Spin Your Way to Success: The Forbes Riley Story | Digital Social Hour #9

Welcome to Digital Social Hour. In this episode, we are joined by Forbes Riley and Joshua Self. With a discussion that ranges from pitching to relationships, there's something for everyone in this episode. Forbes Riley is a pitching coach, and she shares her tips for effectively presenting your ideas and products. Forbes believes that people need to give clear and concise information when presenting their products to sell them effectively. She also talks about her experience transitioning from traditional business to online business and how she built a company that helps people become entrepreneurs. The speakers share personal stories of inspiration and success as the discussion continues. Forbes shares how she met her partner, who is a professional bodybuilder and the story behind the Spin gym. Forbes has sold two and a half million Spin gyms on home shopping for those who have not heard of it. She proceeds to demonstrate how it works. Forbes also teaches a training called Breakthrough, where she helps heal people who've been molested, or hurt. The training has been running for 28 years, and the healing concept is one of the most dramatic things you've ever seen. The speakers talk about relationships, sharing tips and advice on finding the right partner and nurturing a healthy and happy relationship. They emphasize the importance of being specific about your partner preferences and expressing appreciation for each other's little efforts. To wrap it up, the speakers encourage listeners to focus on their dreams and evaluate what they want to be remembered for in life. They also stress the importance of learning from mentors, listening to podcasts, and contributing to those in need to improve one's life. So, what are you waiting for? Listen to the full episode now, and get inspired to make positive changes in your life. Thank you for tuning in to Digital Social Hour.