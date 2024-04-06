You Are Who You Think You Are

Who do you think you are? No, seriously. Because the truth is, you are exactly who you think you are. The way you see yourself? That’s the reality you’re living. Your thoughts shape everything—what you do, what you achieve, and what you believe is possible (or not)! In this episode, Hilary explains how your self-perception and thought patterns are the biggest factors holding you back or propelling you forward. If you’re stuck in the same old patterns, here's the good news: you’re just running an outdated script—and you’ve got the power to rewrite it. Episode Highlights: Why your thoughts about yourself determine what you allow yourself to achieve The “narrative identity” trap: how the stories you tell yourself keep you small Breaking free from predictability: why comfort is the enemy of growth How to become a master observer of your thoughts and rewrite your internal script The simple mindset shifts that unlock your infinite potential Episode Breakdown: [00:00] Who Do You Think You Are? [02:14] How Your Thoughts Shape Your Reality [03:06] How to Master Your Mindset [05:01] Break the Self-Fulfilling Loop! [07:19] Your Thoughts Are a Choice [09:49] Go Beyond Your Current Identity [11:02] Unlock Your Full Potential [12:26] Amanda's Transformation: A Testimonial [14:44] Train your brain [15:15] Challenge Yourself: The 2025 Seven-Day Daily Journal Challenge Ready to stop living life on autopilot and finally realize your full potential? Let’s go! 2025 will wait for no one. If you’re geared up to embrace your best self, you can’t afford to miss out on Hilary’s transformative free video training, “This Changes Everything.” Or get started with The Daily Journal—a 90-day mindset reset with videos and guided visualizations to help you think bigger, dream bolder, and actually make it happen. Grab yours (plus more free tools!) at hilarysilver.com/guides.