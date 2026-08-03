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207 episodes
- Thomas explains how German handles continuous actions, something that doesn't come with its own dedicated tense the way English '-ing' forms do. He also introduces the increasingly popular am-progressive: 'Wir sind gerade am Entspannen', 'Gestern waren wir am Wandern'. It's a handy shortcut that also means one less set of conjugation rules to worry about.
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- One English word, three German ones. In this episode, Thomas explains why "feel" splits into "fühlen", "sich fühlen" and "sich anfühlen" in German, and how to know which one you need. In this episode we provide a short summary of the three, alongside a mention of the exercises on the YouTube video.
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- I bet you've done at least one of these. In this episode I walk through five mistakes German learners make all the time, from getting the construction behind "recht haben" right, to knowing when to use "wenn" and when to use "als", to the little contrast between "ich bin ..." and "mir ist ..." when you talk about how you feel. We'll also sort out "machen" versus "nehmen" and why fun "macht Spaß" rather than "ist Spaß". None of these are hard once you see what's going on, and fixing them makes a real difference to how natural your German sounds.
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- Ordering an ice cream might sound simple, but in German-speaking countries it can be a surprisingly different experience. In this episode, Thomas explains how it all works, from reading the menu to ordering at the counter, along with the words and phrases you need to get your 'Eis' just right. You'll be ready for your next visit to an 'Eiscafé'.
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- We've all been there: you're mid-sentence and the word just won't come. In this episode, Thomas shares the little phrases German speakers reach for when they're lost for words or need a second to think. Learn how to buy yourself time and keep a conversation flowing naturally.
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About Coffee Break German
Learn German in coffee-break lessons from the Radio Lingua Network. In each lesson we'll focus on the language you need to know and before long you'll be making yourself understood with native German speakers.386357 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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