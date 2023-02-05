MURDAUGH MOTIVES: Power and Multigenerational Trauma and Shame PART 2

A psychologist's take on the Murdaugh family crimes. Recorded LIVE in front of our YouTube audience: Saturday February 25, 2023 Forensic psychologist John Matthias unravels how the Murdaugh family secrets play into the possible motives for murder, PART TWOAlex Murdaugh has been convicted of killing his wife and son. The family has had a legal dynasty in South Carolina for 100 years —ever since Alex's great grandfather Randolph Murdaugh opened his first law firm in 1910.In the late evening of June 7th 2021 Alex called 911 after he says he found his wife and son shot to death at their rural hunting lodge.Months later —To the shock of many in the area—the influential Alex Murdaugh is arrested and charged in the death of 52-year-old Maggie and 22-year-old Paul.How could this happen? What are the motives? The killings are not what started the unraveling of the family's tangled history. Forensic Psychologist John Matthias uncovers how the family's history of secrets play into the possible motives of murder.HIDDEN: A TRUE CRIME PODCAST is: CRIMINAL PSYCHOLOGY REINVENTED. Join a forensic psychologist and journalist (who happen to be husband and wife) on a journey into the darkest recesses of the human mind and the unconscious motivations that drive human behaviors in order to understand the world and ourselves. DR. JOHN MATTHIAS is a licensed clinical and forensic psychologist with 30 years' experience in both clinical and forensic work. He serves as an expert witness for the federal government and has consulted on numerous high-profile cases for District Attorney's offices and defense attorneys in several states.In the forensic area, Dr. Matthias has developed expertise in personality assessments, hidden behavioral motivations, complex trauma and criminal psychology. In the clinical realm, he has worked with numerous victims. He received his Master's degree in Marriage, Family and Child counseling, as well his doctorate degree, from the University of Southern California. Dr. Matthias graduated with honors in philosophy from Princeton University, and he won the prestigious McCosh Thesis prize while there. In high school he graduated valedictorian from a large public high school in Chicago where he was chosen to participate in a ground-breaking valedictory study that continues to this day. Dr. Matthias is an adjunct assistant professor in the University of Nevada Las Vegas clinical psychology doctoral program. He supervises UNLV doctoral students on forensic assessments, clinical case formulation, and various therapeutic approaches to clinical work.LAUREN MATTHIAS worked as an anchor and reporter for ABC, NBC, and FOX News in Idaho & Salt Lake City, Utah. She spent a decade reporting on a diverse range of topics from high profile crimes to Presidential visits. Most recently, she reported for Salt Lake City's ABC affiliate News4Utah. In 2015 she received the Idaho State Broadcaster's Association Best Reporter award. She left the reporting world to produce Hidden True Crime with her husband Dr. John Matthias, a forensic psychologist.