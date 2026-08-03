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Hillsdale Dialogues

Hillsdale College
Education
Hillsdale Dialogues
Latest episode

651 episodes

  • Hillsdale Dialogues

    The War with Iran Continues

    08/03/2026 | 30 mins.
    This week: The war in Iran, construction on Hillsdale's campus, and the Michigan U.S. Senate campaign. Dr. Larry P. Arnn, president of Hillsdale College, joins Hugh Hewitt on the Hillsdale Dialogues.
    Release date: 31 July 2026
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Hillsdale Dialogues

    Churchill’s The Second World War, Part Twenty-Nine

    07/27/2026 | 31 mins.
    Dr. Larry P. Arnn, President of Hillsdale College, joins Hugh Hewitt on the Hillsdale Dialogues to continue a series on The Second World War, Churchill's sprawling memoir and history of World War II in six volumes.

    Release date: 24 July 2026
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Hillsdale Dialogues

    Churchill’s The Second World War, Part Twenty-Eight

    07/20/2026 | 32 mins.
    Dr. Larry P. Arnn, President of Hillsdale College, joins Hugh Hewitt on the Hillsdale Dialogues to continue a series on The Second World War, Churchill's sprawling memoir and history of World War II in six volumes.

    Release date: 17 July 2026
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Hillsdale Dialogues

    The Rise of Socialism at Home and Abroad

    07/13/2026 | 30 mins.
    This week: The future of British democracy, the growing wealth disparity between generations, and the rise of socialist candidates in New York City. Dr. Larry P. Arnn, president of Hillsdale College, joins Hugh Hewitt on the Hillsdale Dialogues.
    Release date: 10 July 2026
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Hillsdale Dialogues

    250 Years of America

    06/29/2026 | 35 mins.
    This week: The 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, whether the United States will survive another 250 years, and the potentially apocryphal compliment that King George III paid George Washington. Dr. Larry P. Arnn, president of Hillsdale College, joins Hugh Hewitt on the Hillsdale Dialogues.
    Release date: 26 June 2026
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Hillsdale Dialogues
Once per week, Hillsdale College president Larry P. Arnn joins Hugh Hewitt to discuss Great Books, Great Men, and Great Ideas. Subscribe via Apple Podcasts.
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