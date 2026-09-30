In a quiet suburb of San Diego County, a family of four seemingly vanishes into thin air. When investigators search their home, they find the family’s two beloved dogs unattended outside, rotting food left around the house and clothes strewn across the floor.

Did the McStays leave of their own accord, or did something far more sinister happen? A six-part series from 20/20 and ABC Audio, hosted by Ashan Singh. New episodes Tuesdays. Subscribe to 20/20 True Crime+ for ad-free listening, early access to new series, exclusive bonus content, and hundreds of episodes from the 20/20 true crime vault. Visit apple.co/2020truecrime to subscribe now. Terms apply.