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334 episodes
- Spanish idioms are a great way to make your conversations sound more natural from the very beginning. In this episode, Anabel introduces five beginner-friendly expressions you'll hear in everyday Spanish:
tenerlo en la punta de la lengua
costar un ojo de la cara (or un riñón)
echar una mano
comerse la cabeza
trabajar codo con codo
You'll learn what they mean, when native speakers use them, and how to start using these practical idioms with confidence in your own Spanish.
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- There's more than one way to say you lost something in Spanish, and the version you choose changes how the sentence feels. In this episode, Pablo compares "perdí" with "se me perdió" using different examples from the video, and unpacks why Spanish speakers go for the second one so often.
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- Spanish speakers love a good exaggeration, and these colourful expressions are a great way to sound more natural in conversation. In this episode, Anabel introduces five everyday phrases that add drama and personality to your Spanish: hace un frío que pela, hace siglos que no nos vemos, tener tanta hambre que te comerías un caballo, ser más largo que un día sin pan and estar más solo que la una. You'll learn what they mean, how Spanish speakers use them, and how to work them into your own Spanish to sound more authentic and expressive.
➡️ Click here to watch the video version of this episode.
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- In this episode, Anabel explores how to react in Spanish when you hear something surprising or hard to believe. There isn't one single way to say "no way!" in Spanish, so she walks you through natural expressions for three different situations: showing surprise, disagreeing, and reacting to something that seems impossible. You'll hear how each one is used in real conversations. Which expression will you start using first?
➡️ Click here to watch the video version of this episode.
➡️ Love learning in short bursts? Our free weekly newsletter is packed with tips just like these: https://coffeebreaklanguages.kit.com/newsletter
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- Whether you're watching a match or chatting with friends, football comes up a lot in the Spanish-speaking world. In this episode, Pablo covers the vocabulary you need, from the basics like 'el estadio' and 'el árbitro' to the phrases fans shout at the screen.
➡️ Click here to watch the video version of this episode.
➡️ Love learning in short bursts? Our free weekly newsletter is packed with tips just like these: https://coffeebreaklanguages.kit.com/newsletter
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Coffee Break Spanish
Learn Spanish in coffee-break lessons from the Radio Lingua Network. In each lesson we'll focus on the language you need to know and before long you'll be making yourself understood with native Spanish speakers. Season 1 lessons are for absolute beginners, and the courses increase in difficulty as the seasons progress.386357 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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