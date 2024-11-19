NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

Knife-wielding man kills two, critically injures a third person in Manhattan, police say; House Ethics Committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss Gaetz case, according to source; Trump says he'll make good on using the military to curb illegal immigration; and more on tonight’s broadcast.
20:58
Sunday, November 17, 2024
Trump defense secretary pick facing questions about paying woman who accused him of sexual assault; President Biden to let Ukraine use long-range missiles to hit inside Russia; At least four people were injured when small plane crashed into Los Angeles area parking lot; and more on tonight’s broadcast.
21:17
Friday, November 15, 2024
Speaker Johnson argues House ethics investigation report on Gaetz should not be released; Beyond Gaetz, other picks for Trump's Justice Department team have close Trump ties; Iran sent the U.S. a written assurance it would not try to assassinate Trump, U.S. official says; and more on tonight’s broadcast.
20:47
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Trump chooses Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as HHS secretary; Trump's choice of Matt Gaetz as attorney general sends shockwaves through Washington; Amazon tries to win back customers from ultra-cheap online retailers; and more on tonight’s broadcast.
20:42
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Biden hosts Trump in Oval Office, Gaetz chosen for attorney general; Trump's choice of Gaetz as attorney general draws strong reaction in Congress; Two dead in Louisville factory explosion as investigators search for cause; and more on tonight’s broadcast.
