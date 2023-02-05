Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Hidden: A True Crime Podcast
Pull up a chair at our dinner table as the dynamic husband and wife duo of Dr. John Matthias, a forensic psychologist, and Lauren Matthias, an investigative journalist, delve into the psychological facets of unthinkable crimes.
Pull up a chair at our dinner table as the dynamic husband and wife duo of Dr. John Matthias, a forensic psychologist, and Lauren Matthias, an investigative jou... More

  • BEYOND THE VEIL: THE PREQUEL - Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow - The background story you've never heard
    Our original Beyond the Veil season continues as a forensic psychologist and journalist (who are husband and wife) explore the inner workings of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell's minds, as well as the hidden motivations driving a series of inexplicable murders in 2019.While they've uncovered what's hidden for three a half years, ever before have they put a backstory together like this--allowing it's listeners to understand the full context of episodes and interveiws--those published and unpublished. While host Lauren Matthias sits each day in court during Lori Vallow Daybell's trial in Boise, Idaho and sharing updates from court, you can get caught up by listening here, and listening to our full 'Beyond the Veil" season. LAUREN MATTHIAS worked as an anchor and reporter for ABC, NBC, and FOX News in Boise, Idaho Salt Lake City, Utah. She spent a decade reporting on a diverse range of topics from high profile crimes and criminals to Presidential visits. Most recently, she reported for Salt Lake City’s ABC affiliate News4Utah and in 2015 she received the Idaho State Broadcaster’s Association Best Reporter award and has been reporting with News Nation throughout the trial. She is the producer and editor of the Hidden True Crime Podcast along with her husband Dr. John Matthias, a forensic psychologist.Contact them at [email protected]: https://hiddentruecrime.com/TO SUPPORT:https://www.patreon.com/hiddentruecrimehttps://paypal.me/hiddentruecrimehttps://cash.app/$hiddenTruecrimeAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/2/2023
    53:27
  • BEYOND THE VEIL: Remembering 7-year-old JJ - An Interview with the Woodcocks
    Our original Beyond the Veil season continues as a forensic psychologist and journalist (who are husband and wife) explore the inner workings of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell's minds, as well as the hidden motivations driving a series of inexplicable murders in 2019.Kay and Larry Woodcock --the biological grandparents of one of the victims 7-year-old JJ Vallow--join John and Lauren Matthias at their dinner table for an intimate conversation about love and grief.Next week Lori Vallow Daybell's trial begins in Boise, Idaho, and Hidden True Crime will be there every step of the way. To get caught up--please listen to our original 'Beyond the Veil" season, or watch the Netflix documentary "Sins of our Mother" featuring our host Doctor John Matthias.DR. JOHN MATTHIAS is a licensed clinical and forensic psychologist with 30 years’ experience in both clinical and forensic work. He serves as an expert witness for the federal government and has consulted on numerous high-profile cases for District Attorney’s offices and defense attorneys in several states.In the forensic area, Dr. Matthias has developed expertise in personality assessments, hidden behavioral motivations, complex trauma and criminal psychology. In the clinical realm, he has worked with numerous victims. He received his Master’s degree in Marriage, Family and Child counseling, as well his doctorate degree, from the University of Southern California.Dr. Matthias graduated with honors in philosophy from Princeton University, and he won the prestigious McCosh Thesis prize while there. In high school he graduated valedictorian from a large public high school in Chicago where he was chosen to participate in a ground-breaking valedictory study that continues to this day.Dr. Matthias has been an adjunct assistant professor in the University of Nevada Las Vegas clinical psychology doctoral program since 2007. He supervises UNLV doctoral students on forensic assessments, clinical case formulation, and various therapeutic approaches to clinical work.LAUREN MATTHIAS worked as an anchor and reporter for ABC, NBC, and FOX News in Boise, Idaho Salt Lake City, Utah. She spent a decade reporting on a diverse range of topics from high profile crimes to Presidential visits. Most recently, she reported for Salt Lake City’s ABC affiliate News4Utah. In 2015 she received the Idaho State Broadcaster’s Association Best Reporter award. She left the reporting world to produce the Hidden True Crime Podcast along with her husband Dr. John Matthias, a forensic psychologist.HIDDEN: A TRUE CRIME PODCAST is: CRIMINAL PSYCHOLOGY REINVENTED. Join us on a journey into the darkest recesses of the human mind and the unconscious motivations that drive human behaviors in order to understand the world and ourselves.WEBSITE: https://hiddentruecrime.com/TO SUPPORT:https://www.patreon.com/hiddentruecrimehttps://paypal.me/hiddentruecrimehttps://cash.app/$hiddenTruecrimeAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    3/31/2023
    25:12
  • MURDAUGH MOTIVES: Moving Forward with psychologist Dr John Matthias
    A psychologist's take on the Murdaugh family crimes. Recorded LIVE in front of our YouTube audience: Saturday March 11, 2023 Alex Murdaugh has been convicted of killing his wife and son. Now you ask Dr John -- what comes next? Will Buster and others in the family system be able to move forward?HIDDEN: A TRUE CRIME PODCAST is: CRIMINAL PSYCHOLOGY REINVENTED. Join a forensic psychologist and journalist (who happen to be husband and wife) on a journey into the darkest recesses of the human mind and the unconscious motivations that drive human behaviors in order to understand the world and ourselves. DR. JOHN MATTHIAS is a licensed clinical and forensic psychologist with 30 years’ experience in both clinical and forensic work. He serves as an expert witness for the federal government and has consulted on numerous high-profile cases for District Attorney’s offices and defense attorneys in several states.In the forensic area, Dr. Matthias has developed expertise in personality assessments, hidden behavioral motivations, complex trauma and criminal psychology. In the clinical realm, he has worked with numerous victims. He received his Master’s degree in Marriage, Family and Child counseling, as well his doctorate degree, from the University of Southern California. Dr. Matthias graduated with honors in philosophy from Princeton University, and he won the prestigious McCosh Thesis prize while there. In high school he graduated valedictorian from a large public high school in Chicago where he was chosen to participate in a ground-breaking valedictory study that continues to this day. Dr. Matthias is an adjunct assistant professor in the University of Nevada Las Vegas clinical psychology doctoral program. He supervises UNLV doctoral students on forensic assessments, clinical case formulation, and various therapeutic approaches to clinical work.LAUREN MATTHIAS worked as an anchor and reporter for ABC, NBC, and FOX News in Idaho & Salt Lake City, Utah. She spent a decade reporting on a diverse range of topics from high profile crimes to Presidential visits. Most recently, she reported for Salt Lake City’s ABC affiliate News4Utah. In 2015 she received the Idaho State Broadcaster’s Association Best Reporter award. She left the reporting world to produce Hidden True Crime with her husband Dr. John Matthias, a forensic psychologist.Your support helps produce our podcasts/videos. We have big plans to explore the true crime terrain in a way no one else has attempted. WEBSITE: https://hiddentruecrime.com/YOUTUBE:https://www.youtube.com/hiddentruecrimeTO SUPPORT: https://www.patreon.com/hiddentruecrimehttps://paypal.me/hiddentruecrimehttps://cash.app/$hiddenTruecrimeAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    3/23/2023
    53:59
  • MURDAUGH MOTIVES: Secrets in the Vault
    A psychologist's take on the Murdaugh family crimes. Recorded LIVE in front of our YouTube audience: Saturday March 4, 2023 Alex Murdaugh has been convicted of killing his wife and son. Dr John Matthias takes you through their SECRETS IN THE VAULT.How could this happen? What are the motives? The killings are not what started the unraveling of the family’s tangled history. Dr Matthias uncovers how the family's secrets play into the possible motives of murder.HIDDEN: A TRUE CRIME PODCAST is: CRIMINAL PSYCHOLOGY REINVENTED. Join a forensic psychologist and journalist (who happen to be husband and wife) on a journey into the darkest recesses of the human mind and the unconscious motivations that drive human behaviors in order to understand the world and ourselves. DR. JOHN MATTHIAS is a licensed clinical and forensic psychologist with 30 years’ experience in both clinical and forensic work. He serves as an expert witness for the federal government and has consulted on numerous high-profile cases for District Attorney’s offices and defense attorneys in several states.In the forensic area, Dr. Matthias has developed expertise in personality assessments, hidden behavioral motivations, complex trauma and criminal psychology. In the clinical realm, he has worked with numerous victims. He received his Master’s degree in Marriage, Family and Child counseling, as well his doctorate degree, from the University of Southern California. Dr. Matthias graduated with honors in philosophy from Princeton University, and he won the prestigious McCosh Thesis prize while there. In high school he graduated valedictorian from a large public high school in Chicago where he was chosen to participate in a ground-breaking valedictory study that continues to this day. Dr. Matthias is an adjunct assistant professor in the University of Nevada Las Vegas clinical psychology doctoral program. He supervises UNLV doctoral students on forensic assessments, clinical case formulation, and various therapeutic approaches to clinical work.LAUREN MATTHIAS worked as an anchor and reporter for ABC, NBC, and FOX News in Idaho & Salt Lake City, Utah. She spent a decade reporting on a diverse range of topics from high profile crimes to Presidential visits. Most recently, she reported for Salt Lake City’s ABC affiliate News4Utah. In 2015 she received the Idaho State Broadcaster’s Association Best Reporter award. She left the reporting world to produce Hidden True Crime with her husband Dr. John Matthias, a forensic psychologist.Your support helps produce oyr podcasts/videos. We have big plans to explore the true crime terrain in a way no one else has attempted. WEBSITE: https://hiddentruecrime.com/YOUTUBE:https://www.youtube.com/hiddentruecrimeTO SUPPORT: https://www.patreon.com/hiddentruecrimehttps://paypal.me/hiddentruecrimehttps://cash.app/$hiddenTruecrimeAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    3/16/2023
    54:22
  • MURDAUGH MOTIVES: Power and Multigenerational Trauma and Shame PART 2
    A psychologist's take on the Murdaugh family crimes. Recorded LIVE in front of our YouTube audience: Saturday February 25, 2023 Forensic psychologist John Matthias unravels how the Murdaugh family secrets play into the possible motives for murder, PART TWOAlex Murdaugh has been convicted of killing his wife and son. The family has had a legal dynasty in South Carolina for 100 years —ever since Alex's great grandfather Randolph Murdaugh opened his first law firm in 1910.In the late evening of June 7th 2021 Alex called 911 after he says he found his wife and son shot to death at their rural hunting lodge.Months later —To the shock of many in the area—the influential Alex Murdaugh is arrested and charged in the death of 52-year-old Maggie and 22-year-old Paul.How could this happen? What are the motives? The killings are not what started the unraveling of the family’s tangled history. Forensic Psychologist John Matthias uncovers how the family's history of secrets play into the possible motives of murder.HIDDEN: A TRUE CRIME PODCAST is: CRIMINAL PSYCHOLOGY REINVENTED. Join a forensic psychologist and journalist (who happen to be husband and wife) on a journey into the darkest recesses of the human mind and the unconscious motivations that drive human behaviors in order to understand the world and ourselves. DR. JOHN MATTHIAS is a licensed clinical and forensic psychologist with 30 years’ experience in both clinical and forensic work. He serves as an expert witness for the federal government and has consulted on numerous high-profile cases for District Attorney’s offices and defense attorneys in several states.In the forensic area, Dr. Matthias has developed expertise in personality assessments, hidden behavioral motivations, complex trauma and criminal psychology. In the clinical realm, he has worked with numerous victims. He received his Master’s degree in Marriage, Family and Child counseling, as well his doctorate degree, from the University of Southern California. Dr. Matthias graduated with honors in philosophy from Princeton University, and he won the prestigious McCosh Thesis prize while there. In high school he graduated valedictorian from a large public high school in Chicago where he was chosen to participate in a ground-breaking valedictory study that continues to this day. Dr. Matthias is an adjunct assistant professor in the University of Nevada Las Vegas clinical psychology doctoral program. He supervises UNLV doctoral students on forensic assessments, clinical case formulation, and various therapeutic approaches to clinical work.LAUREN MATTHIAS worked as an anchor and reporter for ABC, NBC, and FOX News in Idaho & Salt Lake City, Utah. She spent a decade reporting on a diverse range of topics from high profile crimes to Presidential visits. Most recently, she reported for Salt Lake City’s ABC affiliate News4Utah. In 2015 she received the Idaho State Broadcaster’s Association Best Reporter award. She left the reporting world to produce Hidden True Crime with her husband Dr. John Matthias, a forensic psychologist.Your support helps produce oyr podcasts/videos. We have big plans to explore the true crime terrain in a way no one else has attempted. WEBSITE: https://hiddentruecrime.com/YOUTUBE:https://www.youtube.com/hiddentruecrimeTO SUPPORT: https://www.patreon.com/hiddentruecrimehttps://paypal.me/hiddentruecrimehttps://cash.app/$hiddenTruecrimeAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    3/8/2023
    1:34:12

About Hidden: A True Crime Podcast

Pull up a chair at our dinner table as the dynamic husband and wife duo of Dr. John Matthias, a forensic psychologist, and Lauren Matthias, an investigative journalist, delve into the psychological facets of unthinkable crimes. What are they hiding? What are they hiding from? What remains hidden? Find more on our YouTube channel: https://youtube.com/c/HiddenTrueCrime

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/hiddentruecrime

HIDDEN TRUE CRIME PRODUCTIONS

Inquiries: [email protected] / Ad sales: [email protected]

Hidden: A True Crime Podcast

Hidden: A True Crime Podcast

