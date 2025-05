The Way to College Podcast - Ep 182 - Dr. Vanessa Fonseca-Chavez

In this inspiring episode, Dr. Vanessa Fonseca Chavez—Associate Dean of Inclusion and Student Success and Assistant Vice Provost at Arizona State University—takes us through her powerful journey from rural New Mexico to academic leadership.Vanessa reflects on the early experiences that shaped her—being underestimated, navigating college as a young mother, and discovering her purpose through language and culture. Her story is one of grit, identity, and the impact of community support.Whether you're a student trying to find your way, a professional facing self-doubt, or someone searching for meaning in your work—this episode is for you.Tune in to hear:✅ Why resilience matters more than a perfect GPA✅ The value of asking questions and owning what you don’t know✅ How embracing your identity can lead to professional purpose#journey #grit #resilience #education #latina #Chicana #newmexico #asu