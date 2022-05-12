CBS Mag 4.10 | Maíz

We have reached the tenth and final episode in this series of the Coffee Break Spanish Magazine and we're rounding off the season by talking about one of the most cultivated cereals in the world - corn! Through the text featured in this episode, we find out where the term 'corn' comes from and its importance in Latin America. Of course, Mark and Anabel pick up on the important language points along the way. Alongside the range of nouns, verbs and adverbs, we hear some interesting phrases such as tener en común, querer decir and por cierto. That's not all! We also have the opportunity to practise forming plural phrases in Spanish and learn more about how to use propio/a and mismo/a.There are a total of 10 episodes of Season 2 of the Coffee Break Spanish Magazine. If you'd like to benefit from lesson notes, transcripts, vocabulary. lists and exercises, you can access the premium version of the Magazine here.Don't forget to follow Coffee Break Spanish on Facebook where we post language activities, cultural points and review materials to help you practise your Spanish. Remember - a few minutes a day can help you build your confidence in the language. Access the Coffee Break Spanish Facebook page here.If you'd like to find out what goes on behind the scenes here at Coffee Break Languages, and access regular language challenges, follow @coffeebreaklanguages on Instagram.For all information on Coffee Break Spanish, visit https://radiolingua.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.