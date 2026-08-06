The Brangelina divorce has lasted far longer than the marriage itself. Nearly a decade after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, the former couple is still locked in a bitter fight over custody, money, and their French vineyard. Now, some of their children appear to be dropping “Pitt” from their names. This week, Natalie and Vanessa unpack how one of Hollywood’s most famous love stories became one of its messiest family feuds.Have thoughts about Brangelina’s ongoing Rosé War? Follow us on our new Instagram @infamouspod and let us know what you think!



Click ‘Subscribe’ at the top of the Infamous show page on Apple Podcasts or visit GetTheBinge.com to get access wherever you get your podcasts. Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts



Read Vanessa’s book, Blurred Lines: Sex, Power and Consent on Campus, and check out Natalie on Instagram at @natrobe



To connect with Infamous's creative team, join the community at joincampsidemedia.com or follow us on instagram @infamouspod⁠

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices