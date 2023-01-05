Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
A jaunty walk through the burning ruins of the old world, the one we all live in now, and a guide to avoiding the worst pitfalls along the road to a better world.
Available Episodes

5 of 515
  • Week of Action to Stop Cop City, Part 1: South River Music Fest Day One
    A thousand people march to the Weelaunee forest to kick off the Defend the Atlanta Forest Week of Action, later that night Zach Fox headlines a DIY music festival in the woods.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/4/2023
    46:29
  • The Trans Genocide: A Seige And A Counter Attack
    Mia and James talk about the recent anti-trans legislation and rules in Missouri, Montana, Kansas, and Nebraska and how you can stop themSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/3/2023
    38:14
  • Protesting Matt Walsh in Iowa
    Robert sits down to talk about a successful protest against anti-trans bigot Matt Walsh. featuring a very successful has of combat marbles.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/2/2023
    21:23
  • Medication Abortions and the People Trying to Ban Them
    James talks to to Kaveh Hoda about medication abortions and the recent attempts to ban them in the USA.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/1/2023
    39:37
  • It Could Happen Here Weekly 81
    All of this week's episodes of It Could Happen Here put together in one large file.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/29/2023
    3:39:06

About It Could Happen Here

A jaunty walk through the burning ruins of the old world, the one we all live in now, and a guide to avoiding the worst pitfalls along the road to a better world. It Could Happen Here season 1 ended with the possibility of a second civil war. It Could Happen Here Daily with Robert Evans, accepts collapse as a given, and tries to provide a roadmap to survival.
