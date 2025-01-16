What Does Mental Health and Wellness Look Like for Professionals with James Lawrence

With more than 25 years of being a CEO and founder, James Lawrence loves to share his insights on leadership, organizational culture and the intersection of technology in the workplace. James believes the cornerstone of every successful organization is its people. His mission is to help people love their work and get connected with their teams because, in his words, "when people work better, we all win, together."James is a serial entrepreneur with a passion for cultivating great workplaces and empowering people. At 48, he's the co-founder and CEO of Happy Companies, a startup that uses technology to deliver AI-enhanced coaching. Happy revolutionized the way organizations encourage improved communication, collaboration and engagement with their employees at scale.His journey to leadership wasn't straightforward. Early in his career, James learned the hard way that authority doesn't come from a title; it comes from genuinely understanding and connecting with your team.With a background of launching four startups, two auto racing championships under his belt, and previous leadership roles as the CEO of Power Automedia and Chairman of the Specialty Equipment Manufacturing Association (SEMA), James brings a unique blend of speed and innovation to the business world. James places a strong emphasis on nurturing talent and fostering the next generation of leaders, always with an eye toward meaningful work.James is married to his amazing wife Melissa and is the father of three kids: Bradley, Jordan and Taylor. When he's not leading his team or spending time with his family, James is likely coaching youth football, driving a race car faster than 200 mph, learning to fly, or diving into one of his favorite books, which range from "The Hard Thing About Hard Things" to "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People"As a serial entrepreneur, James hasn't had a linear path. Here, he shares what inspired him on his journey and what ultimately sparked him to create Happy. He talks about how he shattered who his parents wanted him to be to overcome fear and live more authentically. James also shares insights on the power of honesty as a CEO, how he helps leaders foster healthy workplace cultures, and the challenge of beginning with the end in mind.