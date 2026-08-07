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- Scientists from Stanford University call the creation of new viruses by Artificial Intelligence a "significant turning point" which could revolutionise medicine with new drugs and treatments. It is the first time whole genomes have been successfully designed by AI. Critics worry that the new technology might cause harm. Also: A US court has fined Meta more than half-a-billion dollars and deemed it a public nuisance over child safety. The White House denies the US has a shortage of some weapons because of the Iran war. A former Governor in Mexico has been arrested, accused of tampering with evidence, in connection with the disappearance of 43 students in 2014. A BBC investigation has found that animal dewormer and a drug used to treat scabies are being sold and promoted as unproven cancer treatments. The sister of Meredith Kercher criticises a comedy show by Amanda Knox, who was convicted and later acquitted of her murder. And UEFA, which governs European football, says a boycott of competitions may still go ahead despite the backing of Gianni Infantino by FIFA.
The Global News Podcast brings you the breaking news you need to hear, as it happens. Listen for the latest headlines and current affairs from around the world. Politics, economics, climate, business, technology, health – we cover it all with expert analysis and insight.
Get the news that matters, delivered twice a day on weekdays and daily at weekends, plus special bonus episodes reacting to urgent breaking stories. Follow or subscribe now and never miss a moment.
Get in touch: globalpodcast@bbc.co.uk
Photo: Brian Hie and Aditi Merchant examine a protein structure generated by Evo 2, an AI tool that can suggest genome designs.
Credit: Andrew Brodhead - Stanford University
- The BBC's Diplomatic Correspondent, Paul Adams, has been given rare access to a Ukrainian naval ship and a visit to one of the main ports in the Black Sea. He reports on the naval battle taking place at sea, as Russian attacks on Ukrainian vessels are increasing.
Also: a warm welcome in Bangkok for the Myanmar military ruler seen elsewhere as an international pariah. David Owori, the captain of one of Uganda's biggest football teams has died after being attacked near his home in the capital, Kampala. As wildfires continue to rage, a new study highlights how they can cause migraine headaches. A US Senate committee has voted to hold the former top health official Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress after he refused to answer questions during a hearing on the Covid-19 pandemic. Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi leads commemorations in Hiroshima on the 81st anniversary of the world's first use of nuclear weapons. Indonesia resumes the export of long-tailed macaques for use in laboratory experiments after a four year pause. Disney characters could become official TikTok stars after what's been called a “first of its kind” deal between the Hollywood studio and the video platform. And a 97-year-old woman in the UK has broken the Guinness World Record for being the oldest female wing walker.
The Global News Podcast brings you the breaking news you need to hear, as it happens. Listen for the latest headlines and current affairs from around the world. Politics, economics, climate, business, technology, health – we cover it all with expert analysis and insight.
Get the news that matters, delivered twice a day on weekdays and daily at weekends, plus special bonus episodes reacting to urgent breaking stories. Follow or subscribe now and never miss a moment.
Get in touch: globalpodcast@bbc.co.uk
Photo: A civilian vessel on fire as Ukraine's navy spokesman reported a Russian military strike near the Black Sea port of Odesa, Ukraine July 2026.
Credit: REUTERS/Victor Sayenko
- Gianni Infantino has apologised for "mistakes" made in the process of his controversial proposal to sell shares in football's World Cup to private investors, but will remain Fifa president after receiving the backing of senior executives in a meeting in Morocco. Also: officials in Nigeria say more than 300 people abducted over the past few months have been freed in a security operation. In a vote with implications for the future direction of the US Democratic Party, a left-winger has defeated a centrist candidate to contest a Senate seat in Michigan. Vaccines that can be stored at room temperature have been successfully trialled in patients for the first time. A University of Cambridge professor at the centre of a plagiarism row resigns. And how against all the odds, Afghanistan's women footballers are back on the pitch.
The Global News Podcast brings you the breaking news you need to hear, as it happens. Listen for the latest headlines and current affairs from around the world. Politics, economics, climate, business, technology, health – we cover it all with expert analysis and insight.
Get the news that matters, delivered twice a day on weekdays and daily at weekends, plus special bonus episodes reacting to urgent breaking stories. Follow or subscribe now and never miss a moment.
Get in touch: globalpodcast@bbc.co.uk
Photo: File photo of FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
Credit: PA Wire
- Scientists believe the upper section of a SpaceX rocket has crashed into the surface of the Moon at seven times the speed of sound. Also: police in Mexico are investigating why a social media influencer was shot dead during a live stream. The World Food Programme warns that the current El Niño weather phenomenon could leave nearly 50 million more people at risk of severe hunger. We hear from the 23 year old Moroccan man who crossed into the Spanish territory of Ceuta last week. Women cyclists using padded bras to get ahead in the Tour de France. And new research finds people prefer stories written by AI.
The Global News Podcast brings you the breaking news you need to hear, as it happens. Listen for the latest headlines and current affairs from around the world. Politics, economics, climate, business, technology, health – we cover it all with expert analysis and insight.
Get the news that matters, delivered twice a day on weekdays and daily at weekends, plus special bonus episodes reacting to urgent breaking stories. Follow or subscribe now and never miss a moment.
Get in touch: globalpodcast@bbc.co.uk
Photo: The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off carrying two moon landers from the Kennedy Space Centre
Credit: Reuters
- Russia has again attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with ballistic missiles, killing at least one person and injuring more than 20. Earlier President Zelensky shared video on social media of a drone hunting down a man in the southern city of Kherson, saying it showed an instance of a "safari" attack against civilians. Also: while diplomatic efforts continue to re-open the Strait of Hormuz, an Indian merchant ship is sunk in the Red Sea after being hit by a projectile. Conservationists in Kenya cast doubt on official explanations that 15 dead elephants were accidentally poisoned by farmers' pesticides. The US revokes the visa of Brazil's ambassador to Washington as diplomatic tensions between the two countries escalate. A group of British teenage girls who say they experience extreme misogyny at school have sent a campaign film to the British Prime Minister calling for change. Gianni Infantino has summoned FIFA's senior leaders to a meeting in Morocco on Wednesday. And reviving old franchises puts the video game developer Atari back in profit after more than a decade in the doldrums.
The Global News Podcast brings you the breaking news you need to hear, as it happens. Listen for the latest headlines and current affairs from around the world. Politics, economics, climate, business, technology, health – we cover it all with expert analysis and insight.
Get the news that matters, delivered twice a day on weekdays and daily at weekends, plus special bonus episodes reacting to urgent breaking stories. Follow or subscribe now and never miss a moment.
Get in touch: globalpodcast@bbc.co.uk
Photo: Smoke rises in Kyiv during a Russian missile strike on August 1st.
Credit: Reuters
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About Global News Podcast
The Global News Podcast brings you the breaking news you need to hear, as it happens. Listen for the latest headlines and current affairs from around the world. Politics, economics, climate, business, technology, health – we cover it all with expert analysis and insight. Get the news that matters, delivered twice a day on weekdays and daily at weekends, plus special bonus episodes reacting to urgent breaking stories. Follow or subscribe now and never miss a moment. Get in touch: globalpodcast@bbc.co.ukPodcast website
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