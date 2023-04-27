Bogleheads On Investing Podcast

Episode 60: Jonathan Clements on ”My Money Journey,” host Jon Luskin

Jonathan Clements is the founder and editor of HumbleDollar. He’s also the author of a fistful of personal finance books, including My Money Journey and How to Think About Money, and he sits on the advisory board of Creative Planning, one of the country’s largest independent financial advisors. Jonathan spent almost 20 years at The Wall Street Journal, where he was the newspaper’s personal finance columnist. Between October 1994 and April 2008, he wrote 1,009 columns for the Journal and for The Wall Street Journal Sunday. He then worked for six years at Citigroup, where he was Director of Financial Education for Citi Personal Wealth Management, before returning to the Journal for an additional 15-month stint as a columnist. An avid bicyclist, Jonathan was born in London, England, and graduated from Cambridge University. He worked for Euromoney magazine in London before moving to the New York area in 1986. He now lives in Philadelphia, close to his daughter, son-in-law and grandson. Prior to joining the Journal in January 1990, he covered mutual funds for Forbes magazine. Jonathan has written a novel and nine personal finance books, and also contributed to six others. This episode of the podcast is hosted by Jon Luskin, CFP®, a long-time Boglehead and financial planner. The Bogleheads are a group of like-minded individual investors who follow the general investment and business beliefs of John C. Bogle, founder and former CEO of the Vanguard Group. It is a conflict-free community where individual investors reach out and provide education, assistance, and relevant information to other investors of all experience levels at no cost. The organization supports a free forum at Bogleheads.org, and the wiki site is Bogleheads® wiki. Since 2000, the Bogleheads' have held national conferences in major cities around the country. There are also many Local Chapters in the US and even a few Foreign Chapters that meet regularly. New Chapters are being added on a regular basis. All Bogleheads activities are coordinated by volunteers who contribute their time and talent. This podcast is supported by the John C. Bogle Center for Financial Literacy, a non-profit organization approved by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) public charity on February 6, 2012. Your tax-deductible donation to the Bogle Center is appreciated. Show Notes Bogleheads on Investing with William F. Sharpe: Episode 59 Bogleheads® Live with Mike Piper: Episode 36 How I Invest 2022 by Meb Faber Should Equity Exposure Decrease In Retirement, Or Is A Rising Equity Glidepath Actually Better? Bogleheads® Live with Bill Bengen: Episode 35 Bogleheads® Live with Christine Benz: Episode 37 2023 Conference - The John C. Bogle Center for Financial Literacy John C. Bogle Center for Financial Literacy Bogleheads® Forum Bogleheads® Wiki Bogleheads® Reddit Bogleheads® Facebook Bogleheads® LinkedIn Bogleheads® Twitter Bogleheads® on Investing podcast Bogleheads® YouTube Bogleheads® Local Chapters Bogleheads® Virtual Online Chapters Bogleheads® on Investing Podcast Bogleheads® Conferences Bogleheads® Books The John C. Bogle Center for Financial Literacy is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. At Boglecenter.net, your tax-deductible donations are greatly appreciated. Jonathan Clements is the founder and editor of HumbleDollar. He’s also the author of a fistful of personal finance books, including My Money Journey and How to Think About Money, and he sits on the advisory board of Creative Planning, one of the country’s largest independent financial advisors. Jonathan spent almost 20 years at The Wall Street Journal, where he was the newspaper’s personal finance columnist. Between October 1994 and April 2008, he wrote 1,009 columns for the Journal and for The Wall Street Journal Sunday. He then worked for six years at Citigroup, where he was Director of Financial Education for Citi Personal Wealth Management, before returning to the Journal for an additional 15-month stint as a columnist. An avid bicyclist, Jonathan was born in London, England, and graduated from Cambridge University. He worked for Euromoney magazine in London before moving to the New York area in 1986. He now lives in Philadelphia, close to his daughter, son-in-law and grandson. Prior to joining the Journal in January 1990, he covered mutual funds for Forbes magazine. Jonathan has written a novel and nine personal finance books, and also contributed to six others. This episode of the podcast is hosted by Jon Luskin, CFP®, a long-time Boglehead and financial planner. The Bogleheads are a group of like-minded individual investors who follow the general investment and business beliefs of John C. Bogle, founder and former CEO of the Vanguard Group. It is a conflict-free community where individual investors reach out and provide education, assistance, and relevant information to other investors of all experience levels at no cost. The organization supports a free forum at Bogleheads.org, and the wiki site is Bogleheads® wiki. Since 2000, the Bogleheads' have held national conferences in major cities around the country. There are also many Local Chapters in the US and even a few Foreign Chapters that meet regularly. New Chapters are being added on a regular basis. All Bogleheads activities are coordinated by volunteers who contribute their time and talent. This podcast is supported by the John C. Bogle Center for Financial Literacy, a non-profit organization approved by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) public charity on February 6, 2012. Your tax-deductible donation to the Bogle Center is appreciated. Show Notes Bogleheads on Investing with William F. Sharpe: Episode 59 2023 Conference - The John C. Bogle Center for Financial Literacy John C. Bogle Center for Financial Literacy Bogleheads® Forum Bogleheads® Wiki Bogleheads® Reddit Bogleheads® Facebook Bogleheads® LinkedIn Bogleheads® Twitter Bogleheads® on Investing podcast Bogleheads® YouTube Bogleheads® Local Chapters Bogleheads® Virtual Online Chapters Bogleheads® on Investing Podcast Bogleheads® Conferences Bogleheads® Books The John C. Bogle Center for Financial Literacy is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. At Boglecenter.net, your tax-deductible donations are greatly appreciated.