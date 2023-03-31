Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Hillsdale Dialogues
Once per week, Hillsdale College president Larry P. Arnn joins Hugh Hewitt to discuss Great Books, Great Men, and Great Ideas. Subscribe via Apple Podcasts. More
  • An American Classical Education with Dr. Kathleen O'Toole
    Dr. Kathleen O'Toole, Assistant Provost for K-12 Education at Hillsdale College, joins Hugh Hewitt on the Hillsdale Dialogues to discuss the College's work in K-12 education and efforts to advise local groups of citizens who want to start classical charter and private schools.Release date: 28 April 2023 See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/28/2023
    35:47
  • Churchill’s Great Contemporaries: Lord Curzon
    Dr. Larry P. Arnn, President of Hillsdale College, joins Hugh Hewitt on the Hillsdale Dialogues for his series on "Churchill the Writer." On this episode, Dr. Arnn and Hugh continue to discuss Great Contemporaries, a collection of 25 short biographical essays written by Churchill, and the story of Lord Curzon. Release date: 21 April 2023   See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/21/2023
    35:53
  • Churchill’s Great Contemporaries: Arthur James Balfour
    Dr. Larry Arnn, President of Hillsdale College, joins Hugh Hewitt on the Hillsdale Dialogues for his series on "Churchill the Writer." On this episode, Dr. Arnn and Hugh continue to discuss Great Contemporaries, a collection of 25 short biographical essays written by Churchill, and the story of Arthur James Balfour. Release date: 14 April 2023  More information and episodes here.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/14/2023
    35:47
  • Churchill’s Great Contemporaries: Charles Stewart Parnell
    Dr. Larry Arnn, President of Hillsdale College, joins Hugh Hewitt on the Hillsdale Dialogues for his series on "Churchill the Writer." On this episode, Dr. Arnn and Hugh continue to discuss Great Contemporaries, a collection of 25 short biographical essays written by Churchill, and the story of Charles Stewart Parnell. Release date: 07 April 2023  More information and episodes here.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/7/2023
    35:41
  • Education Reform in Florida with Dr. Matthew Spalding -- 03/31/23
    Dr. Matthew Spalding, Vice President of Washington Operations at Hillsdale College and Dean of the Van Andel Graduate School of Government, joins Hugh Hewitt on the Hillsdale Dialogues to discuss the education reform occurring in Florida. Release date: 31 March 2023  More information and episodes here.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/31/2023
    35:20

