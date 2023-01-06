What to Do With Inheritance Money? - 428

So you’re about to receive a large inheritance - what should you do with it? Joe and Big Al spitball on suddenly becoming $85 million dollars richer. Plus, is it nuts to semi-retire early? Should retirement contributions be split between Roth and traditional accounts? Can you do conversions to your kids’ custodial Roth accounts? The fellas also spitball tax bracket-based Roth conversion strategies to help you pay the least amount of tax possible, long term, and they discuss required minimum distributions on inherited assets, and whether to pay off a 401(k) loan if it’s “paying” you 8% per year. Timestamps: 00:48 - I’m Inheriting Millions of Dollars. What Should I Do With It? (Michael, Binghamton, NY) 07:04 - Should I Split Retirement Contributions Between Roth and Traditional 457? (Kevin, Folsom, CA - voice) 11:34 - Should I Do 100% Roth TSP Contributions? Am I Nuts to Semi-Retire Early? (Derek, Seattle) 16:30 - Should We Do Roth Conversions to the Top of the 22% or 24% Tax Bracket? (Bill, Maryland) 23:53 - Is My CPA Correct That I Can Convert $24K to Roth Tax-Free? (Sam, Newark, NJ) 26:52 - Can I Convert 457 Money to My Kids’ Custodial Roth Accounts? (Brian, Binghamton, NY) 32:50 - RMD Rules for Inherited Roth IRA and Traditional IRA (Dan, Brick, NJ) 38:48 - Should I Pay Off My 401(k) Loan That’s “Paying” Me Over 8% Per Year? (Anon, Denver, CO) 42:59 - Comments on Keeping Employer IRA Money Separated 44:46 - The Derails Access this week's free financial resources in the podcast show notes at https://bit.ly/ymyw-428 Complete Roth Papers Package Episode Transcript Ask Joe & Big Al On Air