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Coffee Break German

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Coffee Break German
Latest episode

207 episodes

  • Coffee Break German

    The hidden German continuous tense: am + verb

    08/03/2026 | 8 mins.
    Thomas explains how German handles continuous actions, something that doesn't come with its own dedicated tense the way English '-ing' forms do. He also introduces the increasingly popular am-progressive: 'Wir sind gerade am Entspannen', 'Gestern waren wir am Wandern'. It's a handy shortcut that also means one less set of conjugation rules to worry about.

    ➡️ Click here to watch the video version of this episode.

    ➡️ Get free mini-lessons and language tips every week by signing up to our newsletter: https://coffeebreaklanguages.kit.com/newsletter

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Coffee Break German

    How to say 'feel' in German: fühlen, sich fühlen and sich anfühlen

    07/20/2026 | 7 mins.
    One English word, three German ones. In this episode, Thomas explains why "feel" splits into "fühlen", "sich fühlen" and "sich anfühlen" in German, and how to know which one you need. In this episode we provide a short summary of the three, alongside a mention of the exercises on the YouTube video.

    ➡️ Click here to watch the video version of this episode.

    ➡️ To receive regular free mini-lessons like this straight to your inbox, visit: https://coffeebreaklanguages.kit.com/newsletter

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Coffee Break German

    Five common mistakes German learners make, and how to fix them

    07/06/2026 | 7 mins.
    I bet you've done at least one of these. In this episode I walk through five mistakes German learners make all the time, from getting the construction behind "recht haben" right, to knowing when to use "wenn" and when to use "als", to the little contrast between "ich bin ..." and "mir ist ..." when you talk about how you feel. We'll also sort out "machen" versus "nehmen" and why fun "macht Spaß" rather than "ist Spaß". None of these are hard once you see what's going on, and fixing them makes a real difference to how natural your German sounds.

    ➡️ Click here to watch the video version of this episode.

    ➡️ Get free mini-lessons and language tips every week by signing up to our newsletter: https://coffeebreaklanguages.kit.com/newsletter
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Coffee Break German

    Ordering ice cream in the German-speaking world: what to know first

    06/22/2026 | 9 mins.
    Ordering an ice cream might sound simple, but in German-speaking countries it can be a surprisingly different experience. In this episode, Thomas explains how it all works, from reading the menu to ordering at the counter, along with the words and phrases you need to get your 'Eis' just right. You'll be ready for your next visit to an 'Eiscafé'.

    ➡️ Click here to watch the video version of this episode.

    ➡️ Want more tips like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for our free newsletter: https://coffeebreaklanguages.kit.com/newsletter
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Coffee Break German

    What to say in German when you're lost for words

    06/08/2026 | 7 mins.
    We've all been there: you're mid-sentence and the word just won't come. In this episode, Thomas shares the little phrases German speakers reach for when they're lost for words or need a second to think. Learn how to buy yourself time and keep a conversation flowing naturally.

    ➡️ Click here to watch the video version of this episode.

    ➡️ Want more tips like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for our free newsletter: https://coffeebreaklanguages.kit.com/newsletter
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Coffee Break German
Learn German in coffee-break lessons from the Radio Lingua Network. In each lesson we'll focus on the language you need to know and before long you'll be making yourself understood with native German speakers.386357 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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