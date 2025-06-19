Powered by RND
The New Happy
The New Happy
Education
The New Happy
  • Happy with yourself
    How to accept yourself as you are.
    0:58
  • How to repair
    Four steps for navigating conflict.
    3:01
  • What you think
    Adjust your beliefs.
    0:47
  • Don't doubt yourself
    Focus on the task you can do today.
    3:50
  • Let it go
    What are you ready to release?
    1:32

Start your day in a happier way. The New Happy Podcast gives you the daily tools, science, and support that you need to live a happier life — in five minutes or less. The New Happy is a science-backed philosophy of happiness with a community of over 900,000 people around the world. In this daily podcast, Stephanie Harrison, the founder of The New Happy and an expert in the science of happiness, will guide you through small shifts that have a huge impact on your happiness and the world around you.
Education

