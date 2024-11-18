499. The Jesus Revolution: The Real Thing | Greg Laurie

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson sits down with the senior pastor of the Harvest Christian Fellowship, Greg Laurie. They discuss the true story behind the hit film “The Jesus Revolution,” Laurie’s relationship with hippie-preacher and counter-culture icon Lonnie Frisbee, how he found faith in the most unlikely of places, and the past 50 years of building his world-renowned ministry. Greg Laurie is the senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship with campuses in California and Hawaii. He began his pastoral ministry at the age of 19 by leading a Bible study of 30 people. Since then, God has transformed that small group into a church of some 15,000 people. Today, Harvest is one of the largest churches in America and consistently ranks among the most influential churches in the country. In 1990, Laurie began holding large-scale public evangelistic events called Harvest Crusades. Since that time, more than 9.8 million people have participated in these events in person or online around the United States. In 2012, Laurie launched Harvest America, a nationwide event using the internet to simulcast live HD video to thousands of locations across the country. With an unprecedented 306,000 Americans in live attendance, Harvest America ranks among the largest presentations of the gospel in United States history. Harvest Crusades have also been held internationally in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. More importantly, some 531,889 people have made professions of faith through these outreaches. In 2020 and in partnership with Kingdom Story Company, Laurie premiered his first-ever cinematic crusade, “A Rush of Hope,” viewed by over 2 million people in its opening weekend. Laurie is the featured speaker of the nationally syndicated radio program, A New Beginning, which is broadcast on more than 1,200 radio outlets around the world. Laurie’s weekly television program, “Harvest + Greg Laurie,” is carried on major TV networks such as Lifetime, Fox Business, Newsmax, Daystar, KCAL 9 Los Angeles, and the Trinity Broadcasting Network. This episode was filmed on November 4th, 2024 | Links | For Greg Laurie: On X https://x.com/greglaurie?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor On Instagram https://www.instagram.com/greglaurie/?hl=en On YouTube https://www.youtube.com/greglaurie