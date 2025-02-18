Powered by RND
Tayanna Ortiz
Practice SLOW english on this podcast. Find anything, from Simple English Vocabulary, to Storytimes about my life! All in a slow way, for you stay entertained, ...
EducationLanguage Learning

  • SLOW English While you SLEEP😴
    Enjoy this podcast while you fall asleep!
    --------  
    44:33
  • SLOW English Podcast for A1 Beginners - talking about 👉friends
    --------  
    3:50
  • SLOW Comprehensible English B2 -- Talking about👉Languages
    --------  
    2:55
  • SLOW Comprehensible English A2 --- Talking about 👉Weather
    --------  
    7:36
  • SLOW comprehensible ENGLISH B2 -- Talking about 👉Comfort Foods
    --------  
    4:51

About Maestra Miel: Slow English Podcast

Practice SLOW english on this podcast. Find anything, from Simple English Vocabulary, to Storytimes about my life! All in a slow way, for you stay entertained, WHILE still learning english.
