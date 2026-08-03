In this episode, Anabel explores how to react in Spanish when you hear something surprising or hard to believe. There isn't one single way to say "no way!" in Spanish, so she walks you through natural expressions for three different situations: showing surprise, disagreeing, and reacting to something that seems impossible. You'll hear how each one is used in real conversations. Which expression will you start using first?



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