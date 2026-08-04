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Your Money, Your Wealth

Your Money, Your Wealth
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Your Money, Your Wealth
Latest episode

588 episodes

  • Your Money, Your Wealth

    Roth vs. Traditional 401(k) at $275K Income: What's the Right Move? - 593

    08/04/2026 | 45 mins.
    Paul and Angela in Florida are 52 and 45. What's the earliest the two of them can walk away from work at the same time, so Paul can spend a whole lot more time in the boat? That’s today on Your Money, Your Wealth podcast number 593. Then the fellas spitball for Mike in Riverside. His mom inherited his dad's IRA at age 84. Can she still roll it into her own? Edward in Illinois is watching his bond funds lose value even while they pay him interest, and he's wondering if treasuries are the fix. "Blanche Devereaux" in California is 55 with $1.1M in pre-tax. Should she go all Roth for her last five working years? And "Mr and Mrs Smith" on the Carolina coast want to know if they can afford to retire at age 59.
    Free Financial Resources in This Episode:
    https://bit.ly/ymyw-593 (full show notes & episode transcript)
    LIMITED TIME SPECIAL OFFER: The DIY Retirement Guide! Download yours before the Special Offer changes on Friday, August 7, 2026! https://purefinancial.com/ymyw/#specialoffer
    9th Annual YMYW Podcast Survey (password ymyw):
    https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ymywpodcast2026
    Your Favorite Money Influencer Might Be Wrong - YMYW TV:
    https://purefinancial.com/ymyw/episodes/financial-advisors-expose-internets-worst-retirement-strategies/?utm_source=captivate&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=ymyw-tv&utm_content=ymyw-pod-ep593-description-tv-s11e11
    Financial Blueprint (free, self-guided):
    https://bit.ly/YMYWblueprintC
    REQUEST your Retirement Spitball Analysis:
    https://bit.ly/YMYWaskC
    DOWNLOAD more free guides:
    https://bit.ly/YMYWguidesC
    READ financial blogs:
    https://bit.ly/YMYWblogC
    WATCH educational videos:
    https://bit.ly/YMYWvidsC
    SUBSCRIBE to the YMYW Newsletter:
    https://bit.ly/YMYWnewsletterC
    Connect With Us:
    Subscribe on YouTube and join the conversation in the comments:
    https://bit.ly/YMYW-YT
    Subscribe or follow YMYW in your favorite podcast app:
    https://lnk.to/ymyw
    Leave your honest reviews and ratings in Apple Podcasts:
    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/your-money-your-wealth/id312900254
    Chapters:
    00:00 - Intro: This Week on the YMYW Podcast
    00:58 - Nearly $3M at 52 and 45. When Can We Retire Together? (Paul & Angela, FL)
    12:56 - Mom Inherited Dad's IRA at 84. Can She Still Roll It Into Her Own? (Mike, Riverside, CA)
    18:13 - Bond Funds Keep Losing Value Despite Paying Interest. Treasuries Instead? (Edward, IL)
    25:06 - $1.1M Pre-Tax: Roth for the Last 5 Years? (Blanche Devereaux, CA)
    35:10 - How Much Will We Have by 2030? Is It Enough to Retire at 59? (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Coastal NC)
    39:26 - Comment: No NUA Step-Up at Death (Jeff)
    42:20 - MYGA vs. Immediate Annuity. Is MYGA a CD in Disguise? (Holly, San Francisco)
    44:18 - Outro: Next Week on the YMYW Podcast
  • Your Money, Your Wealth

    We Reverse-Engineered Their $6.5M Retirement. Here's What We Found - 592

    07/28/2026 | 45 mins.
    Schedule a Free Financial Assessment with an experienced professional:
    https://purefinancial.com/lp/free-assessment/?utm_source=captivate&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=free-assessment&utm_content=ymyw-pod-ep592-description-free-assessment
    Michael, K & J, and Tracy all need retirement spitballs and Roth conversion plans, but they didn't share one of the most important numbers in retirement planning: how much they actually want to spend. Today on Your Money, Your Wealth® podcast number 592, Joe Anderson, CFP® and Big Al Clopine, CPA reverse-engineer their spitballs to back into what might be the same numbers missing from your own plan. Plus, Sean wants to retire in two years at age 56 with $4.4M without handing half of it to the tax man, and Dallas and Leeloo are wondering if there's such a thing as too much Roth - they’re 48 and on track for $1M in theirs. Plus we’ll talk about some charitable giving strategies: what's the difference between a DAF and a CRUT?
    Free Financial Resources in This Episode:
    https://bit.ly/ymyw-592 (full show notes & episode transcript)
    9th Annual YMYW Podcast Survey (password ymyw):
    https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ymywpodcast2026
    Is There a Formula for Retirement? - YMYW TV:
    https://purefinancial.com/ymyw/episodes/is-there-a-formula-for-retirement/?utm_source=captivate&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=ymyw-tv&utm_content=ymyw-pod-ep592-description-tv-s10e09
    Financial Blueprint (free, self-guided):
    https://purefinancial.com/financialblueprint/?utm_source=captivate&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=financial-blueprint&utm_content=ymyw-pod-ep592-description-blueprint
    REQUEST your Retirement Spitball Analysis:
    https://bit.ly/YMYWaskC
    DOWNLOAD more free guides:
    https://bit.ly/YMYWguidesC
    READ financial blogs:
    https://bit.ly/YMYWblogC
    WATCH educational videos:
    https://bit.ly/YMYWvidsC
    SUBSCRIBE to the YMYW Newsletter:
    https://bit.ly/YMYWnewsletterC
    Connect With Us:
    Subscribe on YouTube and join the conversation in the comments:
    https://bit.ly/YMYW-YT
    Subscribe or follow YMYW in your favorite podcast app:
    https://lnk.to/ymyw
    Leave your honest reviews and ratings in Apple Podcasts:
    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/your-money-your-wealth/id312900254
    Chapters:
    00:00 - The 9th Annual YMYW Podcast Survey is now open!
    00:44 - Intro: This Week on the YMYW Podcast
    01:39 - Working Until 70 With $6.5M Saved. Do I Need Roth Conversions? (Michael, Pittsburgh, PA)
    09:25 - How Aggressively Should We Drain Our $2.6M IRA Before RMDs Hit? (K & J, the Cascades)
    16:46 - Can I Retire Single at 63 With $1.5M? (Tracy, 63, CA)
    20:15 - I'm 54, Single, With $4.4M. How Do I Retire at 56 Without Getting Crushed on Taxes? (Sean, Orlando, FL)
    29:22 - How Much Roth is Too Much? We're 48, Heading for $1M in Roth. Did We Overshoot the Goal? (Dallas & Leeloo, 48, Brooklyn, NY)
    36:15 - You Said CRTs Must Leave 10% to Charity. Let Me Correct the Record. (DG)
    38:21 - DAF vs. CRUT: Which Charitable Tool is Better for $1M Company Stock That's Up 237%? (Fish Sean, 54, Winter Springs, FL)
    44:22 - Outro: Next Week on the YMYW Podcast
  • Your Money, Your Wealth

    Roth Conversions and RMDs: Are You Ready to Retire? - 591

    07/21/2026 | 34 mins.
    Schedule a Free Financial Assessment with an experienced professional:
    https://purefinancial.com/lp/free-assessment/?utm_source=captivate&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=free-assessment&utm_content=ymyw-pod-ep591-description-free-assessment
    B and S in Maryland are in their mid-40s with $425,000 and a couple of rental properties. Can they retire early at 62? Vee in Oregon came to the US as a refugee with nothing and built a three and three-quarter million dollar portfolio from the ground up. Is his Roth conversion plan solid? And finally, Chandler and Monica in Texas are sitting on $1.4 million and hope they can walk away from work in 3 years. Will Roth conversions keep the tax man from taking a giant bite on their way out? That’s all today on Your Money, Your Wealth® podcast 591 with Joe Anderson, CFP® and Big Al Clopine, CPA.
    Free Financial Resources in This Episode:
    https://bit.ly/ymyw-591 (full show notes & episode transcript)
    Withdrawal Strategy Guide - free download
    https://purefinancial.com/white-papers/withdrawal-strategy-guide/?utm_source=captivate&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=whitepaper-withdrawal-strategy-guide&utm_content=ymyw-pod-ep591-description-whitepaper
    The Number One Spending Mistake Ruining Retirements - YMYW TV
    https://purefinancial.com/ymyw/episodes/number-one-spending-mistake-ruining-retirements/?utm_source=captivate&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=ymyw-tv&utm_content=ymyw-pod-ep591-description-tv-s12e01
    Financial Blueprint (free, self-guided):
    https://bit.ly/YMYWblueprintC
    REQUEST your Retirement Spitball Analysis:
    https://bit.ly/YMYWaskC
    DOWNLOAD more free guides:
    https://bit.ly/YMYWguidesC
    READ financial blogs:
    https://bit.ly/YMYWblogC
    WATCH educational videos:
    https://bit.ly/YMYWvidsC
    SUBSCRIBE to the YMYW Newsletter:
    https://bit.ly/YMYWnewsletterC
    Connect With Us:
    Subscribe on YouTube and join the conversation in the comments:
    https://bit.ly/YMYW-YT
    Subscribe or follow YMYW in your favorite podcast app:
    https://lnk.to/ymyw
    Leave your honest reviews and ratings in Apple Podcasts:
    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/your-money-your-wealth/id312900254
    Chapters:
    00:00 - Intro: This Week on the YMYW Podcast
    00:57 - Half a Million and Rental Properties in Our Mid-40s. Can We Retire Early? (B & S, Westminster, MD)
    12:48 - Refugee to $3.75M: Is My Roth Conversion Plan Actually Solid? (Vee, OR)
    25:55 - Can Friends with $1.4M and a Roth Conversion Puzzle Retire in 3 Years? (Chandler & Monica, TX)
    33:05 - Outro: Next Week on YMYW Podcast
  • Your Money, Your Wealth

    Got a Pre-Tax Fortune? Nobody Warns You About the Retirement Tax Bomb - 590

    07/14/2026 | 45 mins.
    Schedule a Free Financial Assessment with an experienced professional:
    https://bit.ly/YMYWassessC
    Today on Your Money, Your Wealth® podcast 590, Joe Anderson, CFP® and Big Al Clopine, CPA spitball for people with a small fortune sitting in pre-tax accounts turning into a tax bomb. We’ll find out how Roth conversions and careful tax liability management can optimize their retirement income strategy. Eric in California is 72 with nearly four million dollars in pre-tax accounts. How much should he transfer in Roth conversions? Is borrowing against his own house to pay the tax bill brilliant or bonkers? Rick and Kiani hoping they can quit sooner than they think. Mike just hit full retirement age. Should he claim Social Security benefits now or wait until age 70? And finally, Jeff wants to walk away at 59 with a roadmap for aggressive Roth conversions, assuming the tax cliff doesn't get him first.
    Free Financial Resources in This Episode:
    https://bit.ly/ymyw-590 (full show notes & episode transcript)
    Retirement Accounts Guide - free download:
    https://purefinancial.com/white-papers/retirement-accounts-guide/?utm_source=captivate&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=whitepaper-retirement-accounts-guide&utm_content=ymyw-pod-ep590-description-whitepaper
    Financial Blueprint (free, self-guided):
    https://purefinancial.com/financialblueprint/?utm_source=captivate&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=financial-blueprint&utm_content=ymyw-pod-ep590-description-blueprint
    Retirement Checklist: Check Off These 7 Things Before You Retire - YMYW TV:
    https://purefinancial.com/ymyw/episodes/retirement-checklist-check-off-these-7-things-before-you-retire/?utm_source=captivate&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=ymyw-tv&utm_content=ymyw-pod-ep590-description-tv-s12e05
    REQUEST your Retirement Spitball Analysis:
    https://bit.ly/YMYWaskC
    DOWNLOAD more free guides:
    https://bit.ly/YMYWguidesC
    READ financial blogs:
    https://bit.ly/YMYWblogC
    WATCH educational videos:
    https://bit.ly/YMYWvidsC
    SUBSCRIBE to the YMYW Newsletter:
    https://bit.ly/YMYWnewsletterC
    Connect With Us:
    Subscribe on YouTube and join the conversation in the comments:
    https://bit.ly/YMYW-YT
    Subscribe or follow YMYW in your favorite podcast app:
    https://lnk.to/ymyw
    Leave your honest reviews and ratings in Apple Podcasts:
    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/your-money-your-wealth/id312900254

    Chapters:
    00:00 - Intro: This Week on the YMYW Podcast
    01:01 - $3.9M Pre-Tax at 72: How Do We Minimize Taxes Before RMDs Hit? (Eric, CA)
    11:13 - We’re on One Salary. Can We Retire at 62 With $1.7M and a $56K SS Benefit? (Rick & Kiani, Southern CA)
    23:16 - Just Hit Full Retirement Age. Should I Delay Social Security or Start Now? (Mike, 66, NV)
    31:04 - Retiring With $4M and a Roth Conversion Roadmap at Age 59. Does Our Plan Hold Up? (Jeff & Amber, 55, Orlando, FL)
    44:54 - Outro: Next Week on the YMYW Podcast
  • Your Money, Your Wealth

    Retirement Margin Loans: Is Buy, Borrow, Die Worth the Risk? - 589

    07/07/2026 | 44 mins.
    Schedule a Free Financial Assessment with an experienced professional:
    https://bit.ly/YMYWassessC
    The margin loan debate continues today on Your Money, Your Wealth® podcast number 589. Jack and Jill recently moved from the UAE to Australia and want a sanity check on using margin loans (AKA pledge loans) to build and live off their portfolio. Joe and Big Al spitball whether borrowing against stocks and never paying tax on the gains, the Buy Borrow Die strategy, is smart, or a fast way to blow yourself up. They also recap the spicy comments on the episode 585 margin loan discussion. Then the fellas flip the script for Forest and Jenni in Virginia: does a reverse glide path, investing conservatively now and getting more aggressive as you age, actually hold up? And finally, Jack and Diane in New Jersey are retiring this year, selling the house, and moving to Florida, so Joe and Big Al stress-test their Roth conversion plan before they pull the trigger. We're making fun of finance over here on YMYW, the financial planning podcast that won't put you to sleep. Tell a friend.
    Free Financial Resources in This Episode:
    https://bit.ly/ymyw-589 (full show notes & episode transcript)
    Withdrawal Strategy Guide - free download: https://purefinancial.com/white-papers/withdrawal-strategy-guide/?utm_source=captivate&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=whitepaper-withdrawal-strategy-guide&utm_content=ymyw-pod-ep589-description-whitepaper
    Retirement Sabotage! 12 Post-Retirement Money Mistakes to Avoid - YMYW TV: https://purefinancial.com/ymyw/episodes/retirement-sabotage-12-post-retirement-money-mistakes-to-avoid/?utm_source=captivate&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=ymyw-tv&utm_content=ymyw-pod-ep589-description-tv-s10e08
    Financial Blueprint (free, self-guided):
    https://bit.ly/YMYWblueprintC
    REQUEST your Retirement Spitball Analysis:
    https://bit.ly/YMYWaskC
    DOWNLOAD more free guides:
    https://bit.ly/YMYWguidesC
    READ financial blogs:
    https://bit.ly/YMYWblogC
    WATCH educational videos:
    https://bit.ly/YMYWvidsC
    SUBSCRIBE to the YMYW Newsletter:
    https://bit.ly/YMYWnewsletterC
    Connect With Us:
    Subscribe on YouTube and join the conversation in the comments:
    https://bit.ly/YMYW-YT
    Subscribe or follow YMYW in your favorite podcast app:
    https://lnk.to/ymyw
    Leave your honest reviews and ratings in Apple Podcasts:
    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/your-money-your-wealth/id312900254
    Chapters:
    00:00 - Intro: This Week on the YMYW Podcast
    01:53 - Margin Loans, Buy-Borrow-Die, and PFIC Risk: Sanity Check (Jack & Jill, Australia)
    13:11 - Why I Love Margin: NYC Tax Math (Bones1999, YouTube)
    14:29 - 8% Margin Loans to Buy Stocks: Bad Math! (Tom, YouTube)
    19:39 - Reverse Glide Path at Retirement: Does Starting Conservative Make Sense for Us? (Forest & Jenni, VA)
    35:43 - Retiring to Florida: SEP IRA Bridge, Home Sale Timing, and Roth Conversions (Jack & Diane, NJ)
    43:18 - Outro: Next Week on the YMYW Podcast
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About Your Money, Your Wealth
Making fun of finance. A US News & World Report "Top 9 Personal Finance Podcast" (2025) and "Top 12 Retirement Podcast" (2023). One of the "10 Best Personal Finance YouTube Channels" (CardRates, 2023). "Best Retirement Podcast With Humor" (FIPhysician, 2020-2024). Learn strategies that can help you retire successfully. Financial advisor Joe Anderson, CFP® and certified public accountant Big Al Clopine, CPA answer your money questions and spitball on your 401k, IRA, Roth conversions and backdoor Roth IRA, how to pay less taxes, asset allocation, stocks and bonds, real estate, and other investments, Social Security benefits, capital gains tax, 1031 exchange, early retirement, expenses and withdrawals, and more money and wealth management strategies. YMYW is retirement planning, investing, and tax reduction made fun, presented by Pure Financial Advisors - a fee-only financial planning firm. Pure Financial adheres to the fiduciary standard of care, in which we are required by law to act in the best interest of our clients at all times. Access free financial resources and episode transcripts, Ask Joe & Big Al On Air to get your Retirement Plan Spitball Analysis: http://YourMoneyYourWealth.com
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