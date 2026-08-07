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It Could Happen Here

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Daily NewsNews
It Could Happen Here
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1617 episodes

  • It Could Happen Here

    Executive Disorder: Spokane Wildfires, Abdul Wins Michigan Primary, Munition Shortage

    08/07/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    James reports from the wildfires across the PNW while Robert, Mia, and Garrison discuss left-wing wins and losses in the Michigan and Missouri primary elections, the US military's continuing munitions shortage, gambling on wildfires, and what’s up with the new Fed chair Kevin Warsh.

    Donation Links:

    https://spokanetribalnetwork.org/
    https://innovia.iphiview.com/innovia/GiveNow/AccountInformation/tabid/495/dispatch/accountselection_id$180408_hash$f9c04d9a7ad07c61d181c69d882b312140005878/Default.aspx

    Sources:
    https://www.krem.com/article/news/local/wildfire/american-red-cross-volunteers-removed-kaiser-canyon-fire-shelter-allegations-racist-discriminatory-language/293-bb0165df-e18f-4b36-95b7-4278f5a327f4
    https://gothamist.com/news/federal-judge-blocks-new-yorks-ban-on-ice-agents-wearing-masks
    https://x.com/GovKathyHochul/status/2084421714528666043?s=20
    https://gothamist.com/news/ny-looks-to-shut-down-kalshi-have-it-pay-36-billion-in-new-lawsuit
    https://abcnews.com/US/capital-closed-hundreds-trumps-bank-accounts-2021-anti/story?id=135273257
    https://www.politico.com/news/2026/07/30/trump-blanche-acting-nomination-01017021
    https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/28528054-hearn-dismissal-motion/
    https://www.cnn.com/2026/08/03/politics/jeanine-pirro-removal-reflecting-pool
    https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1097148959431469
    https://www.npr.org/2026/08/04/g-s1-137389/max-miller-congress-house-ethics-committee-investigation
    https://michiganadvance.com/2026/07/30/stevens-dismisses-pac-focus-as-campaign-finance-zoomies/
    https://www.nytimes.com/2026/08/04/us/politics/michigan-democratic-senate-primary-aipac.html
    https://www.eenews.net/articles/michigan-senate-primary-puts-data-center-politics-to-the-test/
    https://abdulforsenate.com/priorities/
    https://x.com/MikeRogersForMI/status/2083648125273588199?s=20
    https://x.com/IAPolls2022/status/2085013160528921029?s=20
    https://prospect.org/2026/07/17/cbc-condemns-will-lawrence-local-black-leaders-back-him-up-michigan-congress/
    https://x.com/WeWill2026/status/2076015931227250722
    hhttps://youtu.be/3UyXlWgXyAY?si=OsrVNhC2LuJCjgb- ttps://www.wvxu.org/politics/2026-07-16/cook-political-report-ohio-governor-ramaswamy-acton-toss-up
    https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/polls/ohio-governor-election-polls-2026.html
    https://tiffinohio.net/posts/ramaswamy-booed-young-conservatives-convention-cincinnati/
    https://www.msn.com/en-us/war-and-conflicts/military-organizations/exclusive-us-has-used-virtually-all-of-its-long-range-precision-missiles-during-iran-war-sources-say/ar-AA29nIXd
    https://www.aei.org/op-eds/americas-munitions-crisis-is-real/
    https://gtac-hub.com/news/crisis-in-us-munitions-supply-as-155mm-production-stalls
    https://taskandpurpose.com/news/texas-ammo-factory-zero-shells/
    https://www.oregonlive.com/wildfires/2026/08/as-oregon-burns-and-gamblers-bet-lawmakers-push-back-against-wildfire-betting-markets-drawing-millions.html
    https://www.hcn.org/articles/people-are-betting-on-wildfires-should-they/
    https://www.newyorker.com/news/the-financial-page/kevin-warsh-is-facing-more-than-a-communication-problem
    https://abc7chicago.com/post/25-states-including-illinois-file-lawsuit-president-donald-trumps-new-tariffs/19620616/
    https://fortune.com/2026/08/01/fed-chair-kevin-warsh-credibility-shock-rate-hikes-inflation-yield-curve/
    https://www.businessinsider.com/bond-yields-inflation-interest-rates-outlook-fed-meeting-kevin-warsh-2026-7
    https://archive.vn/gjEFl
    https://fortune.com/2026/08/03/yen-dollar-intervention-euros-bessent-japan-debt-yields/
    https://edition.cnn.com/2026/08/02/business/us-buys-japan-yen-intl-hnk
    https://www.cfr.org/articles/why-the-u-s-intervened-to-prop-up-japans-yen
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • It Could Happen Here

    How Congress Could Bring ICE to a Store Near You

    08/06/2026 | 26 mins.
    Investigative journalist, Kevin Foster discusses the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act and how it could widen ICE’s surveillance dragnet.
    Sources:
    https://truckingresearch.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/ATRI-The-Fight-Against-Cargo-Theft-Exec-Summ-12-2025.pdf
    https://www.cargonet.com/news-and-events/cargonet-in-the-media/2025-theft-trends/
    https://www.freightwaves.com/news/is-cargo-theft-costing-60-billion-annually-what-that-number-actually-represents
    https://www.levernews.com/the-real-story-behind-the-highway-robbery-panic/
    https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/2853/text
    https://www.newstore.com/articles/unified-customer-profile/
    https://law.vanderbilt.edu/eyes-everywhere-ices-expanded-use-of-surveillance-technologies/
    https://www.aclu-wi.org/news/mobile-fortify-ices-dystopic-facial-recognition-app/
    https://www.opb.org/article/2026/05/06/oregon-state-police-violated-sanctuary-law-sharing-data-ice-lawsuit-claims/
    https://www.aclu.org/news/privacy-technology/retailers-secretively-using-face-recognition
    https://vera-action.s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com/Oppose+CORCA+Organizational+Sign-on.pdf
    https://davisvanguard.org/2026/07/orgs-oppose-retail-crime-act/
    https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/press/rep/releases/grassley-durbin-advance-bipartisan-packages-in-national-defense-authorization-act-to-crack-down-on-crime-and-protect-kids-online
    https://www.opb.org/article/2025/12/24/underground-mutual-aid-hillsboro-immigrant-families-ice/
    https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/senate-bill/5
    https://www.tucsonspotlight.org/ice-detention-bars-tucson-mom-from-her-own-trial/
    https://news.azpm.org/p/azpmnews/2026/6/11/230128-a-tucson-resident-was-arrested-for-shoplifting-now-shes-in-ice-custody/
    https://docs.house.gov/meetings/JU/JU01/20250122/117827/HHRG-119-JU01-20250122-SD004.pdf
    https://revealnews.org/article/how-a-us-citizen-was-scanned-with-ices-facial-recognition-tech/
    https://innovationlawlab.org/news-and-analysis/video-evidence-surveillance-tech-used-op-black-rose
    https://www.404media.co/ices-facial-recognition-app-misidentified-a-woman-twice/
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • It Could Happen Here

    The Rise of Organized Retail Crime Propaganda

    08/05/2026 | 23 mins.
    Investigative journalist, Kevin Foster outlines the rise of organized retail crime propaganda and the ensuing legislative crackdown.
    Sources:
    https://www.geekwire.com/2026/drone-vs-shoplifter-watch-how-redmond-pd-tracks-an-alleged-thief-from-high-in-the-sky/
    https://nrfprotect.nrf.com/attend/event-recap
    https://radsecurity.com/roameo
    https://losspreventionmedia.com/top-retailers-rely-on-artificial-intelligence-for-loss-prevention/
    https://www.facefirst.com
    https://missionlocal.org/2026/07/sf-grocery-outlet-facial-recognition/
    https://trends.google.com/explore?q=organized%20retail%20crime&date=2019-10-10%202026-07-02&geo=US
    https://www.fbi.gov/investigate/transnational-organized-crime/organized-retail-theft
    https://www.retaildive.com/news/retailers-crime-problem-numbers/699107/
    https://www.c-span.org/program/senate-committee/senate-hearing-on-organized-retail-theft/662523
    https://www.opensecrets.org/federal-lobbying/clients/summary?cycle=2020&id=D000000741
    https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/2853
    https://counciloncj.org/shoplifting-trends-what-you-need-to-know/
    https://www.vera.org/news/the-truth-about-retail-theft
    https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/dec/07/retail-theft-losses-inventory-nrf
    https://www.sfchronicle.com/sf/article/Is-shoplifting-forcing-Walgreens-to-cut-back-in-16536960.php
    https://www.businessinsider.com/target-closing-stores-due-to-crime-stats-tell-another-story-2023-10
    https://www.youtube.com/live/CcfggLuNAIk?si=wpu-uZyUisXLWRZT&t=1768
    https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2024-01-12/newsom-suggests-ways-to-crack-down-on-property-crime-without-dismantling-proposition-47
    https://www.gov.ca.gov/2024/01/09/property-crime-framework/
    https://lao.ca.gov/BallotAnalysis/Proposition?number=36&year=2024
    https://nrf.com/podcast/how-san-diego-district-attorney-summer-stephan-combats-organized-retail-crime
    https://www.npr.org/2021/10/27/1049651009/mountain-dew-arrest-felony-count-dropped
    https://youtu.be/LXwNudSOWls?si=Jbg8Kh3_ucWxmTXQ&t=2327
    https://www.pew.org/en/research-and-analysis/articles/2018/05/22/states-can-safely-raise-their-felony-theft-thresholds-research-shows
    https://www.prisonpolicy.org/reports/money2026.html
    https://www.lao.ca.gov/policyareas/cj/6_cj_inmatecost
    https://www.sdcda.org/content/office/newsroom/tempDownloads/8c903f42-47ab-4b6d-baf7-4f5dc5a6f4d0_DA%20Testifies%20at%20Senate%20Hearing%207-15-25.pdf
    https://www.cnn.com/2026/06/19/us/one-year-old-mississippi-boy-police-shooting
    https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/may/15/banko-brown-killed-walgreens-security-guard-video
    https://www.cnn.com/2026/06/01/us/south-carolina-murder-trial-cyrus-carmack-belton
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IHNKn0oAdMo
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • It Could Happen Here

    Morocco’s US-Backed Occupation of Western Sahara

    08/04/2026 | 25 mins.
    In this episode Dana El Kurd talks with Mohamedsalem Werad, co-founder of Saharawi Voice. Saharawi Voice is a collective of citizen journalists and filmmakers based in the Western Sahara refugee camps in south-west Algeria that provides a platform for Saharawis to share their challenges, experiences, perspectives, and hopes with an international audience. Mohamedsalem is also the co-director of the documentary Haiyu. They discuss recent events related to Morocco’s occupation of Western Sahara, and how the US is implicated.
    Sources:
    Saharawi Voices youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@SAHARAWIVOICE
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • It Could Happen Here

    A Second Electrolysis Union Appears

    08/03/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Mia talks with Layne and Andy of the Gender Affirming Care Workers Alliance about organizing trans workers and building community through struggle.
    Links:
    gacwa@protonmail.com
    https://linktr.ee/GACWA
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About It Could Happen Here
It Could Happen Here started as an exploration of the possibility of a new civil war. Now a daily show, it's evolved into a chronicle of collapse as it happens, and an exploration of how we might build a better future. Every day Robert Evans, Garrison Davis, Mia Wong, and James Stout take you on a jaunty walk through the burning ruins of the old world and towards a better one that lays just on the horizon.
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