Pottery is one of our oldest art forms, yet for any beginner, it remains one of the most humbling experiences imaginable. As I’ve spent the last year oscillating between success and the occasional "flumped" clay creation, I’ve realized that mastering the pottery wheel holds a surprising lesson for the future of sustainability. The path to a true circular economy—specifically through the lens of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR)—is just as messy, tactile, and unpredictable as working with wet clay. While we are all looking for that "perfect" finished product, the industry is currently in the "kiln" phase: under pressure, developing new standards, and figuring out what actually holds up. Today, we’re going beyond the surface of policy to explore the reality of Responsible End Markets (REM). We’ll break down: The "Kiln" Effect: Why the current state of EPR is a pressure test for recycling chain-of-custody and yield documentation. Navigating the Mess: Insights into the latest regulatory updates in Oregon, California, and beyond—and why compliance isn't a switch, but a dial. Progress Over Perfection: Why releasing our attachment to an "ideal" outcome might be the only way to build a functional, transparent, and resilient recycling system. Whether you’re an industry veteran or just trying to make sense of the latest packaging policies, let’s explore why the process—not just the result—is where the real change happens. Love the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share! https://www.csyimpact.com/podcast

About Change Cycle

About Change Cycle

About Change Cycle

The amount of waste in the world will not go down if consumers and society refuse to make sustainability a key priority. In today’s highly globalized and commercialized world, recycling cannot continue to fail us. The amount of waste that could be recycled, and therefore the carbon emissions that could be avoided, are too large to ignore. We know circularity is not the only solution to climate change and waste, but it is one that can be easily addressed with existing technology and would have a significant impact. If you want to drive sustainable change in your own way without sacrificing profits and long-term strategies, this is the podcast for you.Welcome to Change Cycle, the show exploring different ways to optimize the shift to the circular economy by embracing that change is cyclical. Tune in to engaging, informative, and thought-provoking conversations focusing on what it takes to drive positive environmental and social impact through revolutionary business actions.Each episode, discover ways to make the seemingly overwhelming task of driving people and business to take sustainable, regenerative or circular business actions. This information will be useful to every chief sustainability officer who pushes for major changes within their companies, businesses looking to transform their product development and packaging processes, or enterprises facing huge challenges due to implementation of Extended Producer Responsibility Legislation (EPR). Whether you need to optimize your innovation cycle, boost your recycling efforts, or influence your company's CFO to invest in circularity, this podcast offers every tool, resource, and piece of knowledge you need.With the guidance of leading sustainable experts and thought leaders, discover how to create the right sustainability roadmap that aligns with your business’ growth agenda. Learn how to adjust and refine your goals and priorities to achieve your target revenue while maintaining an environmental approach in your operations. Find out how to remain compliant with EPR through up-to-date innovations anchored in delivering circularity and business results.This podcast tackles the constant nature of change in the market and the world as a whole, and the right way to handle it. By understanding the best way to experience and absorb all kinds of changes happening today, you can influence and create actual change not just within your business but also in every circle in your life. Gather the necessary wisdom and courage to bridge the gap between the economy and sustainability, making a highly regenerative future a much more attainable dream.Host Christine Yeager is an impact consultant whose passion and energy lie in inspiring others to build a much better world. With 15 years in the CPG industry, her expertise across business operations to drive an economy powered by circularity and social equity is unmatched.Since 2023, Christine has been making huge waves of change through CSY Impact Consulting, where she guides businesses, entrepreneurs, and corporations in building a clear sustainable strategy using relevant consumer and industry insights. With her help, these for-profit ventures become armed with the necessary knowledge and resources to leave people, processes, and the environment better than they found them.Christine brings to the podcast her many years of experience shaping sustainability strategies and operational plans. She is the best person to lead these conversations that uncover the best actions, methods, and planning to amplify sustainable innovation in the current marketplace. From sharing compelling stories, exploring the latest trends, to breaking down efficient recycling methods, Christine has it all for you.Sustainability is crucial for success in today's market. Join Christine as she guides you to improve recycling, track your packaging supply chain, and integrate regenerative practices into your business.Listen to Change Cycle at http://CSYimpact.com.