Digital Social Hour

Podcast Digital Social Hour
Sean Kelly
Available Episodes

  • Spin Your Way to Success: The Forbes Riley Story | Digital Social Hour #9
    Welcome to Digital Social Hour. In this episode, we are joined by Forbes Riley and Joshua Self. With a discussion that ranges from pitching to relationships, there's something for everyone in this episode. Forbes Riley is a pitching coach, and she shares her tips for effectively presenting your ideas and products. Forbes believes that people need to give clear and concise information when presenting their products to sell them effectively. She also talks about her experience transitioning from traditional business to online business and how she built a company that helps people become entrepreneurs. The speakers share personal stories of inspiration and success as the discussion continues. Forbes shares how she met her partner, who is a professional bodybuilder and the story behind the Spin gym. Forbes has sold two and a half million Spin gyms on home shopping for those who have not heard of it. She proceeds to demonstrate how it works. Forbes also teaches a training called Breakthrough, where she helps heal people who've been molested, or hurt. The training has been running for 28 years, and the healing concept is one of the most dramatic things you've ever seen. The speakers talk about relationships, sharing tips and advice on finding the right partner and nurturing a healthy and happy relationship. They emphasize the importance of being specific about your partner preferences and expressing appreciation for each other's little efforts. To wrap it up, the speakers encourage listeners to focus on their dreams and evaluate what they want to be remembered for in life. They also stress the importance of learning from mentors, listening to podcasts, and contributing to those in need to improve one's life. So, what are you waiting for? Listen to the full episode now, and get inspired to make positive changes in your life. Thank you for tuning in to Digital Social Hour. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/digitalsocialhour/support
    5/3/2023
    23:52
  • The Secret to Multiple Successful Exits: Lessons from Derik Fay | Digital Social Hour #8
    Welcome to the latest episode of the Digital Social Hour podcast! Today, I am excited to introduce our guest, Derik Fay, founder of 3F Management. Derik has built and sold almost 30 companies in various industries and considers himself a non-traditional venture capitalist. In this episode, Derik shares his expertise on providing a solid foundation, scaling well, and accelerating the trajectory of the founder or CEO and the operational team before demonstrating impressive exits. Derik has sold all companies at more than their value by following a presentation process and adding meaningful additional multiples to the exit. For someone looking to experience their first exit, Derik advises them not to go alone and identify the buyers who will pay the most. Negotiation tactics are essential for Derik, and he learned his skills at a young age in tough situations where everything was a negotiation. In this episode, you will learn how Derik sees things out of the box and creates opportunities that most people do not see. You will also hear about Derik's journey to success, including how he pivoted to social media and became more visible after negotiating a successful deal for a FinTech company. Despite feeling stupid at first, Derik continued with social media and received meaningful messages from people. Additionally, you will learn how Derik bridges the success gap for young entrepreneurs and helps them succeed. In this episode, Derik also shares his insights on topics such as networking, manifestation, and the importance of working happily. Derik Fay is looking for talented people that can work with AI to build a meaningful team to utilize it. Join us to listen to this exciting episode and gain valuable insights on business, negotiation tactics, and more. Don't miss out on this fantastic guest interview. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/digitalsocialhour/support
    4/27/2023
    31:02
  • Navigating Legal Challenges as a YouTuber and Real Estate Investor with Spencer Cornelia #7
    Hey there listeners! This week, I had the pleasure of welcoming Spencer Cornelia on the Digital Social Hour podcast. Spencer is a real estate investor, YouTuber, and all-around entrepreneur who has accumulated considerable wealth in his young career. Spencer shares his love for his city, Vegas, and how he moved from the Bay Area to enjoy a lower-cost lifestyle. His investment strategy of house-hacking, where he has four properties with 18 tenants that he manages, has been influential in his success. Spencer offers an affordable rental option for those struggling to find affordable rent, where it costs approximately $700-$800 to move into one of his shared houses. Clever thinking, right?We discuss in this episode the future of the US real estate market and how Spencer sees it mostly as a renters' nation. He talks about the challenges people face while looking for affordable housing, and how this is impacting the overall economy. Spencer also shares his insight into the world of NFTs and his opinion about them – while he finds the potential for a good project to invest in, there aren't always good projects out there, and NFTs can be risky ventures. We also delve into fascinating legal issues and how Spencer dealt with them after posting videos on his YouTube channel. The speaker doesn't worry about getting sued as he's careful with his words, but legal issues have come up before, and he has learned a lot about law and defamation throughout the process. For new creators looking to join the ever-expanding world of YouTube, specifically the financial space, Spencer has some tips and tricks to help them succeed. He talks about his experience with agencies and sponsorships and gives insight into ways creators can make money off their YouTube channels.To hear more about Spencer and his thoughts on real estate, NFTs, legal battles, and building a successful YouTube channel, listen to this episode of Digital Social Hour on your favorite podcast platform now! --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/digitalsocialhour/support
    4/22/2023
    28:32
  • Exposing the Dark Side of Fame: Vitaly's Return #6
    Dear listeners, you are about to immerse yourself in a story of a man who lost the love of his life. Vitaly found himself losing everything, including his green card and facing deportation, until he struck a deal with the court. Through his darkest moments, Vitaly overcame addiction and gained clarity about his motivation for success. He shares his journey of uploading his first video in three years, trademarking "Make Money, Not Friends", and launching a new clothing brand. However, Vitaly is not just fighting for his own success. He is going against the government to champion those who want to make a change. His story will leave you astonished, from his time in jail, advocacy for testosterone injections, and even using Seeking Arrangements. But through it all, he has found a new light of motivation and creativity. Vitaly's experiences are a testament that growth can come from any situation. And in his new podcast, "Make Money Not Friends", he plans to use his brand deals to help ordinary people tell their stories. So, listen now to Vitaly's journey and remind yourself, do not give up, only losers give up. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/digitalsocialhour/support
    4/19/2023
    1:00:42
  • Tales From The Strip: Inside the High-Stakes World of Slot Gambling with Vegas Matt #5
    Are you ready for an exciting episode of the Digital Social Hour podcast? This time, we have an exclusive guest, Vegas Matt, who is known for his slot gambling and viral videos on TikTok. During the interview, Vegas Matt reveals his secrets to responsible gambling, his favourite casinos, and the hold on slot machines. We also hear about his plans for a fun gambling trip to Las Vegas, along with a proposed face-off against DLucky, the number one slot gambler on TikTok.But that's not all! Vegas Matt also gives us insights into his successes in network marketing and real estate, including tips on how to grow a successful team. Plus, we discuss the similarities between affiliate marketing and network marketing.So, come on in and listen to this exciting episode of the Digital Social Hour. Vegas Matt and I eagerly await your arrival. Remember to gamble responsibly. Thumbnail made by LavaLampLabs --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/digitalsocialhour/support
    4/14/2023
    26:16

About Digital Social Hour

Sean Kelly interviews celebrities, entrepreneurs, and industry experts. The episodes contain a mix of business advice, personal stories, and insights into how these people became successful.
