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What Happened to the McStays?
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What Happened to the McStays?

ABC News
True Crime
What Happened to the McStays?
Latest episode

8 episodes

  • What Happened to the McStays?

    Bonus: The Call

    09/22/2026 | 19 mins.
    Ashan Singh and Start Here host Brad Mielke reflect on the McStay murders and dive deeper into the individuals close to the case. Plus, an ABC News-exclusive interview with Chase Merritt from prison.
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  • What Happened to the McStays?

    Life or Death

    09/15/2026 | 36 mins.
    The McStay case goes to trial, with a man's life hanging in the balance.

    Subscribe to 20/20 True Crime+ for ad-free listening, early access to new series, exclusive bonus content, and hundreds of episodes from the 20/20 true crime vault. Visit apple.co/2020truecrime to subscribe now.
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  • What Happened to the McStays?

    The Best Friend

    09/08/2026 | 32 mins.
    Without a smoking gun, detectives try to piece together what may have happened to the McStays after they disappeared.

    Subscribe to 20/20 True Crime+ for ad-free listening, early access to new series, exclusive bonus content, and hundreds of episodes from the 20/20 true crime vault. Visit apple.co/2020truecrime to subscribe now.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • What Happened to the McStays?

    Questions and Answers

    09/01/2026 | 29 mins.
    Scouring new and old clues, police close in on one suspect.

    Subscribe to 20/20 True Crime+ for ad-free listening, early access to new series, exclusive bonus content, and hundreds of episodes from the 20/20 true crime vault. Visit apple.co/2020truecrime to subscribe now.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • What Happened to the McStays?

    In the Desert

    08/25/2026 | 31 mins.
    A motorcyclist finds something startling in the Mojave Desert.

    Subscribe to 20/20 True Crime+ for ad-free listening, early access to new series, exclusive bonus content, and hundreds of episodes from the 20/20 true crime vault. Visit apple.co/2020truecrime to subscribe now.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About What Happened to the McStays?
In a quiet suburb of San Diego County, a family of four seemingly vanishes into thin air. When investigators search their home, they find the family’s two beloved dogs unattended outside, rotting food left around the house and clothes strewn across the floor. Did the McStays leave of their own accord, or did something far more sinister happen? A six-part series from 20/20 and ABC Audio, hosted by Ashan Singh. New episodes Tuesdays. Subscribe to 20/20 True Crime+ for ad-free listening, early access to new series, exclusive bonus content, and hundreds of episodes from the 20/20 true crime vault. Visit apple.co/2020truecrime to subscribe now. Terms apply.
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