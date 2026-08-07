It Could Happen Here

It Could Happen Here

Mia talks with Layne and Andy of the Gender Affirming Care Workers Alliance about organizing trans workers and building community through struggle. Links: gacwa@protonmail.com https://linktr.ee/GACWA See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

In this episode Dana El Kurd talks with Mohamedsalem Werad, co-founder of Saharawi Voice. Saharawi Voice is a collective of citizen journalists and filmmakers based in the Western Sahara refugee camps in south-west Algeria that provides a platform for Saharawis to share their challenges, experiences, perspectives, and hopes with an international audience. Mohamedsalem is also the co-director of the documentary Haiyu. They discuss recent events related to Morocco’s occupation of Western Sahara, and how the US is implicated. Sources: Saharawi Voices youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@SAHARAWIVOICE See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Investigative journalist, Kevin Foster outlines the rise of organized retail crime propaganda and the ensuing legislative crackdown. Sources: https://www.geekwire.com/2026/drone-vs-shoplifter-watch-how-redmond-pd-tracks-an-alleged-thief-from-high-in-the-sky/ https://nrfprotect.nrf.com/attend/event-recap https://radsecurity.com/roameo https://losspreventionmedia.com/top-retailers-rely-on-artificial-intelligence-for-loss-prevention/ https://www.facefirst.com https://missionlocal.org/2026/07/sf-grocery-outlet-facial-recognition/ https://trends.google.com/explore?q=organized%20retail%20crime&date=2019-10-10%202026-07-02&geo=US https://www.fbi.gov/investigate/transnational-organized-crime/organized-retail-theft https://www.retaildive.com/news/retailers-crime-problem-numbers/699107/ https://www.c-span.org/program/senate-committee/senate-hearing-on-organized-retail-theft/662523 https://www.opensecrets.org/federal-lobbying/clients/summary?cycle=2020&id=D000000741 https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/2853 https://counciloncj.org/shoplifting-trends-what-you-need-to-know/ https://www.vera.org/news/the-truth-about-retail-theft https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/dec/07/retail-theft-losses-inventory-nrf https://www.sfchronicle.com/sf/article/Is-shoplifting-forcing-Walgreens-to-cut-back-in-16536960.php https://www.businessinsider.com/target-closing-stores-due-to-crime-stats-tell-another-story-2023-10 https://www.youtube.com/live/CcfggLuNAIk?si=wpu-uZyUisXLWRZT&t=1768 https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2024-01-12/newsom-suggests-ways-to-crack-down-on-property-crime-without-dismantling-proposition-47 https://www.gov.ca.gov/2024/01/09/property-crime-framework/ https://lao.ca.gov/BallotAnalysis/Proposition?number=36&year=2024 https://nrf.com/podcast/how-san-diego-district-attorney-summer-stephan-combats-organized-retail-crime https://www.npr.org/2021/10/27/1049651009/mountain-dew-arrest-felony-count-dropped https://youtu.be/LXwNudSOWls?si=Jbg8Kh3_ucWxmTXQ&t=2327 https://www.pew.org/en/research-and-analysis/articles/2018/05/22/states-can-safely-raise-their-felony-theft-thresholds-research-shows https://www.prisonpolicy.org/reports/money2026.html https://www.lao.ca.gov/policyareas/cj/6_cj_inmatecost https://www.sdcda.org/content/office/newsroom/tempDownloads/8c903f42-47ab-4b6d-baf7-4f5dc5a6f4d0_DA%20Testifies%20at%20Senate%20Hearing%207-15-25.pdf https://www.cnn.com/2026/06/19/us/one-year-old-mississippi-boy-police-shooting https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/may/15/banko-brown-killed-walgreens-security-guard-video https://www.cnn.com/2026/06/01/us/south-carolina-murder-trial-cyrus-carmack-belton https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IHNKn0oAdMo See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Investigative journalist, Kevin Foster discusses the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act and how it could widen ICE’s surveillance dragnet. Sources: https://truckingresearch.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/ATRI-The-Fight-Against-Cargo-Theft-Exec-Summ-12-2025.pdf https://www.cargonet.com/news-and-events/cargonet-in-the-media/2025-theft-trends/ https://www.freightwaves.com/news/is-cargo-theft-costing-60-billion-annually-what-that-number-actually-represents https://www.levernews.com/the-real-story-behind-the-highway-robbery-panic/ https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/2853/text https://www.newstore.com/articles/unified-customer-profile/ https://law.vanderbilt.edu/eyes-everywhere-ices-expanded-use-of-surveillance-technologies/ https://www.aclu-wi.org/news/mobile-fortify-ices-dystopic-facial-recognition-app/ https://www.opb.org/article/2026/05/06/oregon-state-police-violated-sanctuary-law-sharing-data-ice-lawsuit-claims/ https://www.aclu.org/news/privacy-technology/retailers-secretively-using-face-recognition https://vera-action.s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com/Oppose+CORCA+Organizational+Sign-on.pdf https://davisvanguard.org/2026/07/orgs-oppose-retail-crime-act/ https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/press/rep/releases/grassley-durbin-advance-bipartisan-packages-in-national-defense-authorization-act-to-crack-down-on-crime-and-protect-kids-online https://www.opb.org/article/2025/12/24/underground-mutual-aid-hillsboro-immigrant-families-ice/ https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/senate-bill/5 https://www.tucsonspotlight.org/ice-detention-bars-tucson-mom-from-her-own-trial/ https://news.azpm.org/p/azpmnews/2026/6/11/230128-a-tucson-resident-was-arrested-for-shoplifting-now-shes-in-ice-custody/ https://docs.house.gov/meetings/JU/JU01/20250122/117827/HHRG-119-JU01-20250122-SD004.pdf https://revealnews.org/article/how-a-us-citizen-was-scanned-with-ices-facial-recognition-tech/ https://innovationlawlab.org/news-and-analysis/video-evidence-surveillance-tech-used-op-black-rose https://www.404media.co/ices-facial-recognition-app-misidentified-a-woman-twice/ See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

How Congress Could Bring ICE to a Store Near You

James reports from the wildfires across the PNW while Robert, Mia, and Garrison discuss left-wing wins and losses in the Michigan and Missouri primary elections, the US military's continuing munitions shortage, gambling on wildfires, and what’s up with the new Fed chair Kevin Warsh. Donation Links: https://spokanetribalnetwork.org/ https://innovia.iphiview.com/innovia/GiveNow/AccountInformation/tabid/495/dispatch/accountselection_id$180408_hash$f9c04d9a7ad07c61d181c69d882b312140005878/Default.aspx Sources: https://www.krem.com/article/news/local/wildfire/american-red-cross-volunteers-removed-kaiser-canyon-fire-shelter-allegations-racist-discriminatory-language/293-bb0165df-e18f-4b36-95b7-4278f5a327f4 https://gothamist.com/news/federal-judge-blocks-new-yorks-ban-on-ice-agents-wearing-masks https://x.com/GovKathyHochul/status/2084421714528666043?s=20 https://gothamist.com/news/ny-looks-to-shut-down-kalshi-have-it-pay-36-billion-in-new-lawsuit https://abcnews.com/US/capital-closed-hundreds-trumps-bank-accounts-2021-anti/story?id=135273257 https://www.politico.com/news/2026/07/30/trump-blanche-acting-nomination-01017021 https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/28528054-hearn-dismissal-motion/ https://www.cnn.com/2026/08/03/politics/jeanine-pirro-removal-reflecting-pool https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1097148959431469 https://www.npr.org/2026/08/04/g-s1-137389/max-miller-congress-house-ethics-committee-investigation https://michiganadvance.com/2026/07/30/stevens-dismisses-pac-focus-as-campaign-finance-zoomies/ https://www.nytimes.com/2026/08/04/us/politics/michigan-democratic-senate-primary-aipac.html https://www.eenews.net/articles/michigan-senate-primary-puts-data-center-politics-to-the-test/ https://abdulforsenate.com/priorities/ https://x.com/MikeRogersForMI/status/2083648125273588199?s=20 https://x.com/IAPolls2022/status/2085013160528921029?s=20 https://prospect.org/2026/07/17/cbc-condemns-will-lawrence-local-black-leaders-back-him-up-michigan-congress/ https://x.com/WeWill2026/status/2076015931227250722 hhttps://youtu.be/3UyXlWgXyAY?si=OsrVNhC2LuJCjgb- ttps://www.wvxu.org/politics/2026-07-16/cook-political-report-ohio-governor-ramaswamy-acton-toss-up https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/polls/ohio-governor-election-polls-2026.html https://tiffinohio.net/posts/ramaswamy-booed-young-conservatives-convention-cincinnati/ https://www.msn.com/en-us/war-and-conflicts/military-organizations/exclusive-us-has-used-virtually-all-of-its-long-range-precision-missiles-during-iran-war-sources-say/ar-AA29nIXd https://www.aei.org/op-eds/americas-munitions-crisis-is-real/ https://gtac-hub.com/news/crisis-in-us-munitions-supply-as-155mm-production-stalls https://taskandpurpose.com/news/texas-ammo-factory-zero-shells/ https://www.oregonlive.com/wildfires/2026/08/as-oregon-burns-and-gamblers-bet-lawmakers-push-back-against-wildfire-betting-markets-drawing-millions.html https://www.hcn.org/articles/people-are-betting-on-wildfires-should-they/ https://www.newyorker.com/news/the-financial-page/kevin-warsh-is-facing-more-than-a-communication-problem https://abc7chicago.com/post/25-states-including-illinois-file-lawsuit-president-donald-trumps-new-tariffs/19620616/ https://fortune.com/2026/08/01/fed-chair-kevin-warsh-credibility-shock-rate-hikes-inflation-yield-curve/ https://www.businessinsider.com/bond-yields-inflation-interest-rates-outlook-fed-meeting-kevin-warsh-2026-7 https://archive.vn/gjEFl https://fortune.com/2026/08/03/yen-dollar-intervention-euros-bessent-japan-debt-yields/ https://edition.cnn.com/2026/08/02/business/us-buys-japan-yen-intl-hnk https://www.cfr.org/articles/why-the-u-s-intervened-to-prop-up-japans-yen See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

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About It Could Happen Here

About It Could Happen Here

About It Could Happen Here

It Could Happen Here started as an exploration of the possibility of a new civil war. Now a daily show, it's evolved into a chronicle of collapse as it happens, and an exploration of how we might build a better future. Every day Robert Evans, Garrison Davis, Mia Wong, and James Stout take you on a jaunty walk through the burning ruins of the old world and towards a better one that lays just on the horizon.