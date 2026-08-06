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506 episodes
Inside the Courtroom: Does Blood Spatter Analysis Help the Defense—or State? | Lindsay Clancy Day 608/06/2026 | 1h 48 mins.Lindsay Soeaks & Forensic experts, & blood stain analysis took center stage in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial as jurors heard critical testimony about blood evidence, toxicology, DNA, prescription medications, and the crime scene investigation. Reporting inside the courtroom, Lauren Matthias breaks down testimony from trauma surgeons, Massachusetts State Police investigators, crime scene analysts, toxicologists, and bloodstain pattern experts who explained what they found inside the Clancy home and how they interpreted key pieces of evidence. The defense also highlighted the severity of Lindsay Clancy's injuries following her fall, while prosecutors focused on the forensic evidence they believe supports their case. This in-depth recap covers every major witness, the most important moments from today's testimony, and what the evidence could mean as one of the nation's most closely watched murder trials continues.
About Hidden True Crime
What started as a simple conversation at their dinner table became a captivating podcast. Join the dynamic duo of Dr. John Matthias, a criminal psychologist, and Lauren Matthias, an investigative journalist, as they delve into the psychological facets of unthinkable crimes every week. Their unique perspectives and in-depth analysis offer a fresh take on true crime storytelling.
Thank you for your support through sponsorships, subscribing, listening, and becoming a Patreon member at Patreon.com/HiddenTrueCrime
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EXPLOSIVE New Details Emerge as Bryan Kohberger Fights to Remove His Plea and Defense Expert Speaks08/04/2026 | 39 mins.Bryan Kohberger is trying to take back his guilty plea in the University of Idaho murders, claiming he was coerced into confessing and is actually innocent. Lauren Matthias breaks down Kohberger's newly filed post-conviction petition, his first public interview since pleading guilty, the handwritten affidavit, and what legal experts believe his chances are of ever getting a new trial. We also examine explosive new claims from former defense experts, including allegations that Kohberger stalked Madison Mogen for months before the murders and new theories about the digital evidence, cell phone data, and what may have happened inside the King Road house. Plus, we discuss the emotional reactions from the victims' families, why some want a trial after all, and whether this shocking legal move could reopen one of the most closely followed murder cases in America.
After recording this episode, news broke about Bryan Kohberger being assigned a new attorney. His new attorney is Greg Rauch. According to reports, Rauch has said he has yet to speak with Bryan Kohberger or review any of the case file. He plans to speak with Bryan soon.
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About Hidden True Crime
What started as a simple conversation at their dinner table became a captivating podcast. Join the dynamic duo of Dr. John Matthias, a criminal psychologist, and Lauren Matthias, an investigative journalist, as they delve into the psychological facets of unthinkable crimes every week. Their unique perspectives and in-depth analysis offer a fresh take on true crime storytelling.
Thank you for your support through sponsorships, subscribing, listening, and becoming a Patreon member at Patreon.com/HiddenTrueCrime
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Inside the Courtroom: Psychiatrists Testify. Lindsay's Journals Tell Their Own Story | Clancy Day 508/04/2026 | 2h 22 mins.Day 5 of the Lindsay Clancy murder trial delivered some of the most emotional and closely watched testimony yet. Reporting inside the courtroom, Lauren Matthias takes you through the powerful testimony from psychiatrists, emergency physicians, ICU nurses, investigators, and Massachusetts State Police as the jury heard evidence surrounding Lindsay Clancy's mental state, medical treatment, and the investigation. The courtroom also heard deeply personal entries from Lindsay's private journals, offering an intimate look into her struggles in the months before the deaths of her three children, Cora, Dawson, and Callan. Was this evidence of postpartum depression, postpartum psychosis, overwhelming anxiety, or something else entirely?
About Hidden True Crime
What started as a simple conversation at their dinner table became a captivating podcast. Join the dynamic duo of Dr. John Matthias, a criminal psychologist, and Lauren Matthias, an investigative journalist, as they delve into the psychological facets of unthinkable crimes every week. Their unique perspectives and in-depth analysis offer a fresh take on true crime storytelling.
Thank you for your support through sponsorships, subscribing, listening, and becoming a Patreon member at Patreon.com/HiddenTrueCrime
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
EXCLUSIVE Interview: Andrea Yates' Attorney Has Closely Followed the Lindsay Clancy Trial - His Take08/02/2026 | 43 mins.George Parnham, the attorney who defended Andrea Yates, joins Lauren Matthias at Hidden True Crime for an exclusive interview to discuss the Lindsay Clancy trial after following the case closely. Parnham shares his perspective on postpartum psychosis, criminal responsibility, the similarities and differences between the Yates and Clancy cases, and what he believes the evidence reveals. Whether you've followed every day of the Lindsay Clancy trial or are just catching up, this in-depth conversation offers rare insight from one of the most respected attorneys to ever handle a landmark postpartum psychosis case.
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About Hidden True Crime
What started as a simple conversation at their dinner table became a captivating podcast. Join the dynamic duo of Dr. John Matthias, a criminal psychologist, and Lauren Matthias, an investigative journalist, as they delve into the psychological facets of unthinkable crimes every week. Their unique perspectives and in-depth analysis offer a fresh take on true crime storytelling.
Thank you for your support through sponsorships, subscribing, listening, and becoming a Patreon member at Patreon.com/HiddenTrueCrime
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Inside the Courtroom: Blood Evidence, Hospital Testimony & a Jury Fieldtrip | Lindsay Clancy Day 408/01/2026 | 59 mins.Day 4 of the Lindsay Clancy murder trial brought the jury back inside the courtroom after a morning site visit to the Clancy home. I was there for every moment as jurors heard testimony from the first detective to see Lindsay at the hospital, officers who guarded her for more than 16 hours after her arrest, emergency physicians who desperately tried to save Dawson and Callan, and hospital staff who preserved critical blood and urine samples later seized by investigators. We also discuss what today's testimony revealed about the crime scene, Lindsay's injuries, the investigation, and why the Heard Foundation—created by Patrick Clancy in memory of Cora, Dawson, and Callan—continues to advocate for families affected by perinatal mental health disorders.
About Hidden True Crime
What started as a simple conversation at their dinner table became a captivating podcast. Join the dynamic duo of Dr. John Matthias, a criminal psychologist, and Lauren Matthias, an investigative journalist, as they delve into the psychological facets of unthinkable crimes every week. Their unique perspectives and in-depth analysis offer a fresh take on true crime storytelling.
Thank you for your support through sponsorships, subscribing, listening, and becoming a Patreon member at Patreon.com/HiddenTrueCrime
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Hidden True Crime
Welcome to Hidden True Crime. Hosted by journalist Lauren Matthias and forensic psychologist Dr. John Matthias, Hidden True Crime explores the hidden motives, relationships, beliefs, and psychology behind some of the world's most compelling criminal cases. Lauren spent a decade as a television reporter. Dr. John has conducted psychological evaluations since 1996, serves as an expert witness, and consults on high-profile cases. Guest opinions and interviewees do not necessarily reflect those of Hidden True Crime, Lauren Matthias, or Dr. John Matthias. This channel is for educational, informational, and commentary purposes only. Content is based on publicly available information, professional experience, and personal opinion. Nothing presented constitutes psychological, medical, or legal advice, or a formal diagnosis. All individuals discussed are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.Podcast website
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