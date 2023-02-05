The Carey Nieuwhof Leadership Podcast is a podcast all about leadership, change and personal growth. The goal? To help you lead like never before—in your church... More
Available Episodes
5 of 584
CNLP 568 | Jordan Montgomery on The Pitfalls of Success in Your 20s, Being Underdeveloped and Overexposed, and Public Speaking Tips for Different Generations
Jordan Montgomery talks about the pitfalls of success in your 20s, what happens when young leaders are underdeveloped and overexposed, how speaking to different generations requires different skills, and how to add value to leaders you follow. Show Notes On The Rise Newsletter
5/2/2023
1:15:35
CNLP 567 | Will Guidara on Creating the Best Restaurant in the World, When Obsession and Noticing Everything Is a Gift, Getting Your Team to Buy In, and Unreasonable Hospitality
Will Guidara, of Eleven Madison Park, talks about his journey to creating the #1 restaurant in the world, with three Michelin Stars and Four Stars from the New York Times. He discusses how being obsessive and noticing everything can work for you (not against you), how unreasonable hospitality became their signature mark, dealing with unhappy customers, and how to get your team to own your culture and buy-in. Show Notes Cure Your Culture Workshop On The Rise
4/27/2023
1:24:10
CNLP 566 | JP Pokluda on ChatGPT and Preaching, The Preaching Process He Uses, Gen Z Church and The Virtues and Vices of Leaders
In this episode, JP Pokluda talks about preaching and reaching young adults, ChatGPT, AI and what it means for preachers. He shares the exact preaching process he uses, what Gen Z church might look like, his thoughts on the Asbury revival, and the virtues and vices of leaders. Show Notes Church Leader Toolkit On The Rise Newsletter
4/25/2023
1:27:22
CNLP 565 | Mark Batterson On His Exact Writing Process, Where He Gets His Ideas From, Non-Anxious Curiosity, And How To Be True To Your Voice When Others Want to Change It
New York Times Bestselling author Mark Batterson breaks down his exact writing process, which he's used for 23 books and several New York Times Bestsellers. He also shares where he gets his ideas from, how he tracks them, how to develop a non-anxious curiosity, and how to be true to your voice when others want to change it. Mark updates his writing process from the first time he outlined it in Episode 32 of the podcast. Show Notes Preaching Cheat Sheet Attend a Podcast Recording! On The Rise Newsletter
4/18/2023
1:33:14
CNLP 564 | Gretchen Rubin on Why Rebels Plant Churches, Clerking for the US Supreme Court, Picking Yourself, How to Increase Your Energy and Be Happier
New York Times Bestselling author and podcaster Gretchen Rubin talks about the four tendencies, why rebels plant churches, clerking for the US Supreme Court and Sandra Day O'Connor, picking yourself, and how to increase your energy and be happier. Show Notes Attend a Podcast Recording! Church Leader Toolkit On The Rise Newsletter
The Carey Nieuwhof Leadership Podcast is a podcast all about leadership, change and personal growth. The goal? To help you lead like never before—in your church or in your business.
Carey interviews top business and church leaders like Seth Godin, Adam Grant, Nancy Duarte, Simon Sinek, Cal Newport, Patrick Lencioni, Tim Keller, Annie F. Downs, Andy Stanley, Craig Groeschel, Rob Pelinka, Michael Hyatt, Christine Caine, John Mark Comer, Henry Cloud, Gordon MacDonald, Francis Chan, Lysa TerKeurst, Ian Morgan Cron and many more.
For insightful posts on leadership, change and personal growth, episode transcripts and podcast show notes, go to https://careynieuwhof.com/.