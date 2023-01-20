Learn English with Coffee Break English

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Available Episodes

  • CBE 4.10 | Extra | A waterfall coincidence
    In the extra episode, we listen to a conversation between Thomas and Mark about visiting Niagara Falls.Would you like to receive free lesson notes to accompany this lesson? If so then click here to go to our website and enter your name and email address in the form below the episode. We’ll deliver the lesson notes for the current and future episodes to your inbox. Please note, the notes for this extra episode can be found at the end of the notes for episode 10. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    2/3/2023
    4:33
  • CBE 4.10 | Niagara Falls | Language focus: phrasal verbs with ‘go’
    In this episode, we hear from Kate in the USA. She talks to us about Niagara Falls, and we focus on phrasal verbs and expressions with the word ‘go’.Would you like to receive free lesson notes to accompany this lesson? If so then click here to go to our website and enter your name and email address in the form below the episode. We’ll deliver the lesson notes for the current and future episodes to your inbox. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1/31/2023
    20:24
  • CBE 4.09 | Extra | Have you seen the Lord of the Rings?
    In the extra episode, we listen to a conversation between Maurizio and Josie about the Lord of the Rings films.Would you like to receive free lesson notes to accompany this lesson? If so then click here to go to our website and enter your name and email address in the form below the episode. We’ll deliver the lesson notes for the current and future episodes to your inbox. Please note, the notes for this extra episode can be found at the end of the notes for episode 9. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1/27/2023
    4:23
  • CBE 4.09 | New Zealand’s landscapes | Language focus: extreme adjectives
    In this episode, we meet Zoe from New Zealand. She talks to us about the landscape of the country, and we focus on extreme adjectives.Would you like to receive free lesson notes to accompany this lesson? If so then click here to go to our website and enter your name and email address in the form below the episode. We’ll deliver the lesson notes for the current and future episodes to your inbox. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1/24/2023
    17:40
  • CBE 4.08 | Extra | Airport Adventures
    In this extra episode, we listen to a conversation between Francesca and Mark about some bad experiences in airports. There are lots of examples of the past perfect and past simple tenses in this conversation, so listen carefully!Would you like to receive free lesson notes to accompany this lesson? If so then click here to go to our website and enter your name and email address in the form below the episode. We’ll deliver the lesson notes for the current and future episodes to your inbox. Please note, the notes for this extra episode can be found at the end of the notes for episode 8. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1/20/2023
    5:24

About Learn English with Coffee Break English

Coffee Break English is a podcast which will help you learn English in regular 15-minute episodes, perfect for your coffee break! Find out more about Coffee Break English at https://coffeebreaklanguages.com/coffeebreakenglish/ .


Coffee Break English can help you improve your English with short lessons - the perfect time to enjoy a cup of coffee while learning. The course is presented in slow English which is easy to understand. Don’t worry if you don’t understand every word, it’s more important to get the general meaning. Season one is at A2 level. This course is for you if you learnt some English at school or if you want to review the basics. Coffee Break English can help you improve your accuracy and understanding of English, to prepare you for many situations like using English at work, visiting an English-speaking country, taking exams, or talking with English-speaking friends. In each episode of the audio lessons, one of our colleagues from an English-speaking country tells us about an aspect of life or culture in their country. In season one, we hear from our friends in the UK, the USA, Canada, and Australia, helping you understand lots of different accents and varieties of English.


Mark and Josie guide you through the text, explaining the language and helping you understand it better. Each text focuses on a specific language point, including tenses, prepositions, phrasal verbs, and much more.


In addition to the main audio lesson, the course contains lesson notes, which explain the language in the lesson in more detail and provide a transcript of the text; practice exercises; a video version of the lesson; bonus audio episodes; and vocabulary lists in many different languages. Find out more at https://coffeebreakacademy.com.


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Learn English with Coffee Break English

Learn English with Coffee Break English

