Intense fighting continues in Sudan despite ceasefire
UN aid chief says Sudan generals unwilling to end conflict. Martin Griffiths said the determination of the generals to keep fighting risked turning the war into a global tragedy. Also: Ukraine's President Zelensky tells the International Criminal Court he believes it will soon prosecute President Putin, and scientists get their hands on human DNA from 20,000 years ago.
5/4/2023
31:46
President Zelensky denies Putin assassination attempt claims
The Russian Presidency said Ukraine was behind Kremlin drone strikes. Also: A new drug has been hailed as a big step towards an effective treatment for Alzheimer's, and the US Federal Reserve has increased interest rates to the highest level in sixteen years.
5/3/2023
32:14
Russia accuses Ukraine of trying to assassinate President Putin
Ukraine has denied carrying out the drone attacks on the Kremlin. Also: Eight schoolchildren and a security guard have been shot dead by a fellow pupil in a rare mass shooting in Serbia, and some of America's best-known late-night talk shows have been taken off air due to a strike by Hollywood writers over money and the use of artificial intelligence.
5/3/2023
26:46
Sudan: Fighting continues despite new seven day truce
The rival parties say they will observe the truce from Thursday. Also: humans imitating birds in Belgium and England, and turning people's thoughts into written text with the help of AI.
5/3/2023
29:51
UN warns Sudan faces 'catastrophe'
More than 100,000 people have fled since fighting began in Sudan in April. Also: Palestinian hunger striker dies in Israeli prison, and Hollywood film and TV writers go out on strike.