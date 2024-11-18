499. The Jesus Revolution: The Real Thing | Greg Laurie
Dr. Jordan B. Peterson sits down with the senior pastor of the Harvest Christian Fellowship, Greg Laurie. They discuss the true story behind the hit film “The Jesus Revolution,” Laurie’s relationship with hippie-preacher and counter-culture icon Lonnie Frisbee, how he found faith in the most unlikely of places, and the past 50 years of building his world-renowned ministry. Greg Laurie is the senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship with campuses in California and Hawaii. He began his pastoral ministry at the age of 19 by leading a Bible study of 30 people. Since then, God has transformed that small group into a church of some 15,000 people. Today, Harvest is one of the largest churches in America and consistently ranks among the most influential churches in the country. In 1990, Laurie began holding large-scale public evangelistic events called Harvest Crusades. Since that time, more than 9.8 million people have participated in these events in person or online around the United States. In 2012, Laurie launched Harvest America, a nationwide event using the internet to simulcast live HD video to thousands of locations across the country. With an unprecedented 306,000 Americans in live attendance, Harvest America ranks among the largest presentations of the gospel in United States history. Harvest Crusades have also been held internationally in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. More importantly, some 531,889 people have made professions of faith through these outreaches. In 2020 and in partnership with Kingdom Story Company, Laurie premiered his first-ever cinematic crusade, “A Rush of Hope,” viewed by over 2 million people in its opening weekend. Laurie is the featured speaker of the nationally syndicated radio program, A New Beginning, which is broadcast on more than 1,200 radio outlets around the world. Laurie’s weekly television program, “Harvest + Greg Laurie,” is carried on major TV networks such as Lifetime, Fox Business, Newsmax, Daystar, KCAL 9 Los Angeles, and the Trinity Broadcasting Network. This episode was filmed on November 4th, 2024 | Links | For Greg Laurie: On X https://x.com/greglaurie?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor On Instagram https://www.instagram.com/greglaurie/?hl=en On YouTube https://www.youtube.com/greglaurie
--------
1:40:24
498. Is Brazil on Path to Become Cuba? | Eduardo Bolsonaro
Dr. Jordan B. Peterson sits down with politician and son of the previous president of Brazil, Eduardo Bolsonaro. They discuss his father’s story, near-death experience, election win, and why he cannot run in 2026. They also discuss the wave of censorship across South America and the West, Elon Musk’s fight with the Brazilian Supreme Court, and the true magnitude of independent media which has tyrants scared across the globe. Eduardo Bolsonaro is a Brazilian politician, lawyer, and federal police officer. He is the third child of Jair Bolsonaro, the 38th president of Brazil. Since March 2022 he has been affiliated with the Liberal Party. Bolsonaro is also the most voted lawmaker in Brazil’s history with 1.8 million votes, securing his second term as Federal Deputy in the Chamber of Deputies. In this, he chairs the International Affairs and National Defense Committee. Bolsonaro is also one of many signatories (including Javier Milei and Giorgia Meloni) of the Madrid Charter, which reaffirms conservative allyship and draws a hard line between liberals and radical leftists. This episode was filmed on November 1st, 2024 | Links | For Eduardo Bolsonaro: On X https://x.com/BolsonaroSP?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
--------
1:51:54
497. Alberta vs Ottawa: A New Vision of Health | Minister Dan Williams
Dr. Jordan B. Peterson sits down with Canada’s Minister of Mental Health and Addiction, Dan Williams. They discuss how Canada became the epicenter of the world’s opioid crisis, the federal approach that only enables further addiction, the demoralization of Canadians as the country’s future continues to destabilize, and the efforts needed to right the ship — before it is too late. Dan Williams was sworn in as the Minister of Mental Health and Addiction on June 9, 2023. He was first elected as the Member of the Legislative Assembly for Peace River on April 16, 2019, and was reelected on May 29, 2023. Minister Williams has been tasked with implementing Alberta’s mental health and addiction strategy, known as the Alberta Recovery Model. This policy model focuses on the fact that recovery is possible, no matter what addiction or mental health challenge someone may face. Under his leadership, Alberta is building 11 recovery communities across the province, a record-breaking expansion to long-term addiction treatment. He has connected with communities, First Nations, and families dealing with the addiction crisis. Alberta has now established a new mental health and addiction agency, Recovery Alberta, which is funded and overseen by the Minister of Mental Health and Addiction. The province, under Minister Williams, is also investing in mental health services, especially for children and youth. Partnerships with service providers are expanding services across the entire province and connecting families with the mental health support they need. This episode was filmed on October 31st, 2024. | Links | For Minister Dan Williams: On X https://x.com/DanWilliamsAB On Youtube https://youtube.com/@danwilliamsab?si=b5IvXW7t-XHDo285 On Facebook https://m.facebook.com/DanWilliamsPeaceCountry/
--------
1:47:58
496. Beyond Dawkins | Jonathan Pageau
Dr. Jordan B. Peterson sits down with podcaster, author, and icon carver Jonathan Pageau. They discuss Jonathan’s new book release, “Jack and the Fallen Giants,” the depth of fairy tales when they are not propagandized, Jordan’s recent conversation with Richard Dawkins, the hierarchies of being and their relation to goals, and how the spirit of Adam is the best combatant against the spirit of Cain. Jonathan Pageau is a French-Canadian liturgical artist and icon carver, known for his work featured in museums across the world. He carves Eastern Orthodox and other traditional images and teaches an online carving class. He also runs a YouTube channel dedicated to the exploration of symbolism across history and religion. This episode was recorded on October 30th, 2024 | Links | For Jonathan Pageau: The Symbolic World (Website)https://www.thesymbolicworld.com/ Jonathan Pageau on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@JonathanPageau Jonathan Pageau on X https://twitter.com/PageauJonathan?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
--------
1:41:05
495. The CIA, Corruption, and the Biden Heirs | Miranda Devine
Dr. Jordan B. Peterson sits down with journalist and best-selling author Miranda Devine. They discuss her latest book, “The Big Guy,” which sheds new light on the darkest depths of the Biden family’s corruption. Ukraine ties, China distractions, Russian misinformation hoaxes, and the true net worth of Joe — it’s all in this episode. Miranda Devine is an Australian radio host, columnist, and writer who now lives in New York. She has written for the Sydney Morning Herald, the Sun-Herald, the Daily Telegraph, Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Herald Sun, the Sunday Times, and the New York Times. Her 2021 publication, “Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide,” details who Hunter Biden is, his drug addiction, his supposed dealings with his father both when he was vice president and now, and their manipulation of the establishment media to censor dissidents and suppress the opposition. This episode was recorded on October 26th, 2024 | Links | For Miranda Devine: The Big Guy: How a President and His Son Sold Out America (Book)https://www.amazon.com/Big-Guy-Inside-Scandal-Machine/dp/0063374811 "Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide" (Book) https://www.amazon.com/Laptop-Hell-Hu... On X https://twitter.com/mirandadevine?ref...
