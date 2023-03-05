Navigating Legal Challenges as a YouTuber and Real Estate Investor with Spencer Cornelia #7
Hey there listeners! This week, I had the pleasure of welcoming Spencer Cornelia on the Digital Social Hour podcast. Spencer is a real estate investor, YouTuber, and all-around entrepreneur who has accumulated considerable wealth in his young career. Spencer shares his love for his city, Vegas, and how he moved from the Bay Area to enjoy a lower-cost lifestyle. His investment strategy of house-hacking, where he has four properties with 18 tenants that he manages, has been influential in his success. Spencer offers an affordable rental option for those struggling to find affordable rent, where it costs approximately $700-$800 to move into one of his shared houses. Clever thinking, right?We discuss in this episode the future of the US real estate market and how Spencer sees it mostly as a renters' nation. He talks about the challenges people face while looking for affordable housing, and how this is impacting the overall economy. Spencer also shares his insight into the world of NFTs and his opinion about them – while he finds the potential for a good project to invest in, there aren't always good projects out there, and NFTs can be risky ventures. We also delve into fascinating legal issues and how Spencer dealt with them after posting videos on his YouTube channel. The speaker doesn't worry about getting sued as he's careful with his words, but legal issues have come up before, and he has learned a lot about law and defamation throughout the process. For new creators looking to join the ever-expanding world of YouTube, specifically the financial space, Spencer has some tips and tricks to help them succeed. He talks about his experience with agencies and sponsorships and gives insight into ways creators can make money off their YouTube channels.To hear more about Spencer and his thoughts on real estate, NFTs, legal battles, and building a successful YouTube channel, listen to this episode of Digital Social Hour on your favorite podcast platform now!
---
