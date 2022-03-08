CBG Mag 2.09 | Das Leben der Anderen

We’re discussing a film in this episode of the Coffee Break German Magazine: ‘The Life of Others’ by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck. Set in 1984, the film portrays life in the German Democratic Republic, in East Berlin, and follows a couple being spied on by a member of the Stasi. We hear more about the film through the text featured in this episode and Mark and Andrea focus on some of the key grammar points including: the passive, man and je… desto. Be sure to listen out for some new vocabulary, such as the words: bespitzelt, verdeckt and abgehört.In each episode of this 10-lesson season for intermediate learners you can build your vocabulary, increase your understanding of grammar and learn to use the German language in a more natural way. This series follows on from Seasons 1 and 2 of Coffee Break German.There will be a total of 10 episodes in Season 2 of the Coffee Break German Magazine. If you'd like to benefit from lesson notes, transcripts, vocabulary lists and exercises, you can access the premium version of the Magazine on the Coffee Break Academy.Don't forget to follow Coffee Break German on Facebook where we post language activities, cultural points and review materials to help you practise your German. Remember - a few minutes a day can help you build your confidence in the language. Access the Coffee Break German Facebook page here. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.