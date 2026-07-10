Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sports World Cup 2026Near youGenresTopics
PodcastsBusinessBILFPOD
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
BILFPOD
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

BILFPOD

Mara Dorne
BusinessEducation
BILFPOD
Latest episode

68 episodes

  • BILFPOD

    Animals Need Lawyers Too: Vanessa Shakib on Animal Rights, Pet Custody & Hidden Abuse

    07/10/2026 | 37 mins.
    Vanessa Shakib spent 8 years as a lawyer before walking away to start her own nonprofit law firm — suing the federal government on behalf of animals who legally can't speak for themselves. In this episode, Vanessa breaks down the "foreign animal lab loophole" that lets the government funnel $20 billion in taxpayer money to animal testing overseas with zero oversight, the most viral case in animal law history (a government-ordered 500-mile mission to seize and kill a little girl's pet goat), and why animal law might be the most overlooked legal field in the country — with fewer than 200 full-time lawyers doing this work nationwide.
    We get into how animal law touches everything from pet custody in divorce to factory farming loopholes, why "who owns this cow" turned into a full legal specialty, and what regular pet owners get wrong about where their animals actually come from.
    Follow Vanessa: @vanessashakib
    Her nonprofit: Advancing Law for Animals
    If you enjoyed this episode, like, subscribe, and share it with someone who needs to hear it. Real Talk. Real Truth. Real Impact.
  • BILFPOD

    Are We Too Casual About Plastic Surgery? Dr. Lara Devgan Explains

    07/02/2026 | 20 mins.
    Dr. Lara Devgan, board-certified plastic surgeon and founder, sits down with The BILF Pod for a direct conversation about the beauty industry, plastic surgery, med spas, fillers, Botox, and the decisions people make before changing their face.
    From the rise of “quick fix” beauty culture to the risks people underestimate, Dr. Devgan breaks down what most people don’t understand about cosmetic procedures, how to know when surgery may actually be the right option, and why beauty decisions should never be treated casually.
    We get into med spas, social media pressure, authenticity, confidence, safety, and the truth behind what makes results look natural.
    If you think plastic surgery is just about vanity, this conversation might change your mind.
  • BILFPOD

    Millions Know His Name. Here’s The Real Nicholas Vans

    06/25/2026 | 26 mins.
    Nic Vans, Love Island USA's breakout star, sits down with The BilfPod for one of the most unfiltered conversations yet. From walking into a Fiji villa with no phone and no clue to selling out Vegas residencies and doing 50-60 shows in 3 months — Nic holds nothing back. We get into how Love Island completely changed his life overnight, why he credits the show as his career catapult, and much more. Oh, and he almost became a nurse doing aesthetics. Yeah, we said what we said. If you think you know Nic Vans, you don't. Not yet. 🔔 Subscribe so you never miss a BILF moment.

    👍 Like, comment, share — you know what to do.
  • BILFPOD

    Fab Morvan Sets the Record Straight: Milli Vanilli, the Lies, and Why the Truth Always Wins

    06/18/2026 | 42 mins.
    What happens when one of the most controversial moments in music history turns out to be just part of the story — not the whole thing? This week, Mara sits down with the iconic Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli to set the record straight. From walking away from a politically charged concert event to releasing new music in 2026, Fab is raw, real, and unstoppable. And yes — he sings. 🎶 "The lies take the elevator. The truth takes the stairs. But the truth always comes out." — Fab Morvan

    🔔 Subscribe so you never miss an episode of The BILFPod — where authenticity trumps authority.
  • BILFPOD

    From Divorce Attorney to Divorce Coach: What Lawyers Won't Tell You

    06/11/2026 | 28 mins.
    🔥 Special Offer: Get 72% off all Sintra AI plans at https://sintra.ai/bilf or use code BILF — backed by a 14-day money-back guarantee.

    She went from contemplating divorce in silence, to hiring an attorney, to completely reclaiming her identity — and she's just getting started. In this episode, divorce coach Kara Francis — former attorney turned women's empowerment coach — sits down to share the raw truth about leaving, staying, and what it really takes to choose yourself.

    We talk about:
    ✅ Why most women know their marriage is over 6 months before they admit it
    ✅ How she went from divorce attorney to coach after seeing what women really needed
    ✅ Why staying for the kids may not be the right call
    ✅ The truth about prenups and why every woman needs one
    ✅ Why "nothing is wrong" can still be a reason to leave
    ✅ How to stop people-pleasing and start choosing YOU.

    [00:00] - Intro
    [00:30] - Kara's journey from attorney to coach
    [03:00] - What women really go through before divorce
    [07:00] - Identity loss & rediscovering yourself
    [10:00] - Prenups — why Kara loves them
    [14:00] - Are finances still the #1 reason for divorce?
    [18:00] - Rapid fire: marriage truths
    [22:00] - Kara's coaching program & how to find her Whether you're contemplating divorce, rebuilding after one, or simply trying to find yourself again — this episode is for YOU.

    🔥 Ready to stop surviving and start choosing yourself? 👇 Drop a comment — are you a "stay and work it out" or "know when to go" person?
More Business podcasts
Trending Business podcasts
About BILFPOD
The BILFPOD (Boss I'd Like To Follow) takes a deep dive into the lives and 'drives' of others. This weekly show, hosted by Mara Dorne, features unfiltered conversations with business leaders, influencers, and BILF's in their own accord. Branded segments such as "BILF Breakdown" "What's in your BILF bag” and many more that will keep you entertained, inspired and bring on allll the feels- LIVE from our studio- in 6 inch heels! Anyone who says business isn’t fun has obviously never listened to the BILFPOD.
Podcast website
BusinessEducationEntrepreneurshipSelf-Improvement

Listen to BILFPOD, Digital Social Hour and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.11.3| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/13/2026 - 9:45:12 PM
A company fromMADSACK