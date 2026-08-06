What happens when a UFC fighter puts nearly everything he earns into farmland, livestock, and preparing for a future he believes could look completely different?



In this episode of Digital Social Hour, Sean Kelly sits down with Bryce Mitchell ahead of his next fight to discuss training, faith, farming, money, government surveillance, political distrust, and why he believes Americans need to become far more self-reliant.



Bryce explains why he drives an old Toyota instead of buying luxury cars, why he reinvests his fight earnings into cattle, barns, fencing, and farmland, and why he believes livestock could become more valuable than money during a major economic or infrastructure crisis. He also shares how his farm operates, why he practices bartering with neighbors, and why he thinks more families should grow food, own chickens, and reduce their dependence on centralized systems.



CHAPTERS



00:00 Preparing for His Next Fight

01:21 Life on the Farm

03:14 Why He Invests in Cattle

06:25 Surveillance and Government Control

09:01 Faith, Depression and Marriage

12:03 The Financial Reality of Fighting

16:27 Why He Turned Against Trump

18:36 Preparing for the Power Grid

24:00 Bill Gates and American Farmland

28:39 Neuralink, Prophecy and Technology

34:33 Flipping the Fighter Switch

41:26 The Podcast Controversy

48:29 Homeschooling and Education

54:41 Bryce Mitchell’s Final Message



WHAT YOU’LL LEARN



🥊 How Bryce prepares mentally and physically for a fight

🐄 Why he invests nearly all his earnings into livestock and farmland

💰 Why he values cows, tools, and food over luxury purchases

⚡ How he is preparing to live through a major power outag

🙏 How faith helped him overcome depression and build a family

🇺🇸 Why his opinion of Donald Trump changed

🤖 His concerns about Neuralink, surveillance, and centralized technology

🎙️ What happened after his podcast went vira

🏫 Why he plans to homeschool his children

🧠 Why he remembers his losses more than his victories



🎙️ APPLY OR CONNECT

👉 Interested in being a guest? Apply here:

https://www.digitalsocialhour.com/apply



👤 GUEST



Bryce Mitchell: https://www.instagram.com/thugnasty_ufc/



🎧 LISTEN TO THE PODCAST

🍏 Apple Podcasts:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/digital-social-hour/id1676846015



🎵 Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/show/5Jn7LXarRlI8Hc0GtTn759



📸 Follow the Host

Sean Kelly on Instagram: @seanmikekelly



⚠️ DISCLAIMER

The views and opinions expressed by guests on Digital Social Hour are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the host, Sean Kelly, or the Digital Social Hour team.



The host and producers are not responsible for statements, claims, or opinions shared by guests during the show. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered legal, medical, financial, or professional advice.



Listeners are encouraged to do their own research and consult qualified professionals when appropriate. While we aim to share accurate and reliable information, no guarantees are made regarding completeness or accuracy.



KEYWORDS



Bryce Mitchell, Bryce Mitchell interview, Bryce Mitchell podcast, Sean Kelly, Digital Social Hour, UFC, UFC fighter, MMA, Arkansas farm, self sufficiency, homesteading, farming Visit Our Website at https://digital-social-hour.simplecast.com/





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