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Democracy Now! Audio

Democracy Now!
Daily NewsNews
Democracy Now! Audio
Latest episode

382 episodes

  • Democracy Now! Audio

    Democracy Now! 2026-08-06 Thursday

    08/06/2026 | 59 mins.
    Headlines for August 06, 2026; “Fire Climate”: Hot, Dry, Windy Days Are Becoming Common, Making Wildfires Harder to Control; Amid Growing Fears of Rogue AI, Expert Urges Governments to “Bring This to a Grinding Halt”; “Struggle for Dignity”: At Least 40 Killed in Mass Protests in Pakistan-Administered Kashmir
  • Democracy Now! Audio

    Democracy Now! 2026-08-05 Wednesday

    08/05/2026 | 59 mins.
    Headlines for August 05, 2026; Dr. Abdul El-Sayed Wins Michigan Senate Primary in Major Defeat for AIPAC, Establishment Democrats; Insurgent Candidate Victories Highlight Growing Movement Against Corporate & Elite Power: John Nichols; “This Is an ICE Murder, Too”: Gabriela Soto Says She Miscarried While Husband Was Detained in Solitary
  • Democracy Now! Audio

    Democracy Now! 2026-08-04 Tuesday

    08/04/2026 | 59 mins.
    Headlines for August 04, 2026; “Department of Injustice”: Norm Eisen on Todd Blanche AG Nom, Reflecting Pool Vandalism Case; “If Emmett Till Lived”: Cultural Historian Sarah Lewis on New Book/Exhibit, Visit to Mississippi; Johanna Fernández Dies at 55: Leading Scholar on the Young Lords & Latinx Freedom Movement
  • Democracy Now! Audio

    Dave Zirin on FIFA Corruption, Visiting Mumia Abu-Jamal & the Lasting Legacy of Historian Howard Zinn

    08/03/2026
    Part 2 of our conversation with Dave Zirin, author of the new book The People’s Historian: The Outsized Life of Howard Zinn.
  • Democracy Now! Audio

    Democracy Now! 2026-08-03 Monday

    08/03/2026 | 59 mins.
    Headlines for August 03, 2026; Why Did 60,000 Migrants Cross from Morocco into Spain’s Ceuta? Moroccan Dutch Professor Explains; The Death of Awdah Hathaleen: Report Details Settler Killing of “No Other Land” Producer in West Bank; “The People’s Historian”: Dave Zirin’s New Book Explores “Remarkable” Life of Howard Zinn
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About Democracy Now! Audio
Democracy Now! is an independent daily TV & radio news program, hosted by award-winning journalists Amy Goodman and Juan González. We provide daily global news headlines, in-depth interviews and investigative reports without any advertisements or government funding. Our programming shines a spotlight on corporate and government abuses of power and lifts up the stories of ordinary people working to make change in extraordinary times. Democracy Now! is live weekdays at 8am ET and available 24/7 through our website and podcasts.
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