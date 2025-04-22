The Dead Man Switch: One On One with Shane Stevens | Episode 12
Did Lyndon Johnson have JFK assassinated? Find out why one Texas man, Shane Stevens, believes the answer is hidden in evidence left behind when his grandfather died. Was Billy Sol Estes a con man or the victim of a cover-up? Both? You don’t want to miss this episode.
This episode is brought to you by Ascent Nutrition. Premium nutritional supplements to support your ascent to optimal health. Visit: https://goascentnutrition.com/lara
Reposition your portfolio into gold and silver assets by going to www.laralogangold.com or calling Kirk Elliott at Precious Metals at (720) 605-3900.
--------
1:33:20
The Threat Within: One On One with John Guandolo | Episode 11
Islamic terror expert John Guandolo says the U.S. is in a war with hostile foreign powers & their domestic proxies: an alliance of Islamic & Communist networks across the country.
Reposition your portfolio into gold and silver assets by going to https://laralogangold.com or calling Kirk Elliott Precious Metals at (720) 605-3900.
DISCLAIMER: The views, opinions, and statements expressed by individuals on Going Rogue with Lara Logan are solely their own and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of Going Rogue with Lara Logan, its hosts, producers, owners or affiliates. Going Rogue with Lara Logan does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information shared by individuals. Listeners are encouraged to independently verify any claims or statements made during the podcast. Going Rogue with Lara Logan, its hosts, producers, owners and affiliates are not responsible for any errors, omissions, or consequences arising from the use of information presented in this podcast, including but not limited to claims of libel, slander, or defamation. By listening to this podcast, you agree that any reliance on the content is at your own risk.
--------
3:06:38
Fauci, Chemtrails & Tesla Protestors: Rogue Roundtable | Episode 10
Lara Logan holds court with Luke Coffee and Producer Keith as they discuss whether Fauci will be held accountable, if chemtrails are real and what RFK Jr. might do about it, and how well Tesla protestors dancing the electric slide fits with the music of the Third Reich.
This episode is brought to you by Ascent Nutrition. Premium nutritional supplements to support your ascent to optimal health. Visit: https://goascentnutrition.com/lara
--------
51:10
Fighting Lawfare & the Deep State: One On One with Mike Davis | Episode 9
Lara sits down with firebrand attorney Mike Davis, founder and president of the Article III Project, to discuss what the Trump administration can, should, an is currently doing to combat lawfare and the deep state.
This episode is brought to you by Ascent Nutrition. Premium nutritional supplements to support your ascent to optimal health. Visit: https://goascentnutrition.com/lara
--------
1:51:59
Trump Takes Aim at China: The CCP Takeover of Global Shipping: One On One with Ross Kennedy | Episode 8
Lara Logan sits down with global supply chain expert Ross Kennedy to expose how the CCP manipulates maritime shipping to jeopardize our nation’s security — and what the new administration is doing to counter this threat.
Please support this podcast by going to https://laralogan.com/give/
Reposition your portfolio into gold & silver by visiting: www.laralogangold.com or call Kirk Elliott Precious Metals at (720) 605-3900.
Distinguished, award-winning journalist, Lara Logan hosts ”Going Rogue with Lara Logan” from her studio deep in the Texas Hill Country. Lara engages in fascinating conversations ’One On One” with people who are making waves in the social and political landscapes, digging deep into their stories to shed light on crucial issues.
On the ”Rogue Roundtable” episodes, Lara holds court with her sidekick Luke Coffee and Producer Keith to break down current events, challenge mainstream narratives, and uncover the stories others won’t dare to touch.
Expect powerful dialogue, deep investigative insights, and a touch of humor along the way.