and remain grounded even when the weight of the world feels overwhelming. Join us for a heartfelt discussion that encourages us all to embrace our purpose and run with it.
Hypnotic Selling Secrets: How to Ethically Influence and Close More Sales
On this episode, I take you on a journey into the world of hypnotic selling and how you can use these techniques to boost your sales and influence online. Now we’re trying something new with this content, in which we reference the powerful lessons I learned from Darren Stephens, an expert hypnotist and public speaker, alongside strategies I’ve refined over the years from studying hypnosis and its impact on sales. In the future, we may even pivot to calling this the Selling Online Podcast, but hopefully you enjoy this new format!
For this episode, I wanted to deliver a unique experience, combining my eight hypnotic selling secrets with a special replay of Darren’s legendary presentation from the second Funnel Hacking LIVE event. I begin by sharing my journey of discovering how hypnosis principles can be ethically applied to marketing and sales, using subconscious persuasion to connect with and influence your audience effectively. I dive into concepts like using suggestions to bypass the conscious mind, creating vivid future outcomes through age progression, and the art of getting people into a “yes” state to improve your closing rates. Then we jump into Darren Stephen’s full presentation from FHL.
If you’re curious or skeptical about how these strategies work, this episode will provide a fascinating, practical breakdown that you can implement in your own sales processes.
Key Highlights:
Hypnotic Suggestions: How to influence your audience’s subconscious mind through strategic language patterns.
Age Progression Techniques: Creating vivid future scenarios to help prospects envision their success with your offer.
Building Rapport and Authority: Insights from Darren Stephens on using truisms and universal statements for connection.
The Yes State: How getting repeated affirmations from your audience primes them to say yes to your offer.
Ethical Use of Hypnosis: Darren emphasizes the importance of using these tools from a place of genuine care and intent.
Whether you’re a seasoned marketer or just beginning to craft your sales presentations, these hypnotic techniques could be the missing link to transform your selling strategy. Tune in and learn how to harness the power of subconscious influence to skyrocket your sales!
Family, Faith, and Business: A Deep Dive of “Atlas Shrugged” with Josh Forti (4 of 5)
In this episode of the Marketing Secrets podcast, I continue my in-depth conversation with Josh Forti, exploring the ideas in Atlas Shrugged and diving into the intersection of personal beliefs, entrepreneurship, and family values. Throughout this series, we’ve tackled sensitive subjects like religion, politics, and the evolving role of family, all framed within the philosophy of Ayn Rand’s classic. In this fourth installment, Josh and I examine the driving forces behind entrepreneurship, the challenges of staying true to core values, and how these principles influence both business and personal life.
Josh and I discuss how our upbringings and relationships with our parents shaped our outlooks and entrepreneurial spirits. We reflect on how pivotal those early family values were to our development, particularly the roles of our fathers as hardworking role models and our mothers as sources of unconditional support. We also talk about the significant impact of maintaining a balance between masculine and feminine energy in relationships, a concept I first explored with Tony Robbins.
Key Highlights:
Parental Influence: How family dynamics and values shape entrepreneurial drive and personal development.
Masculine and Feminine Energy: Insights from Tony Robbins on balancing energies in relationships and their importance in family stability.
Entrepreneurship and Influence: The role of communication in making complex ideas accessible and influential to a broad audience.
Philosophical Conflicts: Navigating the concepts of charity and self-interest in Atlas Shrugged and reconciling these with our faith and moral values.
This episode is packed with personal insights on navigating life as an entrepreneur while remaining grounded in one’s values. Join us as we reflect on the intersection of philosophy, family, and business and how they shape our path forward.
Welcome to the Marketing Secrets with Russell Brunson! This show is for entrepreneurs and business owners who want to learn how to market in a way that lets us get our message, our products, and our services, out to the world… and yet still remain profitable. Learn from Russell Brunson, the world-famous internet marketer and a co-founder of the largest funnel creation software ClickFunnels. Russell shares his biggest “a-ha moments” and marketing secrets in each episode with complete transparency. From tough lessons learned, to mindset, to pure marketing strategy, Russell pulls you into his world and shares his personal journey and secrets to growing a business from $0 to $100,000,000 in just 3 years, with NO outside capital!