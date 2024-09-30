Powered by RND
This time it's just Candace. Free and unfiltered.
  • BREAKING! Diddy Private Investigators Offer Money To Influencers | Candace Ep 106
    Miss Universe crowns a white woman with blue eyes, The Tate Brothers score a major win in the Romanian courts, American missiles are fired into Russia, and apparently private investigators are questioning social media influencers about whether or not they are being paid to say bad things about Diddy. Link to "NATO Expansion: What Gorbachev Heard": https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/briefing-book/russia-programs/2017-12-12/nato-expansion-what-gorbachev-heard-western-leaders-early#_edn1 Head to https://www.clubcandace.com to check out our Black Friday bundle deals! Field of Greens Go to http://fieldofgreens.com and use code VIP for a ton of savings on everything for Black Friday American Financing Act today! Call 800-795-1210 or visit http://www.AmericanFinancing.net/Owens NMLS182334, http://www.NMLSconsumeraccess.org PureTalk Get 50% off your first month at http://www.PureTalk.com/Owens Candace on Apple Podcasts: https://t.co/Pp5VZiLXbq Candace on Spotify: https://t.co/16pMuADXuT Candace on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/RealCandaceO Subscribe to Club Candace: https://www.clubcandace.com Join The Candace Community on Locals: https://candace.locals.com #CandaceShow #Candace #CandaceOwens #News #Politics #Culture #PopCulture Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Beyonce's Mommy Attacks Me On Instagram | Candace Ep 105
    Mike Pence goes after RFK Jr, Beyonce's mom attacks me on Instagram, I have an unpopular opinion on the Zach Bryan relationship drama, and Tucker Carlson & I wind up on a foreign country's watchlist. Head to https://www.clubcandace.com to check out our Black Friday bundle deals! PreBorn! To donate, dial pound 250 & say the keyword “BABY” that’s pound 250 “BABY” or donate securely at https://preborn.com/candace Tax Network USA For a FREE private consultation visit http://www.TNUSA.com/Candace Or call 1(800)-958-1000 American Financing Act today! Call 800-795-1210 or visit http://www.AmericanFinancing.net/Owens NMLS182334, http://www.NMLSconsumeraccess.org Candace on Apple Podcasts: https://t.co/Pp5VZiLXbq Candace on Spotify: https://t.co/16pMuADXuT Candace on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/RealCandaceO Subscribe to Club Candace: https://www.clubcandace.com Join The Candace Community on Locals: https://candace.locals.com #CandaceShow #Candace #CandaceOwens #News #Politics #Culture #PopCulture Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Fight Night! Me VS Marc Lamont Hill On Transgenderism | Candace Ep 104
    Rachel Zegler offers up an apology after wishing harm to all Trump supporters, I clash with Marc Lamont Hill on transgenderism, and the media reacts to Trump picking RFK Jr as US Health Secretary. PreBorn! To donate, dial pound 250 & say the keyword “BABY” that’s pound 250 “BABY” or donate securely at https://preborn.com/candace Sticker Mule Check out my Sticker Mule store! http://www.stickermule.com/Candace American Financing Act today! Call 800-795-1210 or visit http://www.AmericanFinancing.net/Owens NMLS182334, NMLSconsumeraccess.org Candace on Apple Podcasts: https://t.co/Pp5VZiLXbq Candace on Spotify: https://t.co/16pMuADXuT Candace on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/RealCandaceO Subscribe to Club Candace: https://www.clubcandace.com Join The Candace Community on Locals: https://candace.locals.com #CandaceShow #Candace #CandaceOwens #News #Politics #Culture #PopCulture Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Beyoncé Was Paid $10 Million For A 3 Minute Endorsement?! | Candace Ep 103
    Kamala gives celebs a major payday, Trump picks Matt Gaetz for AG, and the new Disney Snow White, Rachel Zegler, is still annoying. Seven Weeks Coffee Save up to 25% with promo code 'CANDACE' at http://www.sevenweekscoffee.com/Candace American Financing Act today! Call 800-795-1210 or visit http://www.AmericanFinancing.net/Owens NMLS182334, NMLSconsumeraccess.org PureTalk Get 50% off your first month at http://www.PureTalk.com/Owens Candace on Apple Podcasts: https://t.co/Pp5VZiLXbq Candace on Spotify: https://t.co/16pMuADXuT Candace on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/RealCandaceO Subscribe to Club Candace: https://www.clubcandace.com Join The Candace Community on Locals: https://candace.locals.com #CandaceShow #Candace #CandaceOwens #News #Politics #Culture #PopCulture Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • OH SNAP! Trump Just Gave Elon Musk and Vivek Their Own Department. | Candace Ep 102
    Trump announces Trump taps Musk to lead a 'Department of Government Efficiency' with Ramaswamy, a leftist activist shows up at Nick Fuentes' house, CNN & MSNBC ratings plummet, and when it comes to spending… you simply do not hate your government enough. Thank you for the kind video Lauren Dalton! https://www.youtube.com/@UCHG6AY0umY1sYRWXkHpU3-w Preborn! To donate, dial pound 250 & say the keyword “BABY” that’s pound 250 “BABY” or donate securely at https://preborn.com/candace Nimi Skincare Save 15% on your routine subsription + 5% additional using code 'CANDACE' at checkout + FREE gift every 3rd order. http://www.Nimiskincare.com American Financing Act today! Call 800-795-1210 or visit http://www.AmericanFinancing.net/Owens NMLS182334, NMLSconsumeraccess.org Candace on Apple Podcasts: https://t.co/Pp5VZiLXbq Candace on Spotify: https://t.co/16pMuADXuT Candace on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/RealCandaceO Subscribe to Club Candace: https://www.clubcandace.com Join The Candace Community on Locals: https://candace.locals.com #CandaceShow #Candace #CandaceOwens #News #Politics #Culture #PopCulture Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
This time it's just Candace. Free and unfiltered.
