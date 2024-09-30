BREAKING! Diddy Private Investigators Offer Money To Influencers | Candace Ep 106

Miss Universe crowns a white woman with blue eyes, The Tate Brothers score a major win in the Romanian courts, American missiles are fired into Russia, and apparently private investigators are questioning social media influencers about whether or not they are being paid to say bad things about Diddy. Link to "NATO Expansion: What Gorbachev Heard": https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/briefing-book/russia-programs/2017-12-12/nato-expansion-what-gorbachev-heard-western-leaders-early#_edn1 Head to https://www.clubcandace.com to check out our Black Friday bundle deals! Field of Greens Go to http://fieldofgreens.com and use code VIP for a ton of savings on everything for Black Friday American Financing Act today! Call 800-795-1210 or visit http://www.AmericanFinancing.net/Owens NMLS182334, http://www.NMLSconsumeraccess.org PureTalk Get 50% off your first month at http://www.PureTalk.com/Owens Candace on Apple Podcasts: https://t.co/Pp5VZiLXbq Candace on Spotify: https://t.co/16pMuADXuT Candace on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/RealCandaceO Subscribe to Club Candace: https://www.clubcandace.com Join The Candace Community on Locals: https://candace.locals.com #CandaceShow #Candace #CandaceOwens #News #Politics #Culture #PopCulture Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices