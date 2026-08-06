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192 episodes
- Vanessa and Natalie talk to Lara Marie Schoenhals of Sexy Unique Podcast about her own experience at The Cascade School—as well as Paris’s. They also discuss how incredible it is that Paris had endured several troubled teen schools before she appeared as a sheltered ditz on The Simple Life.
Click ‘Subscribe’ at the top of the Infamous show page on Apple Podcasts or visit GetTheBinge.com to get access wherever you get your podcasts. Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts
Read Vanessa’s book, Blurred Lines: Sex, Power and Consent on Campus, and check out Natalie on Instagram at @natrobe
To connect with Infamous's creative team, join the community at joincampsidemedia.com or follow us on instagram @infamouspod
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- When Paris Hilton publicly revealed the abuse she says she endured at Provo Canyon School, it ignited a movement—and now, that school is closed. Journalist Maia Szalavitz joins Vanessa and Natalie to talk about how she exposed the industry’s hidden world in her landmark book, Help at Any Cost: How the Troubled-Teen Industry Cons Parents and Hurts Kids. We talk to Maia about what Paris’s story changed, what it didn’t, and why the fight for accountability is far from over.
Click ‘Subscribe’ at the top of the Infamous show page on Apple Podcasts or visit GetTheBinge.com to get access wherever you get your podcasts. Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts
Read Vanessa’s book, Blurred Lines: Sex, Power and Consent on Campus, and check out Natalie on Instagram at @natrobe
To connect with Infamous's creative team, join the community at joincampsidemedia.com or follow us on instagram @infamouspod
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Andrew Tate built an online empire by selling young men a fantasy of wealth, dominance, and absolute power over women. But behind the cartoonish “pimp” persona, prosecutors allege something way darker: a sprawling human trafficking operation. New Yorker investigative reporter Heidi Blake joins Vanessa and Natalie to discuss her excellent article, “Andrew Tate’s Empire of Abuse.”Since this conversation was recorded, the brothers have been arrested in Miami and are fighting extradition to the UK, where they now face dozens of criminal charges. Both men deny wrongdoing.
Click ‘Subscribe’ at the top of the Infamous show page on Apple Podcasts or visit GetTheBinge.com to get access wherever you get your podcasts. Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts
Read Vanessa’s book, Blurred Lines: Sex, Power and Consent on Campus, and check out Natalie on Instagram at @natrobe
To connect with Infamous's creative team, join the community at joincampsidemedia.com or follow us on instagram @infamouspod
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Is Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Controversy and the Rest of the Internet Fake?07/16/2026 | 33 mins.When Sydney Sweeney’s “great jeans” ad ignited accusations of coded messaging, was it a genuine cultural firestorm—or the predictable outcome of an algorithm that rewards outrage above all else? Lane Brown from New York magazine joins us to talk about the rise of “clipping” and his amazing feature story, The Feed is Fake.
Click ‘Subscribe’ at the top of the Infamous show page on Apple Podcasts or visit GetTheBinge.com to get access wherever you get your podcasts. Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts
Read Vanessa’s book, Blurred Lines: Sex, Power and Consent on Campus, and check out Natalie on Instagram at @natrobe
To connect with Infamous's creative team, join the community at joincampsidemedia.com or follow us on instagram @infamouspod
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- The Brangelina divorce has lasted far longer than the marriage itself. Nearly a decade after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, the former couple is still locked in a bitter fight over custody, money, and their French vineyard. Now, some of their children appear to be dropping “Pitt” from their names. This week, Natalie and Vanessa unpack how one of Hollywood’s most famous love stories became one of its messiest family feuds.Have thoughts about Brangelina’s ongoing Rosé War? Follow us on our new Instagram @infamouspod and let us know what you think!
Click ‘Subscribe’ at the top of the Infamous show page on Apple Podcasts or visit GetTheBinge.com to get access wherever you get your podcasts. Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts
Read Vanessa’s book, Blurred Lines: Sex, Power and Consent on Campus, and check out Natalie on Instagram at @natrobe
To connect with Infamous's creative team, join the community at joincampsidemedia.com or follow us on instagram @infamouspod
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Infamous
Behind every infamous news story is a journalist trying to hold power to account. Join reporters Vanessa Grigoriadis, Gabriel Sherman, and Natalie Robehmed as they take an in-depth look at the most explosive scandals of this century. From high-profile divorces to sex cults to the lies that started a war, they’ll guide you through the juiciest, most outrageous, celeb-filled stories of the last two decades, and give you a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to shine an unflattering light on the world’s most powerful people. A Campside Media & Sony Podcast Production. To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email: podcastadsales@sonymusic.com. To connect with Infamous's creative team and gain access to behind the scenes content, join our community at Campsidemedia.com/join Learn more about your ad choices. Visitmegaphone.fm/adchoicesPodcast website
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Infamous: Podcasts in Family