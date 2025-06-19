What are you ready to release?To learn more about finding true happiness, check out our bestselling book, NEW HAPPY: Getting Happiness Right in a World That's Got It Wrong! Available at www.thenewhappy.com/book

Focus on the task you can do today. To learn more about finding true happiness, check out our bestselling book, NEW HAPPY: Getting Happiness Right in a World That's Got It Wrong! Available at www.thenewhappy.com/book

Adjust your beliefs. To learn more about finding true happiness, check out our bestselling book, NEW HAPPY: Getting Happiness Right in a World That's Got It Wrong! Available at www.thenewhappy.com/book

Four steps for navigating conflict.To learn more about finding true happiness, check out our bestselling book, NEW HAPPY: Getting Happiness Right in a World That's Got It Wrong! Available at www.thenewhappy.com/book

How to accept yourself as you are.To learn more about finding true happiness, check out our bestselling book, NEW HAPPY: Getting Happiness Right in a World That's Got It Wrong! Available at www.thenewhappy.com/book

About The New Happy

Start your day in a happier way. The New Happy Podcast gives you the daily tools, science, and support that you need to live a happier life — in five minutes or less. The New Happy is a science-backed philosophy of happiness with a community of over 900,000 people around the world. In this daily podcast, Stephanie Harrison, the founder of The New Happy and an expert in the science of happiness, will guide you through small shifts that have a huge impact on your happiness and the world around you.