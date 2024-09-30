BREAKING! Diddy Private Investigators Offer Money To Influencers | Candace Ep 106
Miss Universe crowns a white woman with blue eyes, The Tate Brothers score a major win in the Romanian courts, American missiles are fired into Russia, and apparently private investigators are questioning social media influencers about whether or not they are being paid to say bad things about Diddy. Link to "NATO Expansion: What Gorbachev Heard": https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/briefing-book/russia-programs/2017-12-12/nato-expansion-what-gorbachev-heard-western-leaders-early#_edn1
--------
48:58
Beyonce's Mommy Attacks Me On Instagram | Candace Ep 105
Mike Pence goes after RFK Jr, Beyonce's mom attacks me on Instagram, I have an unpopular opinion on the Zach Bryan relationship drama, and Tucker Carlson & I wind up on a foreign country's watchlist.
--------
50:50
Fight Night! Me VS Marc Lamont Hill On Transgenderism | Candace Ep 104
Rachel Zegler offers up an apology after wishing harm to all Trump supporters, I clash with Marc Lamont Hill on transgenderism, and the media reacts to Trump picking RFK Jr as US Health Secretary.
--------
50:38
Beyoncé Was Paid $10 Million For A 3 Minute Endorsement?! | Candace Ep 103
Kamala gives celebs a major payday, Trump picks Matt Gaetz for AG, and the new Disney Snow White, Rachel Zegler, is still annoying.
--------
44:29
OH SNAP! Trump Just Gave Elon Musk and Vivek Their Own Department. | Candace Ep 102
Trump announces Trump taps Musk to lead a 'Department of Government Efficiency' with Ramaswamy, a leftist activist shows up at Nick Fuentes' house, CNN & MSNBC ratings plummet, and when it comes to spending… you simply do not hate your government enough.
Thank you for the kind video Lauren Dalton! https://www.youtube.com/@UCHG6AY0umY1sYRWXkHpU3-w
