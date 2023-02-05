BEYOND THE VEIL: Remembering 7-year-old JJ - An Interview with the Woodcocks
Our original Beyond the Veil season continues as a forensic psychologist and journalist (who are husband and wife) explore the inner workings of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell's minds, as well as the hidden motivations driving a series of inexplicable murders in 2019.Kay and Larry Woodcock --the biological grandparents of one of the victims 7-year-old JJ Vallow--join John and Lauren Matthias at their dinner table for an intimate conversation about love and grief.Next week Lori Vallow Daybell's trial begins in Boise, Idaho, and Hidden True Crime will be there every step of the way. To get caught up--please listen to our original 'Beyond the Veil" season, or watch the Netflix documentary "Sins of our Mother" featuring our host Doctor John Matthias.DR. JOHN MATTHIAS is a licensed clinical and forensic psychologist with 30 years' experience in both clinical and forensic work. He serves as an expert witness for the federal government and has consulted on numerous high-profile cases for District Attorney's offices and defense attorneys in several states.In the forensic area, Dr. Matthias has developed expertise in personality assessments, hidden behavioral motivations, complex trauma and criminal psychology. In the clinical realm, he has worked with numerous victims. He received his Master's degree in Marriage, Family and Child counseling, as well his doctorate degree, from the University of Southern California.Dr. Matthias graduated with honors in philosophy from Princeton University, and he won the prestigious McCosh Thesis prize while there. In high school he graduated valedictorian from a large public high school in Chicago where he was chosen to participate in a ground-breaking valedictory study that continues to this day.Dr. Matthias has been an adjunct assistant professor in the University of Nevada Las Vegas clinical psychology doctoral program since 2007. He supervises UNLV doctoral students on forensic assessments, clinical case formulation, and various therapeutic approaches to clinical work.LAUREN MATTHIAS worked as an anchor and reporter for ABC, NBC, and FOX News in Boise, Idaho Salt Lake City, Utah. She spent a decade reporting on a diverse range of topics from high profile crimes to Presidential visits. Most recently, she reported for Salt Lake City's ABC affiliate News4Utah. In 2015 she received the Idaho State Broadcaster's Association Best Reporter award. She left the reporting world to produce the Hidden True Crime Podcast along with her husband Dr. John Matthias, a forensic psychologist.HIDDEN: A TRUE CRIME PODCAST is: CRIMINAL PSYCHOLOGY REINVENTED. Join us on a journey into the darkest recesses of the human mind and the unconscious motivations that drive human behaviors in order to understand the world and ourselves.