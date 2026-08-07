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NPR News Now
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    NPR News: 08-07-2026 6AM EDT

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The latest news in five minutes. Updated hourly. Support public media by joining NPR+ at plus.npr.org. You’ll get perks for over 25 NPR podcasts, including sponsor-free listening for NPR News Now, UP First, and more.
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