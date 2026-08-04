The Carey Nieuwhof Leadership Podcast

851 episodes
CNLP 821 | Finding Your Voice as a Young Preacher: Tyler Staton on the Gift of Imagination and What Getting Sick Taught Him About Pace08/04/2026 | 1h 16 mins.Most young leaders try to sound like someone else long before they sound like themselves. Tyler Staton, lead pastor at Bridgetown Church, talks about finding your voice as a preacher and writer, what a season of sickness taught him about pace, why addiction thrives when you're moving too fast, and the gift of imagination you're probably wasting.
Slow down for this one.
🔗 Show Notes
🤖 AI and the Future Church - NEW BOOK!
🗣️ Preaching Cheat Sheet
🧠 The Art of Leadership Academy
🎥 Watch on YouTube
Follow @careynieuwhof
❗️Connect with other podcast listeners about each episode of my podcast, including me. You'll get exclusive insights by asking questions, sharing insights, and learning how others are applying the content in real life.
Join for free: https://careynieuwhof.com/shownotes
THE ART OF PREACHING
After 30+ years of preaching, I've made pretty much every mistake you can make as a communicator. That's why I created The Art of Preaching, a step-by-step course to help you break free from panic and preach with clarity, confidence, and impact. Enroll now at theartofpreachingcourse.com.
SUBSPLASH
Analyze giving trends, streamline your media workflow from livestream to social, and automate follow-up so no one falls through the cracks. For leaders already stretched thin, head to subsplash.com/carey and save $500 when you sign up.
IF THE TREE COULD SPEAK
Tim Tebow's new book, If The Tree Could Speak, tells the story of Jesus' sacrifice from the perspective of the cross itself, with stunning illustrations that make it genuinely moving for any age.
Pick up a copy wherever books are sold.
CNLP 820 | Required Listening: Eric Peterson and Winn Collier on Eugene Peterson's Battle Over Not Losing HIs Soul, Workaholism, Bono and Celebrity, And the Tension to Create a Contemplative Life07/28/2026 | 1h 36 mins.In Part 3 of this summer's Required Listening, Eugene Peterson's son, Eric Peterson, and biographer Winn Collier talk about Eugene Peterson's battle to avoid losing his soul, his struggle to overcome his workaholic tendencies, Bono and celebrity, and the tension he had to overcome to create a contemplative life.
🔗 Show Notes
🤖 AI and the Future Church - NEW BOOK!
🗣️ Preaching Cheat Sheet
🧠 The Art of Leadership Academy
🎥 Watch on YouTube
Follow @careynieuwhof
❗️Connect with other podcast listeners about each episode of my podcast, including me. You'll get exclusive insights by asking questions, sharing insights, and learning how others are applying the content in real life.
Join for free: https://careynieuwhof.com/shownotes
AI AND THE FUTURE CHURCH
I'm releasing a new book this September called AI and the Future Church, a pastoral playbook for leading your church through the biggest disruption of our lifetime. Pre-order it now at aifuture.church, on Amazon, or wherever you buy books.
BRUSHFIRE
Most ticketing platforms provide cookie-cutter technology, but Brushfire has been helping churches for over 20 years manage registrations, check-in, communication, and reporting all in one place for one monthly subscription cost for qualifying churches.
Listeners of the podcast can save on Brushfire by visiting brushfire.com/Carey
GLOO
Gloo connects ministries and nonprofits with donors, churches, and audiences that are already looking for what they offer—through channels and networks those people already trust.
If you know your mission matters, but you're struggling to get it out there, that's exactly the problem Gloo was built to solve.
If you need a real marketing partner, someone who actually gets this space, go to gloo.com/grow to start that conversation.
CNLP 819 | Required Listening: Eugene Peterson on the Rhythms of a Reflective Life, The Challenges of Leading Through the 1960s, and the Origin of the Message07/23/2026 | 26 mins.In Part 2 of this summer's Required Listening, Carey interviews Eugene Peterson weeks before he retired from public life.
Carey talks to Eugene about the origin of the Message and the life rhythms he and his wife Jan adopted that helped produce the legacy millions have appreciated. Plus, they discuss what it was like to lead through the turbulence of the 1960s.
🔗 Show Notes
🤖 AI and the Future Church - NEW BOOK!
🗣️ Preaching Cheat Sheet
🧠 The Art of Leadership Academy
🎥 Watch on YouTube
Follow @careynieuwhof
❗️Connect with other podcast listeners about each episode of my podcast, including me. You'll get exclusive insights by asking questions, sharing insights, and learning how others are applying the content in real life.
Join for free: https://careynieuwhof.com/shownotes
AI AND THE FUTURE CHURCH
I'm releasing a new book this September called AI and the Future Church, a pastoral playbook for leading your church through the biggest disruption of our lifetime. Pre-order it now at aifuture.church, on Amazon, or wherever you buy books.
GLOBAL CHRISTIAN RELIEF
Global Christian Relief supports persecuted brothers and sisters in places where following Jesus carries a real cost — Nigeria, Pakistan, Syria, Iran, and more — bringing Scripture, emergency relief, and long-term church investment. When you give to GCR, you're not supporting a cause, you're standing with family. Visit gcrelief.org.
CNLP 818 | Required Listening: Gordon MacDonald on the View From 80 and 15 Lessons On What Really Matter in Life and Leadership07/21/2026 | 1h 47 mins.In this inaugural episode of Required Listening, Carey talks to Gordon MacDonald. For his 80th birthday, Gordon MacDonald wrote down the 15 leadership and life lessons he's learned so far.
He unpacks all of them here: how to stop cheating the people closest to you, how to survive doubt and obscurity, why you reinvent your interior life every decade, and how to ask the questions that open a heart.
🔗 Show Notes
🤖 AI and the Future Church - NEW BOOK!
🗣️ Preaching Cheat Sheet
🧠 The Art of Leadership Academy
🎥 Watch on YouTube
Follow @careynieuwhof
❗️Connect with other podcast listeners about each episode of my podcast, including me. You'll get exclusive insights by asking questions, sharing insights, and learning how others are applying the content in real life.
Join for free: https://careynieuwhof.com/shownotes
AI AND THE FUTURE CHURCH
I'm releasing a new book this September called AI and the Future Church, a pastoral playbook for leading your church through the biggest disruption of our lifetime. Pre-order it now at aifuture.church, on Amazon, or wherever you buy books.
BRUSHFIRE
Brushfire has been helping churches manage registrations, check-in, communication, and reporting for over 20 years, all in one easy-to-use platform. Save by visiting brushfire.com/Carey.
ALPHA
Alpha is a free resource that gives your church a step-by-step guide to host conversations where people can explore Christian faith together over a meal, no pressure. Download your free 3-Step Launch Plan at alphausa.org/carey.
CNLP 817 | Grieving Your Ministry Wounds: Father Ronald Rolheiser and John Mark Comer on Getting Past Bitterness and Giving Your Life and Death Away07/14/2026 | 1h 39 mins.Father Ron Rolheiser has thought longer and harder about grief, aging, leadership, bitterness, and surrender than almost anyone alive.
John Mark Comer joins me to co-interview him on what ministry actually costs, why so many leaders end up bitter, and what it looks like to give your life away before it's taken from you.
🔗 Show Notes
🤖 AI and the Future Church - NEW BOOK!
🗣️ Preaching Cheat Sheet
🧠 The Art of Leadership Academy
🎥 Watch on YouTube
Follow @careynieuwhof
❗️Connect with other podcast listeners about each episode of my podcast, including me. You'll get exclusive insights by asking questions, sharing insights, and learning how others are applying the content in real life.
Join for free: https://careynieuwhof.com/shownotes
ART OF PREACHING
If you're still writing your sermon Saturday night and replaying the mistakes Monday morning, The Art of Preaching is for you. It's a step-by-step course that's helped over 3,500 preachers write and deliver messages that land. Until July 15th, grab it for fifty dollars off at theartofpreachingcourse.com.
VISITOR REACH
Use the free Digital Health Assessment to see how many people are searching 'church near me' in your area.
Visit VisitorReach.com/Carey to get your free assessment or book a demo.
GLOO
Gloo is the technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem. They exist to serve the people who serve others.
They do two things really well: they handle your technology, and they help you find and connect with people.
If you're a church or a nonprofit or a ministry and you're tired of spinning plates, go to gloo.com/grow
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