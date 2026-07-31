Bogleheads On Investing Podcast

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
96 episodes
Episode 96, Meb Faber, "Investing in America: The Rise of the 250-year Bull Market," host Rick Ferri07/30/2026 | 1h 1 mins.Meb Faber is a co-founder and the Chief Investment Officer of Cambria Investment Management. He is the host of The Meb Faber Show podcast and has authored numerous white papers and leather-bound books. In this podcast, we talk about Meb's latest book, "Investing in America: The Rise of the 250-year bull market." This book is a US stock market fanatic's dream. It's a coffee-table-style book that breaks down US capitalism by decade, with beautiful charts and pictures and, most importantly, a narrative for each decade highlighting major business highlights, economic shortfalls, wars, and unexpected bumps in the road.
Rick Ferri, a long-time Boglehead and investment adviser, hosts this episode. The Bogleheads are a group of like-minded individual investors who follow the general investment and business beliefs of John C. Bogle, founder and former CEO of the Vanguard Group. It is a conflict-free community where individual investors reach out and provide education, assistance, and relevant information to other investors of all experience levels at no cost. The organization supports a free forum at Bogleheads.org, and the wiki site is Bogleheads® wiki.
Since 2000, the Bogleheads have held national conferences in major cities across the country. In addition, local Chapters and foreign Chapters meet regularly, and new Chapters form periodically. All Bogleheads activities are coordinated by volunteers who contribute their time and talent.
This podcast is supported by the John C. Bogle Center for Financial Literacy, a non-profit organization approved by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) public charity on February 6, 2012. Your tax-deductible donation to the Bogle Center is appreciated.
- Ben Felix on Simplicity, Private Equity, Factor Investing, and Living a Good Life
In this episode of the Bogleheads® on Investing Podcast, host Jon Luskin, CFP®, sits down with Ben Felix, CFA, CFP®, Chief Investment Officer at PWL Capital and co-host of the Rational Reminder podcast.
Their conversation covers what drives long-term investing success, why simplicity beats complexity, and how investors can avoid distractions from expensive and unnecessary strategies. They also discuss:
* Why low costs, diversification, and asset allocation matter most
* The hidden incentives behind heavily advertised financial products, including private equity
* When tax planning is mostly a sales pitch
* Why all-in-one funds help investors earn better returns
* Using money to build a happier, more meaningful life
* Whether 100% stock portfolios make sense in retirement
* Whether factor investing still works
Jon closes the episode by sharing his own takeaways, including why simplicity frees people to focus on what matters most.
• • •
Jon Luskin, CFP®, a long-time Boglehead and financial planner, hosts this episode of the podcast. The Bogleheads® are a group of like-minded individual investors who follow the general investment and business beliefs of John C. Bogle, founder and former CEO of the Vanguard Group. It is a conflict-free community where individual investors reach out and provide education, assistance, and relevant information to other investors of all experience levels at no cost. The organization supports a free forum at Bogleheads.org, and the wiki site is Bogleheads® wiki.
Since 2000, the Bogleheads® have held national conferences in major cities across the country. In addition, local Chapters and foreign Chapters meet regularly, and new Chapters form periodically. All Bogleheads activities are coordinated by volunteers who contribute their time and talent.
This podcast is supported by the John C. Bogle Center for Financial Literacy, a non-profit organization approved by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) public charity on February 6, 2012. Your tax-deductible donation to the Bogle Center is appreciated.
Show Notes:
Using Your Money to Be Happier: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S9InNdQhFwc
PWL Planning Tools: https://research-tools.pwlcapital.com/
Bill Bengen on Bogleheads on Investing: https://boglecenter.net/bill-bengen-spend-more-money-in-retirement/
Bogleheads® Live with Christine Benz: Episode 37: https://boglecenter.net/bogleheads-live-with-christine-benz-episode-37/
Rational Reminder: Episode 316 - Andrew Chen: "Is everything I was taught about cross-sectional asset pricing wrong?!": https://rationalreminder.ca/podcast/316
Episode 94, Robin Wigglesworth, FT journalist and the author of "Trillions", Rick Ferri host05/27/2026 | 59 mins.Our guest this episode is Robin Wigglesworth, the editor of Alphaville, the FT's financial blog. He leads a team of three other writers in London and New York that dig into anything deeply nerdy or plain delightful that they spot in markets, business, or the global economy. He joined the FT from Bloomberg News in 2008. Robin is the author of Trillions, published in 2021, a book on the past, present, and future of passive investing and how it is reshaping financial markets. His new book, A Fabulous Debt, will be published in the fall.
Rick Ferri, a long-time Boglehead and investment adviser, hosts this episode. The Bogleheads are a group of like-minded individual investors who follow the general investment and business beliefs of John C. Bogle, founder and former CEO of the Vanguard Group. It is a conflict-free community where individual investors reach out and provide education, assistance, and relevant information to other investors of all experience levels at no cost. The organization supports a free forum at Bogleheads.org, and the wiki site is Bogleheads® wiki.
Since 2000, the Bogleheads have held national conferences in major cities across the country. In addition, local Chapters and foreign Chapters meet regularly, and new Chapters form periodically. All Bogleheads activities are coordinated by volunteers who contribute their time and talent.
This podcast is supported by the John C. Bogle Center for Financial Literacy, a non-profit organization approved by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) public charity on February 6, 2012. Your tax-deductible donation to the Bogle Center is appreciated.
- In this episode of the Bogleheads® on Investing podcast, host Jon Luskin, CFP®, sits down with Jay Jacobs, US Head of Equity ETFs at BlackRock, to answer community-submitted questions about how to invest simply and effectively for retirement. Jay oversees more than 300 iShares ETFs spanning US equity, international, outcome, and digital asset strategies, and brings deep institutional expertise to the Bogleheads community's most pressing investing questions.
Jon and Jay explore the powerful tax-efficiency advantages of ETF structures over mutual funds, particularly for investors using all-in-one and target-date products in taxable brokerage accounts. The conversation covers how ETFs use in-kind creation/redemption mechanisms to minimize capital gains distributions, a significant edge over traditional mutual funds.
The episode dives into the research and methodology behind glide path design, including how demographic shifts (people working and living longer), inflation expectations, and capital markets assumptions all influence how the stock/bond mix evolves over an investor's lifetime. Jay explains the rationale behind the LifePath funds' 40% stock/60% bond terminal allocation, why a market-weight approach to international exposure makes sense for long-term investors, and more.
• • •
Jon Luskin, CFP®, a long-time Boglehead and financial planner, hosts this episode of the podcast. The Bogleheads® are a group of like-minded individual investors who follow the general investment and business beliefs of John C. Bogle, founder and former CEO of the Vanguard Group. It is a conflict-free community where individual investors reach out and provide education, assistance, and relevant information to other investors of all experience levels at no cost. The organization supports a free forum at Bogleheads.org, and the wiki site is Bogleheads® wiki.
Since 2000, the Bogleheads® have held national conferences in major cities across the country. In addition, local Chapters and foreign Chapters meet regularly, and new Chapters form periodically. All Bogleheads activities are coordinated by volunteers who contribute their time and talent.
This podcast is supported by the John C. Bogle Center for Financial Literacy, a non-profit organization approved by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) public charity on February 6, 2012. Your tax-deductible donation to the Bogle Center is appreciated.
Resources mentioned:
2026 Bogleheads conference registration
https://boglecenter.net/2026conference/
Jon Luskin's talk on all-in-one funds at the Bogleheads Conference
https://youtu.be/TYLWfC4fijo
Previous Bogleheads episode with Bill Bengen on safe withdrawal rates
https://youtu.be/_qDoiBkH45E
2025 Bogleheads Conference videos
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLBxq9XvQsXjgUg5jRD9Jtdzwa6B3SLuHZ
Bogleheads® is a registered trademark of the John C. Bogle Center for Financial Literacy.
- In this episode of the Bogleheads® on Investing podcast, guest Bill Bengen — creator of the famous 4% Rule — joins us to discuss what's changed in retirement spending research and how his new book, "A Richer Retirement," shows retirees how they can spend even more money.
Jon Luskin, CFP®, and Bill cover safe withdrawal rates in today's market, how inflation and the CAPE ratio impact spending, and why adding asset classes like small-cap and micro-cap stocks increased the safe withdrawal rate from 4% to 4.7%.
The episode dives into practical strategies, including front-loaded withdrawals, rising equity glide paths, the role of cash buckets, rebalancing, the spending smile, and why a simple all-in-one fund may be the best approach for do-it-yourself investors.
Whether you're planning for early retirement, looking to maximize spending from your portfolio, or simply trying to understand how much you can safely withdraw, this podcast provides essential insights from the researcher who started it all.
o o o
Jon Luskin, CFP®, a long-time Boglehead and financial planner, hosts this episode of the podcast. The Bogleheads® are a group of like-minded individual investors who follow the general investment and business beliefs of John C. Bogle, founder and former CEO of the Vanguard Group. It is a conflict-free community where individual investors reach out and provide education, assistance, and relevant information to other investors of all experience levels at no cost. The organization supports a free forum at Bogleheads.org, and the wiki site is Bogleheads® wiki.
Since 2000, the Bogleheads® have held national conferences in major cities across the country. In addition, local Chapters and foreign Chapters meet regularly, and new Chapters form periodically. All Bogleheads activities are coordinated by volunteers who contribute their time and talent.
This podcast is supported by the John C. Bogle Center for Financial Literacy, a non-profit organization approved by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) public charity on February 6, 2012. Your tax-deductible donation to the Bogle Center is appreciated.
Show Notes:
Bogleheads® Live with Wes Crill: Episode 45
Bogleheads® Live with Ted Randall: Episode 16
Bogleheads® Live with Paul Merriman: Episode 10
Bogleheads on Investing with Eduardo Repetto, Ph.D. – Episode 43
The Salience of Financial Planning Fees – It’s Not Just About How Much You Charge, But How You Charge
Bogleheads® Live with David Blanchett: Episode 14
Should Equity Exposure Decrease In Retirement, Or Is A Rising Equity Glidepath Actually Better?
Morningstar: Mind the Gap US 2025
More Business podcasts
- The Vault UnlockedBusiness, Marketing
- Coffeez with Joe ShalabyBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Management
- The Diary Of A CEO with Steven BartlettBusiness, Education, Society & Culture
- The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul AlexBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- REAL AF with Andy FrisellaBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
- Bred To Lead | With Dr. Jake Tayler JacobsBusiness, Education, Self-Improvement
- Proven PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Young and Profiting with Hala Taha (Entrepreneurship, Sales, Marketing)Business, Entrepreneurship
- Unblinded with Sean CallagyBusiness, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
- Habits and HustleBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
Trending Business podcasts
- Craig Groeschel Leadership PodcastBusiness, Christianity, Entrepreneurship, Management, Religion & Spirituality
- The Real Eisman PlaybookBusiness, Investing
- Decisions That Built a BusinessBusiness
- Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George KamelBusiness
- The Retirement and IRA ShowBusiness, Investing
- The Economics of Everyday ThingsBusiness
- David SenraBusiness
- White Coat Investor PodcastBusiness, Health & Wellness, Investing, Medicine
- FoundersBusiness, Entrepreneurship, History, Technology
- Startups DecodedBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Investing, Management
- Working Hard with Grace BeverleyBusiness, Education, Health & Wellness, Marketing, Self-Improvement
- Odd LotsBusiness, Investing, News, News Commentary
- Rich Habits PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- The Investor's Podcast (We Study Billionaires) - The Investor’s Podcast NetworkBusiness, Education, Investing
- 21st Century EntrepreneurshipBusiness, Business News, Education, Entrepreneurship, News, Self-Improvement
- Networth and Chill with Your Rich BFFBusiness, Business News, Entrepreneurship, News
- The CJ Moneyway ShowAlternative Health, Arts, Business, Christianity, Drama, Education, Education for Kids, Entrepreneurship, Fiction, Film Interviews, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Music, Music Commentary, Performing Arts, Personal Journals, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- The Tim Ferriss ShowBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Total Disruption PodcastBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Technology
About Bogleheads On Investing Podcast
Podcast weblog featuring the investment wisdom and principles of John C. BoglePodcast website
Listen to Bogleheads On Investing Podcast, The Vault Unlocked and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Bogleheads On Investing Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Bogleheads On Investing Podcast: Podcasts in Family