Permission To Speak Freely
Listen to Permission To Speak Freely in the App
Permission To Speak Freely

Podcast Permission To Speak Freely
Damon Leggins and Andamo McCullough
Podcast hosted by Damon Leggins and Andamo McCullough
GovernmentSociety & CultureEducation

  • Episode 127 | "You Can't Say That Word" (Feat. Dr. John Cordle)
    About Our Guest:   Dr. John Cordle is a retired Navy Captain with 30 years of service. He commanded two Navy warships, USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) and USS San Jacinto (CG 56). He was the 2010 recipient of the Navy League John Paul Jones Award and the BUMED (Bureau of Medicine and Surgery) Epictetus Award for Innovative and Inspirational Leadership, and the 2019 ASNE (American Society of Naval Engineers) Solberg Award Winner for his research in the area of Crew Endurance and Human Systems Engineering.   About The Episode:   Human Factors Engineer and Retired Navy Captain Dr. John Cordle joins Damo and Tish. John begins the conversation by explaining where his LinkedIn title, “Prolific Disruptive Thinker,” comes from.  He discusses how the book “Black Officer, White Navy,” and his relationship with its author, Reuben Keith Green, impacted his outlook on Diversity. John deeply dives into beards and why he feels the current beard policy negatively impacts African American Sailors. John discusses his efforts to introduce the Circadian Rhythm to the Navy and the issues that servicemembers have regarding sleeping. Does anyone remember the “operational pause” that happened due to the collisions in 2017? John details the concept of a “Pirate Ship” and the benefits of prioritizing rest in the command’s plan of the day. The GAO Report is revisited. Can the “fix-it” mentality negatively impact a SME? Whatever happened to adding “respect” as a Navy core value? Dr. Cordle talks about his campaign for the USS Stennis to be renamed and why a namesake can be so important to a ship’s crew. These and more topics are covered in this episode. Remember to follow the ‘Permission to Speak Freely’ podcast on TikTok, Facebook, Discord, Instagram, and Twitter, and subscribe on YouTube.   To have your “Do Better” reviewed on a future episode please get in touch with us at [email protected]   Keep up with the ‘Permission to Speak Freely’ podcast on our social media and YouTube - https://linktr.ee/Ptsfpodcast       Follow Dr. Cordle on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/cordlejp?utm_source=share&utm_campaign=share_via&utm_content=profile&utm_medium=ios_app       Links and more from the episode:   Article: “It’s Time For the Navy to Allow Sailors on Shore Duty To Have Short Trimmed Beards” by Dr. John Cordle - https://www.navytimes.com/opinion/commentary/2022/04/16/its-time-for-the-navy-to-allow-sailors-on-shore-duty-to-have-short-trimmed-beards/   Article: “Captain, Gets Some Sleep!” by Dr. John Cordle - https://www.usni.org/magazines/proceedings/2019/february/captain-get-some-sleep   Article: “Op-Ed: It's Time to Add Respect as a Core Navy and Marine Corps Value” by Dr. John Cordle - https://maritime-executive.com/editorials/op-ed-it-s-time-to-add-respect-as-a-core-navy-and-marine-corps-value   Article: “R-E-S-P-E-C-T: Find Out What It Means To Me” by Dr. John Cordle - https://blog.usni.org/posts/2022/03/22/r-e-s-p-e-c-t-find-out-what-it-means-to-me   Article: “The Case for Renaming the USS John C. Stennis” by Lieutenant Commander Reuben Keith Green, U.S. Navy (Retired) - https://www.usni.org/magazines/proceedings/2020/june/case-renaming-uss-john-c-stennis       Book of the Week: Black Officer, White Navy (Reuben Green) - https://goodreads.com/book/show/38320012-black-officer-white-navy         Additional Credits: PTSF “Theme Music” - Produced by Lim0
    --------  
    1:53:57
  • Episode 126 | "Grumpy Old Men"
    [Recorded on 29 October 2024] It’s our anniversary, y’all! Thanks to the best listeners in the world for helping us make it to 4 years! The guys start the episode by defining and discussing the phrase “waiting it out” in the Navy. Damo recalls his experience “meeting” the CNO. Since checking into the carrier, Damon notices some changes that he’s compelled to discuss. Damo discusses a recent Disciplinary Review Board (DRB). Does DRB still work? Would you hold it down for the homie and take an NJP award? After standing CMC for a 96, Damon has a newfound respect for Command Master Chiefs. The guys discuss why it’s so hard to correct small things like uniform infractions nowadays. Tisha pops in, and the trio discusses some TV shows. The guys break into sports to discuss Navy Football and the WNBA Rookie of the Year. With Donald Trump and Kamala Harris both appearing in podcasts recently, Damo wonders why more Navy leadership are not doing long-form content with independent media platforms. The Navy has began tests on a device called the TRAM and it’s a game changer. A 55-year father reenlisted into the Navy after being inspired by his son who recently joined. What’s going on a the Newport News Shipyard with these faulty welds? The GAO released an eye-opening report about Sailor-led maintenance. Can we find out more about the EMPLOY program? Can one toxic Chief impact a command’s #1 EP First Class Petty Officer? A #DoBetter from a listener about leader development training is read. What happens when you get screened in the marketplace but placed on OPHOLD prior to your planned promotion date? These and more topics are covered in this episode. Remember to follow the ‘Permission to Speak Freely’ podcast on TikTok, Facebook, Discord, Instagram, and Twitter, and subscribe on YouTube.   To have your “Do Better” reviewed on a future episode please contact us at [email protected]   Keep up with the ‘Permission to Speak Freely’ podcast on our social media and YouTube - https://linktr.ee/Ptsfpodcast   Links and more from the episode:   Navy testing a device called the TRAM - Tranferrable Reload-at-sea-Method Device - https://www.navytimes.com/news/your-navy/2024/10/16/game-changing-navy-reloads-cruisers-missiles-at-sea-for-first-time/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_nt&fbclid=IwY2xjawF9svtleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHQAG9qGgp-JzXWafNj-n-wqdWuJZz5mLdbnRzynAq5pyXmuUMrkgeafcRw_aem_EAOZohx3CkrFqZ4SYO4s1Q   USS New Jersey (First Sub designed for Women crew members - https://www.stripes.com/branches/navy/2024-09-15/navy-submarine-commission-new-jersey-15181263.html?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR2hkLG6iTNqBEyd1aQkfDjapBQbsXv0OKwZU_nY1uqp6aj-9ddOpYDZfEI_aem_4ToSNp6TsmzEQIgmzL_YYw   Do we need to carry Rifles during Boot Camp like the Air Force? https://taskandpurpose.com/news/air-force-recruits-rifles/?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR1e3hDItnEnLBQlY2bVIoFOnQQNJjSlIhioVo5iw2CvKfwACEpEtKQW0RM_aem_EObYUHOFzq-5fckM6DC97Q   Father reenlisted in Navy inspired by his son https://taskandpurpose.com/news/navy-father-son/?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR222IIj5eYuXjo326W4rAESN0R-lix-G9sRShcGHjjCuIxibuaLgh8Ppko_aem_5Akeb63810DYYm0mMAhAqg   Intentional Faulty Welds (Newport News Shipbuilding) https://www.foxnews.com/us/newport-news-shipbuilding-suspects-intentionally-faulty-welds-multimillion-dollar-naval-vessels   Sailor Led Maintenance Report (Governement Accountability Office) https://www.gao.gov/products/gao-24-106525#summary_recommend       Book of the Week:   Armed with Good Intentions (Wallo267) https:/www.wallo267.comarmedwithgoodintentions         This episode contains a snippet of: Song: Welcome Back Artist: Mase Producer: The Movement Label: Bad Boy   Additional Credits: PTSF “Theme Music” - Produced by Lim0
    --------  
    3:12:54
  • [Bonus] Transitions (Feat. Catherine Butler & Jamal Mays)
    Damon, Damo, and Tisha are joined by Catherine Butler and Jamal Mays, who share their stories of joining the Navy, the challenges they faced, and their reflections on service and retirement. The discussion highlights the diverse paths individuals take within the Navy and the impact of their experiences on their lives. This conversation explores the experiences of military veterans as they transition to civilian life, highlighting the camaraderie, challenges, and lessons learned during their service. The discussion includes personal anecdotes about life in the Navy, the importance of preparation for leaving the military, and insights into programs like SkillBridge that assist in this transition. Catherine reflects on what she misses about military life and the support she received while serving, emphasizing the value of teamwork and personal growth. They share personal experiences related to education, job opportunities, and the cultural shifts within the military. The conversation delves into the importance of the TAPS program for military personnel transitioning to civilian life, discussing its structure, benefits, and the necessity of early planning. Damon shares insights on how modern Sailors are better prepared for their transitions, emphasizing the significance of having a plan and exploring various career options, including SkillBridge. They reflect on the challenges of leaving military life, the value of pursuing one's passion, and the importance of community support during this significant life change.   Remember to follow the ‘Permission to Speak Freely’ podcast on TikTok, Facebook, Discord, Instagram, and Twitter, and subscribe on YouTube.   To have your “Do Better” reviewed on a future episode please get in touch with us at [email protected].       Keep up with the ‘Permission to Speak Freely’ podcast on our social media and YouTube - https://linktr.ee/Ptsfpodcast         Additional Credits: PTSF “Theme Music” - Produced by Lim0
    --------  
    1:51:27
  • Episode 125 | "I Wanna Violate Policy Too"
    Damo and Tisha open the episode by discussing workplace arguments. Damo reads a comment responding to a PTSF YouTube short. Tisha explains why she “quit” social media. Is retirement really so hard? Prayers to everyone who has been impacted by this current Hurricane season. The Navy is celebrating our 249th birthday! Make sure you do it in accordance with the policy. The Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) has had some major changes that everyone isn’t pleased with and we want to understand why. Damo and Tisha review the updates to MyNavyPortal. What’s the difference between GMT and CMT? The Navy has surpassed our recruiting goals this year! This is definitely a win, considering we were not expecting it. It’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month and we want to highlight the Family Advocacy Program (FAP) again. A “Do Better” from a listener is read. Damo and Tisha provide a little feedback. Tisha takes Damo on a personal journey about a “Karen” at her job. A Guardsman is trying to sue the government for Malpractice following a botched surgery in Walter Reed. Remember to follow the ‘Permission to Speak Freely’ podcast on TikTok, Facebook, Discord, Instagram, and Twitter, and subscribe on YouTube.   To have your “Do Better” reviewed on a future episode please get in touch with us at [email protected].       Keep up with the ‘Permission to Speak Freely’ podcast on our social media and YouTube - https://linktr.ee/Ptsfpodcast   Links from this episode: U.S Navy Birthday Resources - https://www.history.navy.mil/browse-by-topic/commemorations-toolkits/navy-birthday.html   Dissolution of EFMP Categories - https://mccareer.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/dissolution-of-navy-efmp-program.pdf   Common Military Training - https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Portals/55/Messages/NAVADMIN/NAV2024/NAV24209.txt?ver=s2MalZl5dN1qGOqyeF0Brw%3d%3d   Navy surpassed Recruiting Goals: https://www.navytimes.com/news/your-navy/2024/10/02/navy-bounces-back-surpasses-recruiting-goals-for-fiscal-year-2024/   Family Advocacy Program Resources - https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Support-Services/Culture-Resilience/Family-Advocacy/   Malpractice Suit: https://www-military-com.cdn.ampproject.org/c/s/www.military.com/daily-news/2024/06/24/paralyzed-during-surgery-walter-reed-guardsman-asks-supreme-court-consider-feres-doctrine-challenge.html?amp       Books of the Week: Damo - Turn the Ship Around! A True Story of Turning Followers into Leaders (L. David Marquet)- https://davidmarquet.com/turn-the-ship-around-book/   Tisha - Damaged but Not Destroyed: From Trauma to Triumph (Michael Todd) - https://www.iammiketodd.com/damaged-but-not-destroyed       Additional Credits: PTSF “Theme Music” - Produced by Lim0
    --------  
    1:54:21
  • Episode 124 | "Those Are Rookie Numbers" (Feat. DGUTS)
    DISCLAIMER: The speaker(s) are NOT health professionals and do not intend any of the content of this podcast as health advice. If you need professional health advice, please seek out your closest military or civilian health providers immediately.   DISCLAIMER: The speaker(s) are NOT mental health professionals and do not intend any of the content of this podcast as mental health advice. If you need professional mental health advice, please seek out your closest military or civilian mental health providers immediately.   Retired Master Chief, Will Foster, host of the ‘Don’t Give Up The Ship’ podcast comes back to PTSF to chop it up with Tisha and Damo. First, have you seen that video about hitting our recruiting goals floating around on social media? Did we hit our recruiting goals? Is everyone in the navy wearing the wrong color socks? Damo starts his journey of weight gain, weight loss, and personal growth from early childhood to his most recent experiences at his current command. Will shares his story of how compounding responsibility and the need to work led to some compounded health complications in his life. He talks about his experience with cancer and mental health. Tisha discusses her transition from Sailor to Civilian and the impact it has had on her mental health. DGUTS discusses some of the cultural separation between Chiefs and junior Sailors and the need to build trust through vulnerability and transparency. Remember to follow the ‘Permission to Speak Freely’ podcast on TikTok, Facebook, Discord, Instagram, and Twitter, and subscribe on YouTube.   To have your “Do Better” reviewed on a future episode please contact us at [email protected].       Keep up with the ‘Permission to Speak Freely’ podcast on our social media and YouTube - https://linktr.ee/Ptsfpodcast       More information on the ‘Don’t Give Up The Ship’ podcast: Don’t Give Up The Ship Podcast is a weekly podcast for the professional and leadership development and education of military members and veterans. The leadership lessons, however, can be translated to everyone’s professional and personal leadership challenges. We’re fiercely committed to your leadership development and education, to developing leaders as authentic leaders of people, who build trust amongst their teams to push a team in the direction of mission accomplishment.      DGUTS Links and Social Media: DGUTS Podcast Website: dgutspodcast.com DGUTS Podcast Apparel: dgutsapparel.com Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast... Listen on Soundcloud:  / usailorwillis   Support on Patreon:  / dgutspodcast  Watch on YouTube:  / dontgiveuptheshippodcast   Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DGUTSpodcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dgutspodcast/ Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/dgutspodcast/ Wisdom App:  @dgutspodcast Discord: @dgutspodcast Email: [email protected] Store: dgutsapparel.com/shop       Additional Credits: PTSF “Theme Music” - Produced by Lim0
    --------  
    2:21:47

About Permission To Speak Freely

Damon, Damo, and Tisha (active duty CPOs) share sea stories and have unfiltered conversations about current events, policies, and everyday life as a service member.
