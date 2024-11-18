Malcolm Gladwell on the importance of self-correction

Malcolm Gladwell joins Adam for a lively discussion and debate, recorded live at the Authors@Wharton series. More than 20 years after releasing his blockbuster book The Tipping Point, Malcolm has decided to rethink his first famous ideas by writing his new book, Revenge of the Tipping Point. He and Adam riff on the value of acknowledging our past mistakes, strategies for coping with failure and ways to avoid the traps of homogeneous cultures. They also spar about how to change college admissions and when to stop reading a book.Available transcripts for ReThinking can be found at go.ted.com/RWAGscripts