Learn Spanish in coffee-break lessons from the Radio Lingua Network. In each lesson we'll focus on the language you need to know and before long you'll be makin... More
Introducing La penúltima voluntad - Coffee Break Spanish Season 5
Join Mark and Anabel to find out about our new series for advanced learners, La penúltima voluntad. In this series you'll follow the story of Marta and the inheritance left to her by her father. In each episode you'll be building your comprehension of Spanish and experiencing new vocabulary at this advanced level. Each episode of the podcast represents a chapter in the novel and we provide a full online course which will help you understand every word and use the new language you've learned in your own speaking and writing. Find out more at https://coffeebreaklanguages.com/lpv Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
12/5/2022
5:48
CBS Mag 4.10 | Maíz
We have reached the tenth and final episode in this series of the Coffee Break Spanish Magazine and we're rounding off the season by talking about one of the most cultivated cereals in the world - corn! Through the text featured in this episode, we find out where the term 'corn' comes from and its importance in Latin America. Of course, Mark and Anabel pick up on the important language points along the way. Alongside the range of nouns, verbs and adverbs, we hear some interesting phrases such as tener en común, querer decir and por cierto. That's not all! We also have the opportunity to practise forming plural phrases in Spanish and learn more about how to use propio/a and mismo/a.
8/23/2022
22:22
CBS Mag 4.09 | Siglos de historia en Cádiz
In the penultimate episode in this series of the Coffee Break Spanish Magazine, we're taking a virtual trip to one of the oldest cities in Europe - Cádiz. Marina shares an interesting text about the history of this city in the south of Spain before Mark and Anabel discuss some useful language points. Some of the key grammar points discussed include: the difference between qué and cuál, the imperfect tense, and the gerund. Don't miss the end of the episode when Marina joins Mark to share a new expression: ser del año de la pera.
8/9/2022
26:53
CBS Mag 4.08 | Fiesta de la Vendimia en Argentina
In this episode of the Coffee Break Spanish Magazine we're talking about grape harvesting in Argentina! We learn how to create adverbs ending in -mente, and familiarise ourselves with the structure: continuar + gerund. We also hear a variety of verbs including alabar and constar de, before Mark and Marina discuss la Guinda del pastel.
7/26/2022
24:05
CBS Mag 4.07 | Deporte y diversión en Asturias
Welcome to another episode of the Coffee Break Spanish Magazine! This time, we discuss a text about a canoeing festival which takes place in Asturias every year. While hearing about the festival throughout the text, Mark and Anabel, discuss the grammar points which appear and explain the key vocabulary. We learn about the difference between saber and conocer; the verb interesar, and the meaning of - azo, in words like planazo, bombazo and cochazo. Marina joins Mark at the very end of the episode to discuss this week's guinda del pastel.
