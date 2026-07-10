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She went from contemplating divorce in silence, to hiring an attorney, to completely reclaiming her identity — and she's just getting started. In this episode, divorce coach Kara Francis — former attorney turned women's empowerment coach — sits down to share the raw truth about leaving, staying, and what it really takes to choose yourself.



We talk about:

✅ Why most women know their marriage is over 6 months before they admit it

✅ How she went from divorce attorney to coach after seeing what women really needed

✅ Why staying for the kids may not be the right call

✅ The truth about prenups and why every woman needs one

✅ Why "nothing is wrong" can still be a reason to leave

✅ How to stop people-pleasing and start choosing YOU.



[00:00] - Intro

[00:30] - Kara's journey from attorney to coach

[03:00] - What women really go through before divorce

[07:00] - Identity loss & rediscovering yourself

[10:00] - Prenups — why Kara loves them

[14:00] - Are finances still the #1 reason for divorce?

[18:00] - Rapid fire: marriage truths

[22:00] - Kara's coaching program & how to find her Whether you're contemplating divorce, rebuilding after one, or simply trying to find yourself again — this episode is for YOU.



🔥 Ready to stop surviving and start choosing yourself? 👇 Drop a comment — are you a "stay and work it out" or "know when to go" person?