How Paying It Forward Boosts Your Mental Wellness with Cindy Witteman
Cindy Witteman is a powerhouse from the heart of San Antonio, Texas. She's not just a business owner, three-time International Best-Selling Author, and proud recipient of the esteemed 2023 Trailblazer Award—she's also your go-to host for the heartwarming "Little Give" TV show and the thought-provoking "Is Manifesting Podcast." But Cindy's story doesn't end there. She's a passionate entrepreneur, life and confidence coach, speaker, and even a beekeeper.As the founder and CEO of "FORCE" Magazine, Cindy is at the forefront of empowering others through her multimedia platform. Her impact stretches far beyond borders, as she was honored to be the recipient of the 2023 International Impact Book Awards. As someone who's walked the path of single parenthood and embraced the joys of being a stepmom to a blended family of six children, one grandson, and two granddaughters, Cindy knows firsthand the ups and downs of parenting. Driven by her own experiences, she founded Driving Single Parents in 2017, a 501(c)3 non-profit which is about to celebrate its 7th year anniversary. Through this heartfelt initiative, Cindy and her dedicated team provide single-parent families with more than just transportation—they offer them a lifeline, a chance to rewrite their futures, one reliable vehicle at a time.Beyond her professional accolades and philanthropic endeavors, Cindy's heart beats for adventure, family, and the simple joy of making a difference. Whether she's exploring new destinations, cherishing precious moments with her loved ones, or lending a helping hand to those in need, Cindy's life is a testament to resilience, compassion, and the power of positivity. She's not just changing lives; she's inspiring others to find strength, hope, and happiness in every step of their journey.Here, Cindy dives into her experience with domestic violence and how a mindset shift helped her pull herself and her children out of a toxic environment. She shares how she overcame people pleasing and a scarcity mindset and why comparing yourself to others is detrimental. Cindy also shares how she’s removing the stigma around single mothers, the impacts she’s making through her non-profit, and more. What’s Inside:How a mindset shift helped Cindy out of an abusive marriageHow Cindy’s shattering the stigma around single motherhoodThe inspiration behind Cindy’s non-profit Mentioned In This Episode:Cindy Witteman on InstagramCindy Witteman on AmazonCindy Witteman on LinkedInLittle Give TV Show