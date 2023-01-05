Democracy Now! is an independent daily TV & radio news program, hosted by award-winning journalists Amy Goodman and Juan González. We provide daily global news ... More
Democracy Now! 2023-05-04 Thursday
Headlines for May 04, 2023; “Automated Apartheid”: How Israel Uses Facial Recognition to Track Palestinians & Control Movement; U.N. Warns Afghan Humanitarian Crisis Still Urgent as Taliban Expands Crackdown on Women’s Rights; Biden Administration Urged to Accept Afghan Families Who Have Languished in Greece for Over 18 Months; Greenpeace USA Wins Free Speech Battle Against Canadian Logging Giant’s $100M SLAPP Lawsuit
5/4/2023
59:00
Striking TV Writers Speak Out for Fair Pay as Corporate Profits Soar
Democracy Now! spoke to striking TV writers on Tuesday outside of the New York offices of Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. It was the Writers Guild of America’s first picket line since the strike began.
5/4/2023
Democracy Now! 2023-05-03 Wednesday
Headlines for May 03, 2023; Supreme Court: Are New Ethics Rules Needed as Gorsuch, Roberts & Thomas Face Questions over Finances?; Debt Ceiling: Economist James K. Galbraith Warns GOP Proposal Would Gut Social Safety Net; “We’re in Crisis”: Texas Democrats Demand Gun Control After Another AR-15 Mass Shooting Kills 5
5/3/2023
59:00
Democracy Now! 2023-05-02 Tuesday
Headlines for May 02, 2023; Hollywood Writers Strike: Abbott Elementary’s Brittani Nichols Decries “Gig Economy” in Streaming Era; 60 Years Ago Today: Police Attack Children’s Crusade with Dogs & Water Cannons in Birmingham, Alabama
5/2/2023
59:00
Democracy Now! 2023-05-01 Monday
Headlines for May 01, 2023; After Terminal Cancer Diagnosis, Daniel Ellsberg Reflects on Leaking Pentagon Papers & His Legacy; Daniel Ellsberg Warns Risk of Nuclear War Is Rising as Tension Mounts over Ukraine & Taiwan
