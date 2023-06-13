Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Knowledge Matters Podcast in the App
Listen to The Knowledge Matters Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
The Knowledge Matters Podcast

The Knowledge Matters Podcast

Podcast The Knowledge Matters Podcast
Podcast The Knowledge Matters Podcast

The Knowledge Matters Podcast

Knowledge Matters Campaign
add
The "Knowledge Matters Podcast", produced by the Knowledge Matters Campaign, is a thought-provoking and engaging exploration of the vital role of knowledge-buil... More
Education
The "Knowledge Matters Podcast", produced by the Knowledge Matters Campaign, is a thought-provoking and engaging exploration of the vital role of knowledge-buil... More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Introducing the Knowledge Matters Podcast: Reading Comprehension Revisited
    Coming soon: "Reading Comprehension Revisited," the inaugural series from the Knowledge Matters Podcast.  Hosted by Natalie Wexler, education journalist and author of “The Knowledge Gap”, this series explores one of the most pressing dilemmas in education today: the hidden cause of America’s reading crisis.In this powerful and compelling series, Natalie tackles crucial questions such as, why do students from low-income backgrounds typically score lower on reading tests? Why do improvements in the early grades fade out as students advance to higher levels? And most significantly, why haven't substantial investments in education reform delivered expected results?The answer lies in a longstanding misunderstanding about reading comprehension itself, and how students learn to make meaning from texts. Over six episodes, you’ll learn what research tells us about how children really learn to read, and you’ll hear from educators from around the country as they share their experiences of embedding knowledge-building into their literacy instruction, and the powerful effects this change had on their students.Season 1 is coming soon, so subscribe to the Knowledge Matters Podcast, and be a part of this important conversation.
    6/13/2023
    4:24

More Education podcasts

About The Knowledge Matters Podcast

The "Knowledge Matters Podcast", produced by the Knowledge Matters Campaign, is a thought-provoking and engaging exploration of the vital role of knowledge-building in education. Each season delves into the pressing issues, innovative ideas, and transformative solutions shaping the future of education, and is a must-listen for educators, administrators, parents, and anyone with an interest in the evolving landscape of learning.

Podcast website

Listen to The Knowledge Matters Podcast, This American President and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Knowledge Matters Podcast

The Knowledge Matters Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store