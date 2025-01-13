It's About Time | Time Management & Productivity for Work Life & Balance

Should You Ditch Your To-Do List? How to Stop Making Lists and Start Living a Balanced Life featuring Jenn Trepeck
Do you ever feel like you’re being pulled in every direction? Like you’re juggling so many different things at once that you can’t catch your breath? If you know what that feels like, then you’re going to love this conversation with Jenn Trepeck. Jenn is a health coach, business consultant, and host of the Salad with a Side of Fries Podcast. She’s sharing how a few simple shifts - including ditching your to-do list - can dramatically improve your work-life balance. Tune in for the small steps you need to make a big impact! 🔗 Check out the Shownotes for Episode 259: annadkornick.com/259 🔗 Grab Jenn Trepeck’s free resource: It's Not What to Eat, It's How to Eat
--------
44:46
From Burnt Out to Lit Up: How to Show Up for Your People without Burning Out and Giving Up featuring Daisy Auger-Dominguez
Have you ever felt the weight of burnout before? Have you so desperately wanted to love and lead the people in your life well, but you feel like you’re falling short because you’re just so tired? This week’s episode is for you. Daisy Auger-Dominguez, author of Burnt Out to Lit Up: How to Reignite the Joy of Leading People, is sharing how you can take care of yourself so you can lead and take care of the people in your life, without running yourself ragged. 🔗Check out the shownotes here: annadkornick.com/258 🔗 Connect with Daisy on her website and Instagram
--------
46:19
The Invisible Workload: How to Delegate for Better Balance and Less Stress with Kelli Thompson
If you’ve ever gotten to the end of the week and felt totally drained, like you’ve taken on way too much but you don’t know how to make a change, this episode is for you. Kelli Thompson is an executive coach and speaker who’s sharing all about the INVISIBLE workload that might be secretly draining you, how she follows her natural energy to find work-life balance (and how you can do the same), plus practical ways to reduce your work when you feel overwhelmed. 🔗Check out the shownotes here: annadkornick.com/257 🔗Connect with Kelli on her website, Instagram, and LinkedIn, and check out her book
--------
42:20
The 5 AM Miracle: How to Stay Productive and Balanced through Life Changes with Jeff Sanders
Have you ever tried to start the “perfect” morning routine, only to be totally overwhelmed and frustrated when you couldn’t make it happen for yourself? You’re not alone, and this week’s guest is sharing how he uses systems, tools, and routines that work with his life – and how he creates flexibility for when life throws you a curveball. Jeff Sanders is a motivational keynote speaker, daily habits productivity expert, and host of the 5AM Miracle Podcast. But don’t let the 5AM title fool you – he’s bringing tools and flexible productivity tips that anyone can apply to their busy life – because we all know that life rarely goes according to plan. 🔗Check out the shownotes for Episode 256: annadkornick.com/256 🔗Connect with Jeff on his website, podcast, LinkedIn, X, and Instagram
--------
47:23
Overwhelmed & Overspending? How to Find Financial Peace and More Free Time ft. The Budget Besties
Does staying on top of your finances ever feel overwhelming? Do you wish you had a budgeting system that made everything easy? If you’re like OMG YES, you’re going to LOVE today’s guests: Shana Roberson & Vanessa Porten, The Budget Besties. Shana and Vanessa have learned how to build their business around their kids, so they can have flexibility, structure and get it all done (without getting overwhelmed). They’re sharing how they manage their time, plus all about their simplified budget system to help you take control of your budget minus the judgement or stress. 🔗 See the shownotes for Episode 255: annadkornick.com/255 🔗 Tune in to the Budget Besties’ podcast Financial Coaching for Women Podcast 🔗 Grab the Budget Besties’ Simplified Budget System
About It's About Time | Time Management & Productivity for Work Life & Balance
Welcome to It’s About Time, a podcast about work, life and balance. Around here, we believe that busy is *not* a badge of honor, and that success and stress don’t have to go hand in hand.
Each week, host Anna Dearmon Kornick shares time management tips, productivity strategies and real-life advice to help YOU make the most of your time.
From setting goals and staying focused, to making time for your family and self-care, Anna answers your toughest questions so you can stop spinning your wheels and start getting things done. Life is messy, so Anna doesn’t hold back from sharing stories of personal struggle alongside the successes.
In addition to deep-dive how-to episodes with valuable takeaways that you can start implementing today, Anna interviews other go-getters to find out how they juggle careers, businesses, family, personal development, travel and more.
If you’re ready to step away from the overwhelm and spend your time on what matters most, you’re in the right place.