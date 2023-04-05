Fool Me Twice: A 'Russian Spy' and a South Dakotan Operative Fall in Love I Part 1

Paul Erickson made headlines in 2017 when it was revealed that his Russian girlfriend, Maria Butina, could've been a spy who was using him to gain access to the highest levels of the Republican Party. Two years later, he was arrested for wire fraud and money laundering. But it seems like this may just be scratching the surface of Paul's life.