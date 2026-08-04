Paul and Angela in Florida are 52 and 45. What's the earliest the two of them can walk away from work at the same time, so Paul can spend a whole lot more time in the boat? That’s today on Your Money, Your Wealth podcast number 593. Then the fellas spitball for Mike in Riverside. His mom inherited his dad's IRA at age 84. Can she still roll it into her own? Edward in Illinois is watching his bond funds lose value even while they pay him interest, and he's wondering if treasuries are the fix. "Blanche Devereaux" in California is 55 with $1.1M in pre-tax. Should she go all Roth for her last five working years? And "Mr and Mrs Smith" on the Carolina coast want to know if they can afford to retire at age 59.

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Chapters:

00:00 - Intro: This Week on the YMYW Podcast

00:58 - Nearly $3M at 52 and 45. When Can We Retire Together? (Paul & Angela, FL)

12:56 - Mom Inherited Dad's IRA at 84. Can She Still Roll It Into Her Own? (Mike, Riverside, CA)

18:13 - Bond Funds Keep Losing Value Despite Paying Interest. Treasuries Instead? (Edward, IL)

25:06 - $1.1M Pre-Tax: Roth for the Last 5 Years? (Blanche Devereaux, CA)

35:10 - How Much Will We Have by 2030? Is It Enough to Retire at 59? (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Coastal NC)

39:26 - Comment: No NUA Step-Up at Death (Jeff)

42:20 - MYGA vs. Immediate Annuity. Is MYGA a CD in Disguise? (Holly, San Francisco)

44:18 - Outro: Next Week on the YMYW Podcast