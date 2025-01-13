It's About Time | Time Management & Productivity for Work Life & Balance

Should You Ditch Your To-Do List? How to Stop Making Lists and Start Living a Balanced Life featuring Jenn Trepeck

Do you ever feel like you’re being pulled in every direction? Like you’re juggling so many different things at once that you can’t catch your breath? If you know what that feels like, then you’re going to love this conversation with Jenn Trepeck. Jenn is a health coach, business consultant, and host of the Salad with a Side of Fries Podcast. She’s sharing how a few simple shifts - including ditching your to-do list - can dramatically improve your work-life balance. Tune in for the small steps you need to make a big impact! 🔗 Check out the Shownotes for Episode 259: annadkornick.com/259 🔗 Grab Jenn Trepeck’s free resource: It's Not What to Eat, It's How to Eat