If you’ve ever wished you could cut through the noise of self-help fluff and get straight to the good stuff, buckle up. Hilary is about to deliver 25 years’ worth of raw, unfiltered, no-BS therapy advice—distilled into just 12 minutes. Best believe she’s not here to hand you more surface-level band-aids for your problems.
Hilary’s seen it all. After tens of thousands of hours spent in one-on-one sessions with clients, she’s got the receipts on what works and what doesn’t. In this episode, she calls out the big lie of self-help: most advice out there is just symptom management. Meditate your anxiety away? Sure, that’s cute—for a minute. But unless you tackle the root cause, it’s like playing whack-a-mole with your problems.
The truth is, you are both the problem and the solution. And while that truth might sting, it’s also your golden ticket to real change. Hilary’s “self-centered” model shows you how to stop blaming the world and start owning your life. She’ll guide you through identifying the limiting beliefs and patterns that are keeping you stuck—and how to break free once and for all.
Episode Highlights:
Why most advice is just symptom management and how it keeps you stuck.
The real problem: Hint—it’s you (and that’s great news).
Hilary’s “self-centered” model and why it changes everything.
How to spot and break free from limiting beliefs and recurring patterns that keep you stuck.
Why taking ownership of your life is the ultimate game-changer.
Episode Breakdown:
[00:00] Welcome and Introduction
[02:30] The Five Self-Centered Core Concepts
[03:01] The Real Problem vs. Temporary Solutions
[03:56] Root Cause and Recurring Patterns
[04:27] YOU Are the Problem
[05:20] Self-betrayal and Trusting Yourself
[07:17] Stop Blaming Others!
[07:28] Ownership, Responsibility, and Mindset Shift
[08:10] Ultimate Power
[09:35] Empowerment, Liberation, and the Magic Pill
Ready to Transform Your Life?
Don’t just listen—take action. Watch this episode to start making powerful changes today. And if you’re ready to go deeper, sign up for Hilary’s free video training, This Changes Everything: http://hilarysilver.com/guides.
Your best life starts here. Don’t wait.
How I Quit Being Self Disciplined & Got Super Fit
Think self-discipline is the key to success? Think again. Drawing from her own transformation, Hilary explains why self-discipline is the anti-hero of personal growth—restrictive, harsh, and downright unsustainable.
Instead of relying on rigid rules and unrealistic expectations, Hillary introduces the concept of self-devotion—a compassionate, loving, and sustainable approach to achieving your goals. Think of self-devotion as the unwavering commitment you’d expect from a devoted partner but turned inward. When you show up for yourself out of love, not obligation, everything shifts.
Whether you’re looking to crush your resolutions, build a thriving business, or create a healthier lifestyle and body, Hillary’s approach to self-devotion is the game-changer you’ve been waiting for.
Episode Highlights:
Why self-discipline is more harmful than helpful.
The life-changing shift from self-discipline to self-devotion.
How self-devotion turns goals into meaningful, joyful experiences.
Practical examples of embracing self-devotion in everyday life.
Real talk on why loving yourself is the most effective strategy you’ll ever use.
Episode Breakdown:
[00:00] The Myth of Self-Discipline
[01:40] The Downside of Self-Discipline
[02:12] The Cycle of Self-Criticism
[03:38] The High Cost of Self-Discipline
[04:09] The Dysfunctional Relationship with Ourselves
[05:03] The Most Important Relationship: With Yourself
[05:44] The Shift from Self-Discipline to Self-Devotion
[06:15] What is Self-Devotion?
[06:47] Applying Devotion to Yourself
[07:39] Discipline vs. Devotion
[08:54] The Logic of Self-Importance
[09:25] The Ease of Following Through with Devotion
[09:47] New Year, New Me: A Devoted Approach
Take Action!
Break up with self-discipline and step into the new year with a mindset that truly supports your growth and happiness. Love yourself enough to follow through—not because you have to, but because you want to.
👉 Ready for more? Hit play now and start transforming the way you achieve your goals!
Make Your Deepest Desires Your Reality: I’ll Show You How!
In this final episode of 2024, Hilary sets the stage for your most transformative year yet. January 1st isn’t just another day—it’s game day, and you’re stepping into it armed with the mindset and tools to crush your goals. Hilary breaks down her self-centered approach to success, showing how internal growth unlocks the external life you’ve always dreamed of.
Episode Highlights:
Ready to ditch the doubt? Hilary’s hourglass method shows you how to turn internal growth into external wins
Stop wishing, start desiring—why tapping into a bigger, more powerful vibration changes everything
Learn how self-inquiry can help you overcome limiting beliefs and expand your identity
Think your brain’s stuck in its ways? Nope. Hilary breaks down neuroplasticity like a boss
Join the Daily Journal Challenge and start manifesting your biggest dreams—because 2025 isn’t waiting for anyone!
Episode Breakdown:
[00:00] Introduction
[00:52] Meet Hillary Silver
[01:35] The Self-Centered Approach
[01:56] Visual Representation: The Hourglass
[02:28] Understanding Your Deepest Desires and Internal Focus
[04:06] Growth-Oriented Questions To Ask Yourself
[04:49] How Inner Beliefs Create External Results
[06:02] The Bitter and Magic Pill
[06:44] Your Past Does Not Define You
[09:01] Changing Your Mind and Neuroplasticity
[10:09] The Daily Journal Challenge
What could change in your life in just 7 days? Spoiler Alert: Everything! Start the year strong with Hilary’s 7 Days to Self-Centered: The Daily Journal Challenge and enter the new year with unstoppable momentum. Find it at hilarysilver.com/journal. Here’s to making 2025 your best year yet! 🎉
You Are Who You Think You Are
Who do you think you are? No, seriously. Because the truth is, you are exactly who you think you are. The way you see yourself? That’s the reality you’re living. Your thoughts shape everything—what you do, what you achieve, and what you believe is possible (or not)!
In this episode, Hilary explains how your self-perception and thought patterns are the biggest factors holding you back or propelling you forward. If you’re stuck in the same old patterns, here's the good news: you’re just running an outdated script—and you’ve got the power to rewrite it.
Episode Highlights:
Why your thoughts about yourself determine what you allow yourself to achieve
The “narrative identity” trap: how the stories you tell yourself keep you small
Breaking free from predictability: why comfort is the enemy of growth
How to become a master observer of your thoughts and rewrite your internal script
The simple mindset shifts that unlock your infinite potential
Episode Breakdown:
[00:00] Who Do You Think You Are?
[02:14] How Your Thoughts Shape Your Reality
[03:06] How to Master Your Mindset
[05:01] Break the Self-Fulfilling Loop!
[07:19] Your Thoughts Are a Choice
[09:49] Go Beyond Your Current Identity
[11:02] Unlock Your Full Potential
[12:26] Amanda's Transformation: A Testimonial
[14:44] Train your brain
[15:15] Challenge Yourself: The 2025 Seven-Day Daily Journal Challenge
Ready to stop living life on autopilot and finally realize your full potential? Let’s go!
2025 will wait for no one.
If you’re geared up to embrace your best self, you can’t afford to miss out on Hilary’s transformative free video training, “This Changes Everything.” Or get started with The Daily Journal—a 90-day mindset reset with videos and guided visualizations to help you think bigger, dream bolder, and actually make it happen. Grab yours (plus more free tools!) at hilarysilver.com/guides.
Why NOW Is Always the Perfect Time
How many times have you said, “I’ll start after the holidays,” or “I’ll get to it when things slow down?” Waiting for the “perfect time” is just a sneaky way of staying stuck… and Hilary is here to call you out on it!
In this episode, Hilary tackles the excuses we tell ourselves and shows us how to stop sitting on the sidelines of life. With her signature no-BS style, she’s serving up the truth about why now is always the right time to go after what you want, and how investing in yourself is the best gift you’ll ever give.
Episode Highlights:
Why the “perfect time” is just a myth, and how it’s costing you more than you think.
How to ditch the half-hearted resolutions and actually get what you want.
Four simple (but powerful) questions to help you figure out what’s next for you.
Why investing in yourself pays off now and for years to come.
Get inspired to invest in your growth and become the version of yourself who gets what they want.
Episode Breakdown:
[00:00] Stop procrastinating. (Seriously!)
[02:10] The cost of sitting on the sidelines and how to get in the game.
[05:10] What’s really holding you back? (Hint: It’s not your schedule.)
[07:05] Breaking the cycle of half-assed goals and wasted time.
[09:00] Why investing in YOU is the smartest move you’ll ever make.
[12:20] Big dreams? Let’s make them happen.
[13:34] Becoming the person who gets things done.
Listen now and let Hilary push you off the bench and into the game. Your future self is waiting. Go get it.
P.S. If you’re ready to take yourself to the next level, don’t miss Hilary’s free video training, This Changes Everything, or The Daily Journal—a 90-day guided mindset reset with videos and visualizations. Grab them (and free resources!) at hilarysilver.com/guides
Welcome to The Hilary Silver Podcast. Hilary started this podcast to invite listeners into conversations and workshops that are designed to help make you more successful in love and life by turning your focus towards the only person who really matters in your life: YOU. (Yeah, she said it). This isn’t a self-care podcast – it’s a self-centered one.
Why? Because, despite what your mom told you, you really are the center of the universe. Sound cringey? Scary? Selfish?
Good. It’s discomfort that is going to empower listeners to take radical responsibility for the only person they can change (hint: it’s the person staring back at them in the mirror).
The conversations on The Hilary Silver Podcast are designed to challenge long held beliefs about life, relationships and ourselves. Forget what you think you know about narcissism, relationships, therapy, anxiety, “successful” women & dating, wellness & aging, and a whole host of other topics that have all been talked to death… but never like this.
Hilary is the psychotherapist turned paradigm-shifting, script-flipping disrupter listeners didn’t know they needed in their lives… until now. She’s part woo, part neuroscience, and 100% no bullshit. And she’s here to help you become self-centered so you can become self-assured, self-made, self-loved, self-aware, self-reliant, self-sufficient, self-motivated, and some more!
New episodes drop every Wednesday (Tuesdays for subscribers). Please follow and leave a 5-star review (unless you didn’t enjoy it and then you can listen to your mom: if you don’t have anything nice to say, just don’t say anything at all).