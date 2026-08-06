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2432 episodes
- What has actually gotten better for the average American?
In this Digital Social Hour episode, Sean Kelly sits down with Micah Erfan before his debate with Kai to discuss Trump, corruption, AI, immigration, welfare, UBI, taxes, foreign aid, Israel, Iran, free speech, liberalism, and why he believes the modern Republican message is losing support.
Micah argues that many conservative talking points fall apart when measured against real outcomes for working people. He breaks down his views on Trump’s pardons, tariffs, national debt, tax loopholes, immigration enforcement, foreign policy, and why he believes America should protect individual freedom while rejecting political corruption.
The conversation also covers law school, whether AI will replace lawyers, religious tolerance, welfare incentives, corporate refunds, Israel funding, the Middle East, Christian nationalism, Daily Wire, deregulation, and why Micah thinks voters are becoming less interested in old partisan narratives.
CHAPTERS
0:00 Trump, Corruption, and Opening Claims
0:32 Micah Erfan Joins Before The Debate
1:17 AI, Law School, and Liberalism
3:27 Religious Freedom and Modern Tolerance
5:07 Trump Pardons and Political Corruption
6:33 Wars, Tariffs, and Inflation
10:37 The Economy and National Debt
14:00 Welfare, UBI, and Bad Incentives
17:00 Taxes, Loopholes, and Billionaires
19:04 Immigration, ICE, and Due Process
24:42 Foreign Aid, Israel, and Iran
32:38 Liberalism, Religion, and The Middle East
36:00 Daily Wire, Deregulation, and Final Thoughts
WHAT YOU’LL LEARN
🔥 Why Micah believes Trump has failed working Americans
⚖️ How law school shapes his view of AI and politics
🧠 Why he defends liberalism as a force for tolerance
💰 How he argues corruption shows up through pardons and tax policy
📉 Why tariffs and debt become central economic criticisms
🏠 How welfare incentives can trap people in poverty
💵 Why Micah supports closing tax loopholes before raising taxes
🚨 How immigration enforcement and due process come up
🌍 Why foreign aid, Israel, and Iran become major flashpoints
📺 Why he thinks conservative media is losing influence
🎙️ APPLY OR CONNECT
👉 Interested in being a guest? Apply here:
https://www.digitalsocialhour.com/apply
📩 Business Inquiries & Sponsorships:
seank2019@gmail.com
👤 GUEST
Micah Erfan: https://www.instagram.com/micah_erfan/?hl=en
https://x.com/micah_erfan
https://www.facebook.com/micaherfan/
🎧 LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
🍏 Apple Podcasts:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/digital-social-hour/id1676846015
🎵 Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/5Jn7LXarRlI8Hc0GtTn759
📸 Follow the Host
Sean Kelly on Instagram: @seanmikekelly
⚠️ DISCLAIMER
The views and opinions expressed by guests on Digital Social Hour are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the host, Sean Kelly, or the Digital Social Hour team.
Digital Social Hour works with participants in sponsored media and stays compliant with Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulations regarding sponsored media.
Micah Erfan paid Digital Social Hour for promotional participation and distribution associated with this episode. The opinions expressed are the participant’s own."
The host and producers are not responsible for statements, claims, or opinions shared by guests during the show. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered legal, medical, financial, or professional advice.
Listeners are encouraged to do their own research and consult qualified professionals when appropriate. While we aim to share accurate and reliable information, no guarantees are made regarding completeness or accuracy.
🔥 Stay tuned for more conversations with creators, founders, and innovators shaping the digital world.
KEYWORDS
Micah Erfan, Digital Social Hour, Sean Kelly, Trump, Kai debate, corruption, AI, immigration, taxes, Israel, Iran, liberalism Visit Our Website at https://digital-social-hour.simplecast.com/
Presented by https://podgo.io/
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
for information about our collection and use of personal data for
advertising.
- What if stem cells are not just for elite athletes, but for anyone trying to recover, repair, and age better?
In this Digital Social Hour episode, Sean Kelly sits down with Nate Bailey, also known as The Stem Cell CEO, to discuss stem cell therapy, umbilical cord stem cells, exosomes, recovery, pain, inflammation, joint degeneration, autoimmune conditions, biohacking, endurance running, military service, mental toughness, and the future of regenerative health.
Nate breaks down why he believes not all stem cell therapy is the same, why viability matters, how third-party testing separates quality labs from questionable providers, and why he prefers “day zero” umbilical cord stem cells over using older stem cells from your own body.
The conversation also gets into Nate running 135 miles through Alaska, encountering a grizzly bear mid-race, Navy SEAL-style endurance events, Badwater 135, doing workouts without headphones, managing stress, scaling Neo Form, and why so many athletes and celebrities have used stem cell therapy for years.
CHAPTERS
0:00 Stem Cells, Aging, and Opening Claims
2:41 Stem Cell Quality and Viability
4:31 In-Home Stem Cell Therapy
8:00 Athletes, Celebrities, and Stem Cells
16:17 Grizzly Bears and Ultra Running
19:08 Badwater 135 and Extreme Races
26:03 Running Without Music or Phones
29:06 Military Service and Mental Health
32:19 Scaling Neo Form and Stress
36:00 Recovery, Aging, and Preventative Health
40:30 Pain Pills, Healthcare, and Insurance
44:01 Athletes, Stem Cells, and Final Thoughts
WHAT YOU’LL LEARN
🧬 Why Nate believes stem cells are central to recovery and repair
🍼 How umbilical cord stem cells differ from using your own stem cells
🧪 Why viability and third-party testing matter
🏥 How some providers may not be true labs
🏠 Why Neo Form offers in-home stem cell therapy
🔥 Why Nate calls stem cells the ultimate biohack
🏃 How he ran 135 miles through Alaska
🐻 What happened when he encountered a grizzly bear mid-race
🧠 Why endurance running is mostly mental after a certain point
💪 Why athletes and celebrities have used stem cell therapy for years
🎙️ APPLY OR CONNECT
👉 Interested in being a guest? Apply here:
https://www.digitalsocialhour.com/apply
📩 Business Inquiries & Sponsorships:
seank2019@gmail.com
👤 GUEST
Nate Bailey: https://www.instagram.com/thestemcellceo
Website:
https://neoformwellness.com/nate/
Free community with freebies:
https://thestemcellceo.com/free_community-page
Community Channel:
https://thestemcellceo.com/stem-cell-community?utm_source=ig&utm_medium=social&utm_content=link_in_bio
🎧 LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
🍏 Apple Podcasts:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/digital-social-hour/id1676846015
🎵 Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/5Jn7LXarRlI8Hc0GtTn759
📸 Follow the Host
Sean Kelly on Instagram: @seanmikekelly
⚠️ DISCLAIMER
The views and opinions expressed by guests on Digital Social Hour are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the host, Sean Kelly, or the Digital Social Hour team.
Digital Social Hour works with participants in sponsored media and stays compliant with Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulations regarding sponsored media.
Nate Bailey paid Digital Social Hour for promotional participation and distribution associated with this episode. The opinions expressed are the participant’s own."
The host and producers are not responsible for statements, claims, or opinions shared by guests during the show. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered legal, medical, financial, or professional advice.
Listeners are encouraged to do their own research and consult qualified professionals when appropriate. While we aim to share accurate and reliable information, no guarantees are made regarding completeness or accuracy.
🔥 Stay tuned for more conversations with creators, founders, and innovators shaping the digital world.
KEYWORDS
Nate, The Stem Cell CEO, Digital Social Hour, Sean Kelly, stem cell therapy, umbilical cord stem cells, exosomes, biohacking, recovery, anti-aging, pain relief, Neo Form Visit Our Website at https://digital-social-hour.simplecast.com/
Presented by https://podgo.io/
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
for information about our collection and use of personal data for
advertising.
- Are we watching the beginning of America’s collapse, or are people finally waking up?
In this Digital Social Hour episode, Sean Kelly sits down with Bek Lover to discuss AI, surveillance, empire collapse, free speech, Islam, Christianity, Trump, war, crypto, social media, drones, aliens, demons, black magic, and why Bek believes humanity is running out of time.
Bek argues that the modern world is being pushed toward a digital control system built through AI, robotics, surveillance, division, and fear. He explains why he believes free speech is the most important fight left, why people are being distracted by entertainment and outrage, and why he thinks technology is being used to build what he calls a “digital prison.”
The conversation also covers Trump’s second term, Muslim and Christian unity, Europe’s migrant crisis, Tommy Robinson, foreign policy, 9/11, Tucker Carlson, CERN, demonic forces, ancient scripture, the occult, and why Bek believes knowledge is the only way out of deception.
CHAPTERS
0:00 Empire Collapse, AI, and Opening Warning
0:33 Bek Lover Returns to the Show
2:03 Free Speech, Robots, and Digital Control
5:47 Data Centers, Crypto, and the Digital Prison
10:00 Trump, Promises, and Political Control
13:20 Islam, Christianity, and Division
20:23 America First, War, and Foreign Policy
29:02 Free Speech, Debate, and World War III
34:11 Feminism, Family, Aliens, and Demons
47:37 CERN, Deception, Knowledge, and Final Warning
WHAT YOU’LL LEARN
⚠️ Why Bek believes America is entering empire collapse
🤖 How AI, robots, drones, and surveillance become central warnings
🛰️ Why he connects Starlink and automation to a larger control system
💧 How data centers and water use enter the conversation
💵 Why Bek remains deeply skeptical of crypto
🗣️ Why free speech becomes the main theme of the episode
🙏 How he argues Muslims, Christians, and Jews can avoid division
🌍 Why Europe, migration, and foreign policy become major flashpoints
👽 Why Bek believes “aliens” are actually demonic deception
📚 Why he says knowledge is the only way to survive a time of deception
🎙️ APPLY OR CONNECT
👉 Interested in being a guest? Apply here:
https://www.digitalsocialhour.com/apply
📩 Business Inquiries & Sponsorships:
seank2019@gmail.com
👤 GUEST
Bek Lover: https://www.instagram.com/beklovernyc/
https://x.com/BekLoverNYC
https://beklover.com/
🎧 LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
🍏 Apple Podcasts:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/digital-social-hour/id1676846015
🎵 Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/5Jn7LXarRlI8Hc0GtTn759
📸 Follow the Host
Sean Kelly on Instagram: @seanmikekelly
⚠️ DISCLAIMER
The views and opinions expressed by guests on Digital Social Hour are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the host, Sean Kelly, or the Digital Social Hour team.
Digital Social Hour works with participants in sponsored media and stays compliant with Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulations regarding sponsored media.
The host and producers are not responsible for statements, claims, or opinions shared by guests during the show. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered legal, medical, financial, or professional advice.
Listeners are encouraged to do their own research and consult qualified professionals when appropriate. While we aim to share accurate and reliable information, no guarantees are made regarding completeness or accuracy.
🔥 Stay tuned for more conversations with creators, founders, and innovators shaping the digital world.
KEYWORDS
Bek Lover, Digital Social Hour, Sean Kelly, AI surveillance, empire collapse, free speech, digital prison, Trump, Islam, Christianity, aliens, demons Visit Our Website at https://digital-social-hour.simplecast.com/
Presented by https://podgo.io/
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
for information about our collection and use of personal data for
advertising.
- What if the real battle for humanity is not just technology, but who controls your perception?
In this Digital Social Hour Episode, Sean Kelly sits down with Lennie Moreno from Place of Elms at the Bitcoin Conference to discuss organic clothing, frequency, AI, brain chips, surveillance, universal basic income, human design, censorship, sovereignty, fear, truth, and how people can fight back in their daily lives.
Lennie Moreno explains why he believes clothing, food, apps, education, healthcare, and media all carry a deeper energetic impact. He also breaks down why he sees AI and brain chips as part of a larger control system, how fear keeps people stuck in survival mode, and why he refuses sponsorships to keep his message independent.
The conversation also covers death, collective consciousness, human design, psychedelic breathwork, political division, religion, missing scientists, 9/11 questions, optimism, local community, privacy tools, self-sufficiency, and why Lennie Moreno believes people should build lives rooted in love, truth, and personal alignment.
CHAPTERS
0:00 Brain Chips, Control, and Opening Claims
0:43 Organic Clothing and Frequency
2:45 Doom, Fear, and Actionable Solutions
5:10 Human Design and Soul Purpose
8:50 Brain Chips and Perception Control
15:49 Why Lennie Moreno Refuses Sponsorships
18:37 Labels, Unity, and Division
23:07 Grassroots Movements and Local Community
42:05 9/11 Questions and Seeking Truth
47:03 Lennie Moreno’s 25 Ways to Fight Back
50:55 Fashion, Sweatshops, and Final Thoughts
WHAT YOU’LL LEARN
🧠 Why Lennie Moreno believes perception is the real battleground
👕 How organic clothing connects to his larger worldview
🤖 Why AI and brain chips become major warnings in the episode
💸 How UBI could become a tool for compliance
🔒 Why privacy tools and digital independence matter
🧘 How breathwork helps him access calm and clarity
🌍 Why he believes labels keep people divided
🙏 How religion, politics, and identity become part of the division trap
🌱 Why local community and self-sufficiency matter
🔥 His daily actions for fighting back without living in fear
🎙️ APPLY OR CONNECT
👉 Interested in being a guest? Apply here:
https://www.digitalsocialhour.com/apply
📩 Business Inquiries & Sponsorships:
seank2019@gmail.com
👤 GUEST
Lennie Moreno: https://www.instagram.com/lennieboy/?hl=en
https://placeofelms.com/
https://x.com/lenniemoreno
🎧 LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
🍏 Apple Podcasts:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/digital-social-hour/id1676846015
🎵 Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/5Jn7LXarRlI8Hc0GtTn759
📸 Follow the Host
Sean Kelly on Instagram: @seanmikekelly
⚠️ DISCLAIMER
The views and opinions expressed by guests on Digital Social Hour are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the host, Sean Kelly, or the Digital Social Hour team.
Digital Social Hour works with participants in sponsored media and stays compliant with Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulations regarding sponsored media.
Lennie Moreno paid Digital Social Hour for promotional participation and distribution associated with this episode. The opinions expressed are the participant’s own."
The host and producers are not responsible for statements, claims, or opinions shared by guests during the show. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered legal, medical, financial, or professional advice.
Listeners are encouraged to do their own research and consult qualified professionals when appropriate. While we aim to share accurate and reliable information, no guarantees are made regarding completeness or accuracy.
🔥 Stay tuned for more conversations with creators, founders, and innovators shaping the digital world.
KEYWORDS
Lennie Moreno, Place of Elms, Digital Social Hour, Sean Kelly, brain chips, AI, organic clothing, human design, UBI, surveillance, sovereignty, frequency Visit Our Website at https://digital-social-hour.simplecast.com/
Presented by https://podgo.io/
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
for information about our collection and use of personal data for
advertising.
- What happens when a UFC fighter puts nearly everything he earns into farmland, livestock, and preparing for a future he believes could look completely different?
In this episode of Digital Social Hour, Sean Kelly sits down with Bryce Mitchell ahead of his next fight to discuss training, faith, farming, money, government surveillance, political distrust, and why he believes Americans need to become far more self-reliant.
Bryce explains why he drives an old Toyota instead of buying luxury cars, why he reinvests his fight earnings into cattle, barns, fencing, and farmland, and why he believes livestock could become more valuable than money during a major economic or infrastructure crisis. He also shares how his farm operates, why he practices bartering with neighbors, and why he thinks more families should grow food, own chickens, and reduce their dependence on centralized systems.
CHAPTERS
00:00 Preparing for His Next Fight
01:21 Life on the Farm
03:14 Why He Invests in Cattle
06:25 Surveillance and Government Control
09:01 Faith, Depression and Marriage
12:03 The Financial Reality of Fighting
16:27 Why He Turned Against Trump
18:36 Preparing for the Power Grid
24:00 Bill Gates and American Farmland
28:39 Neuralink, Prophecy and Technology
34:33 Flipping the Fighter Switch
41:26 The Podcast Controversy
48:29 Homeschooling and Education
54:41 Bryce Mitchell’s Final Message
WHAT YOU’LL LEARN
🥊 How Bryce prepares mentally and physically for a fight
🐄 Why he invests nearly all his earnings into livestock and farmland
💰 Why he values cows, tools, and food over luxury purchases
⚡ How he is preparing to live through a major power outag
🙏 How faith helped him overcome depression and build a family
🇺🇸 Why his opinion of Donald Trump changed
🤖 His concerns about Neuralink, surveillance, and centralized technology
🎙️ What happened after his podcast went vira
🏫 Why he plans to homeschool his children
🧠 Why he remembers his losses more than his victories
🎙️ APPLY OR CONNECT
👉 Interested in being a guest? Apply here:
https://www.digitalsocialhour.com/apply
👤 GUEST
Bryce Mitchell: https://www.instagram.com/thugnasty_ufc/
🎧 LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
🍏 Apple Podcasts:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/digital-social-hour/id1676846015
🎵 Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/5Jn7LXarRlI8Hc0GtTn759
📸 Follow the Host
Sean Kelly on Instagram: @seanmikekelly
⚠️ DISCLAIMER
The views and opinions expressed by guests on Digital Social Hour are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the host, Sean Kelly, or the Digital Social Hour team.
The host and producers are not responsible for statements, claims, or opinions shared by guests during the show. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered legal, medical, financial, or professional advice.
Listeners are encouraged to do their own research and consult qualified professionals when appropriate. While we aim to share accurate and reliable information, no guarantees are made regarding completeness or accuracy.
KEYWORDS
Bryce Mitchell, Bryce Mitchell interview, Bryce Mitchell podcast, Sean Kelly, Digital Social Hour, UFC, UFC fighter, MMA, Arkansas farm, self sufficiency, homesteading, farming Visit Our Website at https://digital-social-hour.simplecast.com/
Presented by https://podgo.io/
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
for information about our collection and use of personal data for
advertising.
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About Digital Social Hour
Step into the world of unfiltered conversations with Digital Social Hour, the podcast where host Sean Kelly dives deep with some of the world's most controversial and thought-provoking figures. From trailblazing entrepreneurs to polarizing cultural icons, no topic is off-limits as Sean explores the stories, challenges, and triumphs that define their lives. Get ready for bold questions, unexpected insights, and raw, authentic dialogue that challenges conventional thinking. Whether you’re seeking inspiration or just want to hear what others are too afraid to say, Digital Social Hour delivers the conversations that others won’t.Podcast website
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