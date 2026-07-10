Dr. Lara Devgan, board-certified plastic surgeon and founder, sits down with The BILF Pod for a direct conversation about the beauty industry, plastic surgery, med spas, fillers, Botox, and the decisions people make before changing their face.
From the rise of “quick fix” beauty culture to the risks people underestimate, Dr. Devgan breaks down what most people don’t understand about cosmetic procedures, how to know when surgery may actually be the right option, and why beauty decisions should never be treated casually.
We get into med spas, social media pressure, authenticity, confidence, safety, and the truth behind what makes results look natural.
If you think plastic surgery is just about vanity, this conversation might change your mind.