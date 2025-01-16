Powered by RND
Listen Then Speak

Jahmaal Marshall
Our desire is to sit and chop it up with anyone from best selling authors to successful entrepreneurs and get a sense of the highs and lows of their journey. We...
  • The First Steps to Taking Imperfect Action - Jahmaal Marshall
    For over 12 years, Jahmaal has empowered countless individuals to optimize their time and safeguard their mental well-being. Now, he’s on a mission to revolutionize the work culture of 50,000 companies by 2035, ensuring they thrive from the inside out.Jahmaal Marshall is a corporate wellness advocate and leader who reshapes work cultures to prioritize mental health. With a 12-year track record, he equips executives and HR professionals with strategies to combat burnout and stress, teaching them to increase focus and drive to thrive professionally and personally. Through consulting and coaching programs, Jahmaal addresses deep-seated challenges like constant stress, feelings of doubt, worry, and work-life rhythms. His solutions foster healthier work environments, yielding more present, energized employees and a more robust company bottom line.He will give viewers a taste of what is coming in 2025 and some changes to the podcast that will make it far more interactive.In this episode Jahmaal will break down 3 matters of taking Imperfect actions:Why we don't take imperfect actionSome of the underlying causes of procrastination The definition of false psychological safetyMentioned In This Episode:Jahmaal's WebsiteJahmaal Marshall on LinkedInSchedule an appointment with JahmaalJahmaal’s Feature in CEO Weekly 
  • How Paying It Forward Boosts Your Mental Wellness with Cindy Witteman
    Cindy Witteman is a powerhouse from the heart of San Antonio, Texas. She's not just a business owner, three-time International Best-Selling Author, and proud recipient of the esteemed 2023 Trailblazer Award—she's also your go-to host for the heartwarming "Little Give" TV show and the thought-provoking "Is Manifesting Podcast." But Cindy's story doesn't end there. She's a passionate entrepreneur, life and confidence coach, speaker, and even a beekeeper.As the founder and CEO of "FORCE" Magazine, Cindy is at the forefront of empowering others through her multimedia platform. Her impact stretches far beyond borders, as she was honored to be the recipient of the 2023 International Impact Book Awards. As someone who's walked the path of single parenthood and embraced the joys of being a stepmom to a blended family of six children, one grandson, and two granddaughters, Cindy knows firsthand the ups and downs of parenting. Driven by her own experiences, she founded Driving Single Parents in 2017, a 501(c)3 non-profit which is about to celebrate its 7th year anniversary. Through this heartfelt initiative, Cindy and her dedicated team provide single-parent families with more than just transportation—they offer them a lifeline, a chance to rewrite their futures, one reliable vehicle at a time.Beyond her professional accolades and philanthropic endeavors, Cindy's heart beats for adventure, family, and the simple joy of making a difference. Whether she's exploring new destinations, cherishing precious moments with her loved ones, or lending a helping hand to those in need, Cindy's life is a testament to resilience, compassion, and the power of positivity. She's not just changing lives; she's inspiring others to find strength, hope, and happiness in every step of their journey.Here, Cindy dives into her experience with domestic violence and how a mindset shift helped her pull herself and her children out of a toxic environment. She shares how she overcame people pleasing and a scarcity mindset and why comparing yourself to others is detrimental. Cindy also shares how she’s removing the stigma around single mothers, the impacts she’s making through her non-profit, and more. What’s Inside:How a mindset shift helped Cindy out of an abusive marriageHow Cindy’s shattering the stigma around single motherhoodThe inspiration behind Cindy’s non-profit  Mentioned In This Episode:Cindy Witteman on InstagramCindy Witteman on AmazonCindy Witteman on LinkedInLittle Give TV Show
  • The Nonlinear Path to Happiness with Antoni Tzavelas
    After successfully navigating the vibrant fields of fashion design, systems engineering, cloud engineering, cloud training, and team coaching, Antoni Tzavelas found his true vocation: igniting the spark of inspiration in others as a public speaker and leadership coach. With a focus on spreading the potent messages of happiness and empowerment, his mission is to illuminate paths of personal and professional fulfillment for others. Global engagements have seen him grace stages at many conferences around the world. Such appearances are complemented by participation in countless community meetups where he has imparted his knowledge and insights, furthering an understanding of leadership, happiness, and empowerment.Antoni guides individuals to prioritize their happiness in every aspect of their lives. By offering straightforward, impactful strategies through keynote speeches and workshops, he empowers people to unlock their full potential. This is not just his career; it’s his mission to help make the world a more inspired and joyful place. Make happiness your superpower!In this conversation, Antoni shares his inspirational story of how he got to where he is today, starting with his childhood. He walks through how his mother instilled in him a positive mindset that has followed him throughout his life. Antoni also shares how he practices and fosters gratitude, how to harness happiness for resilience, how to navigate a toxic workplace, and how to inspire others through positivity.What’s Inside:How Antoni practices and fosters gratitudeTips for navigating a toxic workplaceHow to inspire others through positivity Mentioned In This Episode:https://www.smilingbowtie.com/Antoni on LinkedIn
  • The Non-linear Journey to Success with Nausheen Chen
    Nausheen Chen is a nerd turned Fortune 50 manager turned award-winning filmmaker...turned 3-time TEDx speaker and public speaking coach. She was one of those kids who had no idea what she wanted to be when she grew up. She’s been a #1 ranked manager at Procter & Gamble, an award-winning filmmaker, trained and performed improv in NYC and was a director at a PR company. She even acted in and directed a late night comedy TV show.But in 2021, Nausheen realized she never resonated with any of those roles and titles. At heart, she loved speaking ever since she was a 19-year old radio show host. Or before that, when she played the Princess in her school’s production of Rapunzel in grade 3. So in 2022, Nausheen quit her multiple 6-figure filmmaking startup to become a public speaking coach. After 17 years, she’s finally daring to start living her dream.In this engaging conversation, Nausheen shares all the hills and valleys of her journey, starting from when she was a young girl. She dives into how blind loyalty to inherited mindsets and principals can take you off your true path and how she broke free. Nausheen also shares how she handles the vulnerability that comes with personal change, why taking action doesn’t always build confidence on its own, and her transformational work as a coach. What’s Inside:Nausheen’s journey from Fortune 50 manager to public speaking coachHow blind loyalty to inherited mindsets takes you off your authentic pathWhy taking action doesn’t always build confidence on its own Mentioned In This Episode:Nausheen's WebsiteNausheen Chen on LinkedInNausheen Chen on InstagramWatch Nausheen's TEDx Talk
  • What Does Mental Health and Wellness Look Like for Professionals with James Lawrence
    With more than 25 years of being a CEO and founder, James Lawrence loves to share his insights on leadership, organizational culture and the intersection of technology in the workplace. James believes the cornerstone of every successful organization is its people. His mission is to help people love their work and get connected with their teams because, in his words, "when people work better, we all win, together.”James is a serial entrepreneur with a passion for cultivating great workplaces and empowering people. At 48, he's the co-founder and CEO of Happy Companies, a startup that uses technology to deliver AI-enhanced coaching. Happy revolutionized the way organizations encourage improved communication, collaboration and engagement with their employees at scale.His journey to leadership wasn't straightforward. Early in his career, James learned the hard way that authority doesn't come from a title; it comes from genuinely understanding and connecting with your team.With a background of launching four startups, two auto racing championships under his belt, and previous leadership roles as the CEO of Power Automedia and Chairman of the Specialty Equipment Manufacturing Association (SEMA), James brings a unique blend of speed and innovation to the business world. James places a strong emphasis on nurturing talent and fostering the next generation of leaders, always with an eye toward meaningful work.James is married to his amazing wife Melissa and is the father of three kids: Bradley, Jordan and Taylor. When he's not leading his team or spending time with his family, James is likely coaching youth football, driving a race car faster than 200 mph, learning to fly, or diving into one of his favorite books, which range from "The Hard Thing About Hard Things" to "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People"As a serial entrepreneur, James hasn’t had a linear path. Here, he shares what inspired him on his journey and what ultimately sparked him to create Happy. He talks about how he shattered who his parents wanted him to be to overcome fear and live more authentically. James also shares insights on the power of honesty as a CEO, how he helps leaders foster healthy workplace cultures, and the challenge of beginning with the end in mind. What’s Inside:How James overcame fear to live authenticallyThe power of honesty as a CEOHow James helps leaders foster a healthy workplace culture Mentioned In This Episode:James Lawrence on LinkedInHappy Companies Website
