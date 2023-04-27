Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Bogleheads On Investing Podcast

Podcast weblog featuring the investment wisdom and principles of John C. Bogle
Podcast weblog featuring the investment wisdom and principles of John C. Bogle
  Episode 61: Cody Garrett on Early Retirement, host Jon Luskin
    Cody Garrett is an advice-only financial planner passionate about helping families refine their path to financial independence (FI) as DIY investors. Cody specializes in comprehensive financial plan development, topic research, and personalized financial education.  This episode of the podcast is hosted by Jon Luskin, CFP®, a long-time Boglehead and financial planner. The Bogleheads are a group of like-minded individual investors who follow the general investment and business beliefs of John C. Bogle, founder and former CEO of the Vanguard Group. It is a conflict-free community where individual investors reach out and provide education, assistance, and relevant information to other investors of all experience levels at no cost. The organization supports a free forum at Bogleheads.org, and the wiki site is Bogleheads® wiki.  Since 2000, the Bogleheads' have held national conferences in major cities around the country. There are also many Local Chapters in the US and even a few Foreign Chapters that meet regularly. New Chapters are being added on a regular basis. All Bogleheads activities are coordinated by volunteers who contribute their time and talent.   This podcast is supported by the John C. Bogle Center for Financial Literacy, a non-profit organization approved by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) public charity on February 6, 2012. Your tax-deductible donation to the Bogle Center is appreciated. Show Notes 2023 Conference - The John C. Bogle Center for Financial Literacy Bogleheads Forum: U.S. Chapters Bogleheads® Live with Bill Bengen: Episode 35 Bogleheads® Live with Christine Benz: Episode 37 Bogleheads® Live 41: Derek Tharp on Retirement Planning – 4% Rule vs. Monte Carlo John C. Bogle Center for Financial Literacy Bogleheads® Chapter Series – Health care planning for retirement Bogleheads® 2022 Conference – Mike Piper- Social Security, Tax Planning Before and During Retirement Bogleheads® Live with Colleen Jaconetti : Episode 26 Bogleheads® investment philosophy ssa.tools Bogleheads® Live with Mike Piper: Episode 23 Open Social Security Mortgage Flexibility Calculator
    8/28/2023
    1:02:43
  Episode 60: Jonathan Clements on "My Money Journey," host Jon Luskin
    Jonathan Clements is the founder and editor of HumbleDollar. He's also the author of a fistful of personal finance books, including My Money Journey and How to Think About Money, and he sits on the advisory board of Creative Planning, one of the country's largest independent financial advisors. Jonathan spent almost 20 years at The Wall Street Journal, where he was the newspaper's personal finance columnist. Between October 1994 and April 2008, he wrote 1,009 columns for the Journal and for The Wall Street Journal Sunday. He then worked for six years at Citigroup, where he was Director of Financial Education for Citi Personal Wealth Management, before returning to the Journal for an additional 15-month stint as a columnist. An avid bicyclist, Jonathan was born in London, England, and graduated from Cambridge University. He worked for Euromoney magazine in London before moving to the New York area in 1986. He now lives in Philadelphia, close to his daughter, son-in-law and grandson. Prior to joining the Journal in January 1990, he covered mutual funds for Forbes magazine. Jonathan has written a novel and nine personal finance books, and also contributed to six others. This episode of the podcast is hosted by Jon Luskin, CFP®, a long-time Boglehead and financial planner. The Bogleheads are a group of like-minded individual investors who follow the general investment and business beliefs of John C. Bogle, founder and former CEO of the Vanguard Group. It is a conflict-free community where individual investors reach out and provide education, assistance, and relevant information to other investors of all experience levels at no cost. The organization supports a free forum at Bogleheads.org, and the wiki site is Bogleheads® wiki.  Since 2000, the Bogleheads' have held national conferences in major cities around the country. Show Notes Bogleheads on Investing with William F. Sharpe: Episode 59 Bogleheads® Live with Mike Piper: Episode 36 How I Invest 2022 by Meb Faber Should Equity Exposure Decrease In Retirement, Or Is A Rising Equity Glidepath Actually Better? Bogleheads® Live with Bill Bengen: Episode 35 Bogleheads® Live with Christine Benz: Episode 37 2023 Conference - The John C. Bogle Center for Financial Literacy Bogle Center for Financial Literacy Bogleheads® Forum Bogleheads® Wiki Bogleheads® Reddit Bogleheads® Facebook Bogleheads® LinkedIn Bogleheads® Twitter Bogleheads® on Investing podcast Bogleheads® YouTube  Bogleheads® Local Chapters Bogleheads® Virtual Online Chapters Bogleheads® on Investing Podcast Bogleheads® Conferences Bogleheads® Books The John C. Bogle Center for Financial Literacy is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. At Boglecenter.net, your tax-deductible donations are greatly appreciated. Jonathan Clements is the founder and editor of HumbleDollar. He’s also the author of a fistful of personal finance books, including My Money Journey and How to Think About Money, and he sits on the advisory board of Creative Planning, one of the country’s largest independent financial advisors. Jonathan spent almost 20 years at The Wall Street Journal, where he was the newspaper’s personal finance columnist. Between October 1994 and April 2008, he wrote 1,009 columns for the Journal and for The Wall Street Journal Sunday. He then worked for six years at Citigroup, where he was Director of Financial Education for Citi Personal Wealth Management, before returning to the Journal for an additional 15-month stint as a columnist. An avid bicyclist, Jonathan was born in London, England, and graduated from Cambridge University. He worked for Euromoney magazine in London before moving to the New York area in 1986. He now lives in Philadelphia, close to his daughter, son-in-law and grandson. Prior to joining the Journal in January 1990, he covered mutual funds for Forbes magazine. Jonathan has written a novel and nine personal finance books, and also contributed to six others. This episode of the podcast is hosted by Jon Luskin, CFP®, a long-time Boglehead and financial planner. The Bogleheads are a group of like-minded individual investors who follow the general investment and business beliefs of John C. Bogle, founder and former CEO of the Vanguard Group. It is a conflict-free community where individual investors reach out and provide education, assistance, and relevant information to other investors of all experience levels at no cost. The organization supports a free forum at Bogleheads.org, and the wiki site is Bogleheads® wiki.  Since 2000, the Bogleheads' have held national conferences in major cities around the country. There are also many Local Chapters in the US and even a few Foreign Chapters that meet regularly. New Chapters are being added on a regular basis. All Bogleheads activities are coordinated by volunteers who contribute their time and talent.   This podcast is supported by the John C. Bogle Center for Financial Literacy, a non-profit organization approved by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) public charity on February 6, 2012. Your tax-deductible donation to the Bogle Center is appreciated. Show Notes Bogleheads on Investing with William F. Sharpe: Episode 59 2023 Conference - The John C. Bogle Center for Financial Literacy John C. Bogle Center for Financial Literacy Bogleheads® Forum Bogleheads® Wiki Bogleheads® Reddit Bogleheads® Facebook Bogleheads® LinkedIn Bogleheads® Twitter Bogleheads® on Investing podcast Bogleheads® YouTube  Bogleheads® Local Chapters Bogleheads® Virtual Online Chapters Bogleheads® on Investing Podcast Bogleheads® Conferences Bogleheads® Books The John C. Bogle Center for Financial Literacy is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. At Boglecenter.net, your tax-deductible donations are greatly appreciated. 
    7/24/2023
    50:09
  Episode 059: Dr. William F. Sharpe, host Jon Luskin
    William F. Sharpe is the STANCO 25 Professor of Finance, Emeritus at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business. He was one of the originators of the Capital Asset Pricing Model, developed the Sharpe Ratio for investment performance analysis, and has published articles in a number of professional journals. In 1990, he received the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences. This episode of the podcast is hosted by Jon Luskin, CFP®, a long-time Boglehead and financial planner. Show Notes Exploring the Retirement Consumption Puzzle (Retiree Spending Smile) Bogleheads® Live with David Blanchett: Episode 14 The Arithmetic of Active Management Bogleheads® Live: Episode 1 - Investing Internationally (clip) Submit questions for Jonathan Clements 2023 Conference - The John C. Bogle Center for Financial Literacy 
    6/26/2023
    46:17
  Episode 058: Mike Piper on "More than Enough," host Jon Luskin
    Mike is the author of the popular blog "Oblivious Investor" at ObliviousInvestor.com and the creator of the free Open Social Security calculator at OpenSocialSecurity.com. He is also the author of several books on taxes, investing, and Social Security, and now a new book, More than Enough: A Brief Guide to the Questions That Arise After Realizing You Have More Than You Need.   This episode of the podcast is hosted by Jon Luskin, CFP®, a long-time Boglehead and financial planner. Show Notes After the Death of Your Spouse: Next Financial Steps for Surviving Spouses George Kinder's Books on Life Planning 5 Best Retirement Planners and Apps Bogleheads® Live with Derek Tharp: Episode 41 Bogleheads® Live with Christine Benz: Episode 37 Bogleheads® Live with Mike Piper: Episode 36 Bogleheads® Live with Bill Bengen: Episode 35 Bogleheads® Live with Cameron Huddleston: Episode 34 Bogleheads® Live with Mike Piper: Episode 23 Bogleheads® Live with Mike Piper: Episode 9 2023 Conference - The John C. Bogle Center for Financial Literacy   
    5/29/2023
    36:41
  Episode 057: Dr. Derek Horstmeyer on multiple investment topics, host Rick Ferri
    Dr. Derek Horstmeyer is a Professor of Finance at George Mason University's School of Business where he publishes regularly on investment topics, ETF & mutual fund performance, and corporate finance. He writes a monthly column for the Wall Street Journal along with his students and writes frequently for the CFA Institute. he has also been published in the Quarterly Journal of Finance, Managerial Finance, and several other mainstream business publications.   Dr. Horstmeyer is very active at GMU outside the classroom. He co-founded and currently leads the first student-managed investment fund and currently serves as director of the new Financial Planning & Wealth Management degree at Mason.    This podcast is hosted by Rick Ferri, CFA, a long-time Boglehead and investment adviser.
    4/27/2023
    52:37

