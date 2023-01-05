A jaunty walk through the burning ruins of the old world, the one we all live in now, and a guide to avoiding the worst pitfalls along the road to a better worl... More
Available Episodes
Week of Action to Stop Cop City, Part 1: South River Music Fest Day One
A thousand people march to the Weelaunee forest to kick off the Defend the Atlanta Forest Week of Action, later that night Zach Fox headlines a DIY music festival in the woods.
5/4/2023
46:29
The Trans Genocide: A Seige And A Counter Attack
Mia and James talk about the recent anti-trans legislation and rules in Missouri, Montana, Kansas, and Nebraska and how you can stop them
5/3/2023
38:14
Protesting Matt Walsh in Iowa
Robert sits down to talk about a successful protest against anti-trans bigot Matt Walsh. featuring a very successful has of combat marbles.
5/2/2023
21:23
Medication Abortions and the People Trying to Ban Them
James talks to to Kaveh Hoda about medication abortions and the recent attempts to ban them in the USA.
5/1/2023
39:37
It Could Happen Here Weekly 81
All of this week's episodes of It Could Happen Here put together in one large file.
