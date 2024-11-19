Powered by RND
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

Lester Holt, NBC News
Listen to "NBC Nightly News," providing reports and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events. This audio podcast, updated each evening, brings you the day's show in its entirety.
Available Episodes

  • Monday, November 18, 2024
    Knife-wielding man kills two, critically injures a third person in Manhattan, police say; House Ethics Committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss Gaetz case, according to source; Trump says he'll make good on using the military to curb illegal immigration; and more on tonight’s broadcast.
    --------  
    20:58
  • Sunday, November 17, 2024
    Trump defense secretary pick facing questions about paying woman who accused him of sexual assault; President Biden to let Ukraine use long-range missiles to hit inside Russia; At least four people were injured when small plane crashed into Los Angeles area parking lot; and more on tonight’s broadcast.
    --------  
    21:17
  • Friday, November 15, 2024
    Speaker Johnson argues House ethics investigation report on Gaetz should not be released; Beyond Gaetz, other picks for Trump's Justice Department team have close Trump ties; Iran sent the U.S. a written assurance it would not try to assassinate Trump, U.S. official says; and more on tonight’s broadcast.
    --------  
    20:47
  • Thursday, November 14, 2024
    Trump chooses Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as HHS secretary; Trump's choice of Matt Gaetz as attorney general sends shockwaves through Washington; Amazon tries to win back customers from ultra-cheap online retailers; and more on tonight’s broadcast.
    --------  
    20:42
  • Wednesday, November 13, 2024
    Biden hosts Trump in Oval Office, Gaetz chosen for attorney general; Trump's choice of Gaetz as attorney general draws strong reaction in Congress; Two dead in Louisville factory explosion as investigators search for cause; and more on tonight’s broadcast.
    --------  
    20:54

About NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

Listen to "NBC Nightly News," providing reports and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events. This audio podcast, updated each evening, brings you the day's show in its entirety. For more from "Nightly News", visit NBCNightlyNews.com.
