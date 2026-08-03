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651 episodes
- This week: The war in Iran, construction on Hillsdale's campus, and the Michigan U.S. Senate campaign. Dr. Larry P. Arnn, president of Hillsdale College, joins Hugh Hewitt on the Hillsdale Dialogues.
Release date: 31 July 2026
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- Dr. Larry P. Arnn, President of Hillsdale College, joins Hugh Hewitt on the Hillsdale Dialogues to continue a series on The Second World War, Churchill's sprawling memoir and history of World War II in six volumes.
Release date: 24 July 2026
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Dr. Larry P. Arnn, President of Hillsdale College, joins Hugh Hewitt on the Hillsdale Dialogues to continue a series on The Second World War, Churchill's sprawling memoir and history of World War II in six volumes.
Release date: 17 July 2026
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- This week: The future of British democracy, the growing wealth disparity between generations, and the rise of socialist candidates in New York City. Dr. Larry P. Arnn, president of Hillsdale College, joins Hugh Hewitt on the Hillsdale Dialogues.
Release date: 10 July 2026
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- This week: The 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, whether the United States will survive another 250 years, and the potentially apocryphal compliment that King George III paid George Washington. Dr. Larry P. Arnn, president of Hillsdale College, joins Hugh Hewitt on the Hillsdale Dialogues.
Release date: 26 June 2026
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Hillsdale Dialogues
Once per week, Hillsdale College president Larry P. Arnn joins Hugh Hewitt to discuss Great Books, Great Men, and Great Ideas. Subscribe via Apple Podcasts.Podcast website
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