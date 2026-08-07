The BBC's Diplomatic Correspondent, Paul Adams, has been given rare access to a Ukrainian naval ship and a visit to one of the main ports in the Black Sea. He reports on the naval battle taking place at sea, as Russian attacks on Ukrainian vessels are increasing.

Also: a warm welcome in Bangkok for the Myanmar military ruler seen elsewhere as an international pariah. David Owori, the captain of one of Uganda's biggest football teams has died after being attacked near his home in the capital, Kampala. As wildfires continue to rage, a new study highlights how they can cause migraine headaches. A US Senate committee has voted to hold the former top health official Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress after he refused to answer questions during a hearing on the Covid-19 pandemic. Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi leads commemorations in Hiroshima on the 81st anniversary of the world's first use of nuclear weapons. Indonesia resumes the export of long-tailed macaques for use in laboratory experiments after a four year pause. Disney characters could become official TikTok stars after what's been called a “first of its kind” deal between the Hollywood studio and the video platform. And a 97-year-old woman in the UK has broken the Guinness World Record for being the oldest female wing walker.

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Photo: A civilian vessel on fire as Ukraine's navy spokesman reported a Russian military strike near the Black Sea port of Odesa, Ukraine July 2026.

Credit: REUTERS/Victor Sayenko