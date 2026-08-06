Bryan Kohberger is trying to take back his guilty plea in the University of Idaho murders, claiming he was coerced into confessing and is actually innocent. Lauren Matthias breaks down Kohberger's newly filed post-conviction petition, his first public interview since pleading guilty, the handwritten affidavit, and what legal experts believe his chances are of ever getting a new trial. We also examine explosive new claims from former defense experts, including allegations that Kohberger stalked Madison Mogen for months before the murders and new theories about the digital evidence, cell phone data, and what may have happened inside the King Road house. Plus, we discuss the emotional reactions from the victims' families, why some want a trial after all, and whether this shocking legal move could reopen one of the most closely followed murder cases in America.



After recording this episode, news broke about Bryan Kohberger being assigned a new attorney. His new attorney is Greg Rauch. According to reports, Rauch has said he has yet to speak with Bryan Kohberger or review any of the case file. He plans to speak with Bryan soon.



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About Hidden True Crime



What started as a simple conversation at their dinner table became a captivating podcast. Join the dynamic duo of Dr. John Matthias, a criminal psychologist, and Lauren Matthias, an investigative journalist, as they delve into the psychological facets of unthinkable crimes every week. Their unique perspectives and in-depth analysis offer a fresh take on true crime storytelling.



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