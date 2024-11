Episode 124 | "Those Are Rookie Numbers" (Feat. DGUTS)

DISCLAIMER: The speaker(s) are NOT health professionals and do not intend any of the content of this podcast as health advice. If you need professional health advice, please seek out your closest military or civilian health providers immediately. DISCLAIMER: The speaker(s) are NOT mental health professionals and do not intend any of the content of this podcast as mental health advice. If you need professional mental health advice, please seek out your closest military or civilian mental health providers immediately. Retired Master Chief, Will Foster, host of the 'Don't Give Up The Ship' podcast comes back to PTSF to chop it up with Tisha and Damo. First, have you seen that video about hitting our recruiting goals floating around on social media? Did we hit our recruiting goals? Is everyone in the navy wearing the wrong color socks? Damo starts his journey of weight gain, weight loss, and personal growth from early childhood to his most recent experiences at his current command. Will shares his story of how compounding responsibility and the need to work led to some compounded health complications in his life. He talks about his experience with cancer and mental health. Tisha discusses her transition from Sailor to Civilian and the impact it has had on her mental health. DGUTS discusses some of the cultural separation between Chiefs and junior Sailors and the need to build trust through vulnerability and transparency. More information on the 'Don't Give Up The Ship' podcast: Don't Give Up The Ship Podcast is a weekly podcast for the professional and leadership development and education of military members and veterans. The leadership lessons, however, can be translated to everyone's professional and personal leadership challenges. We're fiercely committed to your leadership development and education, to developing leaders as authentic leaders of people, who build trust amongst their teams to push a team in the direction of mission accomplishment.