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1617 episodes
Executive Disorder: Spokane Wildfires, Abdul Wins Michigan Primary, Munition Shortage08/07/2026 | 1h 7 mins.James reports from the wildfires across the PNW while Robert, Mia, and Garrison discuss left-wing wins and losses in the Michigan and Missouri primary elections, the US military's continuing munitions shortage, gambling on wildfires, and what’s up with the new Fed chair Kevin Warsh.
Donation Links:
https://spokanetribalnetwork.org/
https://innovia.iphiview.com/innovia/GiveNow/AccountInformation/tabid/495/dispatch/accountselection_id$180408_hash$f9c04d9a7ad07c61d181c69d882b312140005878/Default.aspx
Sources:
https://www.krem.com/article/news/local/wildfire/american-red-cross-volunteers-removed-kaiser-canyon-fire-shelter-allegations-racist-discriminatory-language/293-bb0165df-e18f-4b36-95b7-4278f5a327f4
https://gothamist.com/news/federal-judge-blocks-new-yorks-ban-on-ice-agents-wearing-masks
https://x.com/GovKathyHochul/status/2084421714528666043?s=20
https://gothamist.com/news/ny-looks-to-shut-down-kalshi-have-it-pay-36-billion-in-new-lawsuit
https://abcnews.com/US/capital-closed-hundreds-trumps-bank-accounts-2021-anti/story?id=135273257
https://www.politico.com/news/2026/07/30/trump-blanche-acting-nomination-01017021
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/28528054-hearn-dismissal-motion/
https://www.cnn.com/2026/08/03/politics/jeanine-pirro-removal-reflecting-pool
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1097148959431469
https://www.npr.org/2026/08/04/g-s1-137389/max-miller-congress-house-ethics-committee-investigation
https://michiganadvance.com/2026/07/30/stevens-dismisses-pac-focus-as-campaign-finance-zoomies/
https://www.nytimes.com/2026/08/04/us/politics/michigan-democratic-senate-primary-aipac.html
https://www.eenews.net/articles/michigan-senate-primary-puts-data-center-politics-to-the-test/
https://abdulforsenate.com/priorities/
https://x.com/MikeRogersForMI/status/2083648125273588199?s=20
https://x.com/IAPolls2022/status/2085013160528921029?s=20
https://prospect.org/2026/07/17/cbc-condemns-will-lawrence-local-black-leaders-back-him-up-michigan-congress/
https://x.com/WeWill2026/status/2076015931227250722
hhttps://youtu.be/3UyXlWgXyAY?si=OsrVNhC2LuJCjgb- ttps://www.wvxu.org/politics/2026-07-16/cook-political-report-ohio-governor-ramaswamy-acton-toss-up
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/polls/ohio-governor-election-polls-2026.html
https://tiffinohio.net/posts/ramaswamy-booed-young-conservatives-convention-cincinnati/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/war-and-conflicts/military-organizations/exclusive-us-has-used-virtually-all-of-its-long-range-precision-missiles-during-iran-war-sources-say/ar-AA29nIXd
https://www.aei.org/op-eds/americas-munitions-crisis-is-real/
https://gtac-hub.com/news/crisis-in-us-munitions-supply-as-155mm-production-stalls
https://taskandpurpose.com/news/texas-ammo-factory-zero-shells/
https://www.oregonlive.com/wildfires/2026/08/as-oregon-burns-and-gamblers-bet-lawmakers-push-back-against-wildfire-betting-markets-drawing-millions.html
https://www.hcn.org/articles/people-are-betting-on-wildfires-should-they/
https://www.newyorker.com/news/the-financial-page/kevin-warsh-is-facing-more-than-a-communication-problem
https://abc7chicago.com/post/25-states-including-illinois-file-lawsuit-president-donald-trumps-new-tariffs/19620616/
https://fortune.com/2026/08/01/fed-chair-kevin-warsh-credibility-shock-rate-hikes-inflation-yield-curve/
https://www.businessinsider.com/bond-yields-inflation-interest-rates-outlook-fed-meeting-kevin-warsh-2026-7
https://archive.vn/gjEFl
https://fortune.com/2026/08/03/yen-dollar-intervention-euros-bessent-japan-debt-yields/
https://edition.cnn.com/2026/08/02/business/us-buys-japan-yen-intl-hnk
https://www.cfr.org/articles/why-the-u-s-intervened-to-prop-up-japans-yen
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Investigative journalist, Kevin Foster discusses the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act and how it could widen ICE’s surveillance dragnet.
Sources:
https://truckingresearch.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/ATRI-The-Fight-Against-Cargo-Theft-Exec-Summ-12-2025.pdf
https://www.cargonet.com/news-and-events/cargonet-in-the-media/2025-theft-trends/
https://www.freightwaves.com/news/is-cargo-theft-costing-60-billion-annually-what-that-number-actually-represents
https://www.levernews.com/the-real-story-behind-the-highway-robbery-panic/
https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/2853/text
https://www.newstore.com/articles/unified-customer-profile/
https://law.vanderbilt.edu/eyes-everywhere-ices-expanded-use-of-surveillance-technologies/
https://www.aclu-wi.org/news/mobile-fortify-ices-dystopic-facial-recognition-app/
https://www.opb.org/article/2026/05/06/oregon-state-police-violated-sanctuary-law-sharing-data-ice-lawsuit-claims/
https://www.aclu.org/news/privacy-technology/retailers-secretively-using-face-recognition
https://vera-action.s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com/Oppose+CORCA+Organizational+Sign-on.pdf
https://davisvanguard.org/2026/07/orgs-oppose-retail-crime-act/
https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/press/rep/releases/grassley-durbin-advance-bipartisan-packages-in-national-defense-authorization-act-to-crack-down-on-crime-and-protect-kids-online
https://www.opb.org/article/2025/12/24/underground-mutual-aid-hillsboro-immigrant-families-ice/
https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/senate-bill/5
https://www.tucsonspotlight.org/ice-detention-bars-tucson-mom-from-her-own-trial/
https://news.azpm.org/p/azpmnews/2026/6/11/230128-a-tucson-resident-was-arrested-for-shoplifting-now-shes-in-ice-custody/
https://docs.house.gov/meetings/JU/JU01/20250122/117827/HHRG-119-JU01-20250122-SD004.pdf
https://revealnews.org/article/how-a-us-citizen-was-scanned-with-ices-facial-recognition-tech/
https://innovationlawlab.org/news-and-analysis/video-evidence-surveillance-tech-used-op-black-rose
https://www.404media.co/ices-facial-recognition-app-misidentified-a-woman-twice/
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Investigative journalist, Kevin Foster outlines the rise of organized retail crime propaganda and the ensuing legislative crackdown.
Sources:
https://www.geekwire.com/2026/drone-vs-shoplifter-watch-how-redmond-pd-tracks-an-alleged-thief-from-high-in-the-sky/
https://nrfprotect.nrf.com/attend/event-recap
https://radsecurity.com/roameo
https://losspreventionmedia.com/top-retailers-rely-on-artificial-intelligence-for-loss-prevention/
https://www.facefirst.com
https://missionlocal.org/2026/07/sf-grocery-outlet-facial-recognition/
https://trends.google.com/explore?q=organized%20retail%20crime&date=2019-10-10%202026-07-02&geo=US
https://www.fbi.gov/investigate/transnational-organized-crime/organized-retail-theft
https://www.retaildive.com/news/retailers-crime-problem-numbers/699107/
https://www.c-span.org/program/senate-committee/senate-hearing-on-organized-retail-theft/662523
https://www.opensecrets.org/federal-lobbying/clients/summary?cycle=2020&id=D000000741
https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/2853
https://counciloncj.org/shoplifting-trends-what-you-need-to-know/
https://www.vera.org/news/the-truth-about-retail-theft
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/dec/07/retail-theft-losses-inventory-nrf
https://www.sfchronicle.com/sf/article/Is-shoplifting-forcing-Walgreens-to-cut-back-in-16536960.php
https://www.businessinsider.com/target-closing-stores-due-to-crime-stats-tell-another-story-2023-10
https://www.youtube.com/live/CcfggLuNAIk?si=wpu-uZyUisXLWRZT&t=1768
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2024-01-12/newsom-suggests-ways-to-crack-down-on-property-crime-without-dismantling-proposition-47
https://www.gov.ca.gov/2024/01/09/property-crime-framework/
https://lao.ca.gov/BallotAnalysis/Proposition?number=36&year=2024
https://nrf.com/podcast/how-san-diego-district-attorney-summer-stephan-combats-organized-retail-crime
https://www.npr.org/2021/10/27/1049651009/mountain-dew-arrest-felony-count-dropped
https://youtu.be/LXwNudSOWls?si=Jbg8Kh3_ucWxmTXQ&t=2327
https://www.pew.org/en/research-and-analysis/articles/2018/05/22/states-can-safely-raise-their-felony-theft-thresholds-research-shows
https://www.prisonpolicy.org/reports/money2026.html
https://www.lao.ca.gov/policyareas/cj/6_cj_inmatecost
https://www.sdcda.org/content/office/newsroom/tempDownloads/8c903f42-47ab-4b6d-baf7-4f5dc5a6f4d0_DA%20Testifies%20at%20Senate%20Hearing%207-15-25.pdf
https://www.cnn.com/2026/06/19/us/one-year-old-mississippi-boy-police-shooting
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/may/15/banko-brown-killed-walgreens-security-guard-video
https://www.cnn.com/2026/06/01/us/south-carolina-murder-trial-cyrus-carmack-belton
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IHNKn0oAdMo
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- In this episode Dana El Kurd talks with Mohamedsalem Werad, co-founder of Saharawi Voice. Saharawi Voice is a collective of citizen journalists and filmmakers based in the Western Sahara refugee camps in south-west Algeria that provides a platform for Saharawis to share their challenges, experiences, perspectives, and hopes with an international audience. Mohamedsalem is also the co-director of the documentary Haiyu. They discuss recent events related to Morocco’s occupation of Western Sahara, and how the US is implicated.
Sources:
Saharawi Voices youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@SAHARAWIVOICE
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Mia talks with Layne and Andy of the Gender Affirming Care Workers Alliance about organizing trans workers and building community through struggle.
Links:
gacwa@protonmail.com
https://linktr.ee/GACWA
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About It Could Happen Here
It Could Happen Here started as an exploration of the possibility of a new civil war. Now a daily show, it's evolved into a chronicle of collapse as it happens, and an exploration of how we might build a better future. Every day Robert Evans, Garrison Davis, Mia Wong, and James Stout take you on a jaunty walk through the burning ruins of the old world and towards a better one that lays just on the horizon.Podcast website
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