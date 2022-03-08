Learn German in coffee-break lessons from the Radio Lingua Network. In each lesson we'll focus on the language you need to know and before long you'll be making... More
Available Episodes
5 of 126
CBG Mag 2.10 | Til Schweiger
In the final episode of this season of the Coffee Break German Magazine, we hear a text about the well-known and successful German actor and director, Til Schweiger. As we hear about his life and international career, we review some important grammar points such as the imperfect irregular tense and scheint zu sein. As always, we hear relevant vocabulary along the way, including: Regisseur/-in, Produzent/-in and Drehbuchautor/-in before challenging you to our final tongue twister of the series!In each episode of this 10-lesson season for intermediate learners you can build your vocabulary, increase your understanding of grammar and learn to use the German language in a more natural way. This series follows on from Seasons 1 and 2 of Coffee Break German.There are a total of 10 episodes in Season 2 of the Coffee Break German Magazine. If you'd like to benefit from lesson notes, transcripts, vocabulary lists and exercises, you can access the premium version of the Magazine on the Coffee Break Academy.Don't forget to follow Coffee Break German on Facebook where we post language activities, cultural points and review materials to help you practise your German. Remember - a few minutes a day can help you build your confidence in the language. Access the Coffee Break German Facebook page here. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
8/31/2022
36:06
CBG Mag 2.09 | Das Leben der Anderen
We’re discussing a film in this episode of the Coffee Break German Magazine: ‘The Life of Others’ by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck. Set in 1984, the film portrays life in the German Democratic Republic, in East Berlin, and follows a couple being spied on by a member of the Stasi. We hear more about the film through the text featured in this episode and Mark and Andrea focus on some of the key grammar points including: the passive, man and je… desto. Be sure to listen out for some new vocabulary, such as the words: bespitzelt, verdeckt and abgehört.In each episode of this 10-lesson season for intermediate learners you can build your vocabulary, increase your understanding of grammar and learn to use the German language in a more natural way. This series follows on from Seasons 1 and 2 of Coffee Break German.There will be a total of 10 episodes in Season 2 of the Coffee Break German Magazine. If you'd like to benefit from lesson notes, transcripts, vocabulary lists and exercises, you can access the premium version of the Magazine on the Coffee Break Academy.Don't forget to follow Coffee Break German on Facebook where we post language activities, cultural points and review materials to help you practise your German. Remember - a few minutes a day can help you build your confidence in the language. Access the Coffee Break German Facebook page here. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
8/17/2022
28:23
CBG Mag 2.08 | Heißluftballonrennen im Januar
The topic of this Coffee Break German Magazine episode is hot air balloons - specifically the annual hot air balloon competitions which take place in the Alps during the month of January. As we learn about these fascinating competitions, we encounter some interesting vocabulary including the words: bunt, egal ob… oder… and lenken. Mark and Andrea also discuss the following grammar points: bei + noun, the infinitive with zu and ob. Of course, we end the episode with a brand-new tongue twister!In each episode of this 10-lesson season for intermediate learners you can build your vocabulary, increase your understanding of grammar and learn to use the German language in a more natural way. This series follows on from Seasons 1 and 2 of Coffee Break German.There will be a total of 10 episodes in Season 2 of the Coffee Break German Magazine. If you'd like to benefit from lesson notes, transcripts, vocabulary lists and exercises, you can access the premium version of the Magazine on the Coffee Break Academy.Don't forget to follow Coffee Break German on Facebook where we post language activities, cultural points and review materials to help you practise your German. Remember - a few minutes a day can help you build your confidence in the language. Access the Coffee Break German Facebook page here. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
8/3/2022
31:13
GBG Mag 2.07 | Großglockner Hochalpenstraße - ein österreichischer Roadtrip
In the latest instalment of the Coffee Break German Magazine, we’re heading on a road trip in the Austrian Alps! Throughout the text featured in this episode, we explore the Großglockner Hochalpenstraße - a scenic mountain road and one of Austria’s main attractions - while taking note of the interesting language points, including: adjectives, the infinitive with zu and sowohl als auch. Listen until the end of the episode to master our tricky tongue twister which will impress your German-speaking friends!In each episode of this 10-lesson season for intermediate learners you can build your vocabulary, increase your understanding of grammar and learn to use the German language in a more natural way. This series follows on from Seasons 1 and 2 of Coffee Break German.There will be a total of 10 episodes in Season 2 of the Coffee Break German Magazine. If you'd like to benefit from lesson notes, transcripts, vocabulary lists and exercises, you can access the premium version of the Magazine on the Coffee Break Academy.Don't forget to follow Coffee Break German on Facebook where we post language activities, cultural points and review materials to help you practise your German. Remember - a few minutes a day can help you build your confidence in the language. Access the Coffee Break German Facebook page here. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
7/20/2022
37:56
CBG Mag 2.06 | Labskaus
We hope you're hungry as this episode of the Coffee Break German Magazine is all about a traditional North German dish made of potatoes, beef, pickles and beetroot. This used to be a sailor’s dish but today it’s found all over Northern Europe, and there are lots of different variations. This episode will give you the opportunity to brush up on your food-related vocabulary with words such as Gewürzgurke, gepökelt and Spiegelei. Be sure to listen until the end to hear our tongue twister!In each episode of this 10-lesson season for intermediate learners you can build your vocabulary, increase your understanding of grammar and learn to use the German language in a more natural way. This series follows on from Seasons 1 and 2 of Coffee Break German.There will be a total of 10 episodes in Season 2 of the Coffee Break German Magazine. If you'd like to benefit from lesson notes, transcripts, vocabulary lists and exercises, you can access the premium version of the Magazine on the Coffee Break Academy.Don't forget to follow Coffee Break German on Facebook where we post language activities, cultural points and review materials to help you practise your German. Remember - a few minutes a day can help you build your confidence in the language. Access the Coffee Break German Facebook page here. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Learn German in coffee-break lessons from the Radio Lingua Network. In each lesson we'll focus on the language you need to know and before long you'll be making yourself understood with native German speakers.