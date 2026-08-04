The Carey Nieuwhof Leadership Podcast

Father Ron Rolheiser has thought longer and harder about grief, aging, leadership, bitterness, and surrender than almost anyone alive.

John Mark Comer joins me to co-interview him on what ministry actually costs, why so many leaders end up bitter, and what it looks like to give your life away before it's taken from you.

🔗 Show Notes

🤖 AI and the Future Church - NEW BOOK!

🗣️ Preaching Cheat Sheet

🧠 The Art of Leadership Academy

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