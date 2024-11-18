Criminologist Nick Cowen doesn't just analyze crime — he studies how to prevent it. As a professor at the University of Lincoln in the UK, he explores the unexpected factors that influence crime rates. Nick joins Adam to discuss how social norms and incentives helped the UK curb drunk driving, and the two talk through the science behind what actually drives individuals and societies to change outdated and dangerous behaviors.Available transcripts for ReThinking can be found at go.ted.com/RWAGscripts
32:57
Malcolm Gladwell on the importance of self-correction
Malcolm Gladwell joins Adam for a lively discussion and debate, recorded live at the Authors@Wharton series. More than 20 years after releasing his blockbuster book The Tipping Point, Malcolm has decided to rethink his first famous ideas by writing his new book, Revenge of the Tipping Point. He and Adam riff on the value of acknowledging our past mistakes, strategies for coping with failure and ways to avoid the traps of homogeneous cultures. They also spar about how to change college admissions and when to stop reading a book.Available transcripts for ReThinking can be found at go.ted.com/RWAGscripts
46:16
Finding the joy of service with Milk Bar's Christina Tosi and restaurateur Will Guidara
Christina Tosi and Will Guidara have found many winning recipes — in food, business and love. Christina is the chef-owner at Milk Bar, a James Beard award winner and the author of multiple cookbooks. Will transformed Eleven Madison Park into a three-Michelin-star restaurant ranked among the world's best. The power couple joins Adam to share remarkable stories about their hospitality and food empires — and they share the secret sauce to their success: a commitment to serving others before yourself.Available transcripts for ReThinking can be found at go.ted.com/RWAGscripts
34:18
Should leaders be feared or loved? with historian Niall Ferguson
Niall Ferguson is an intellectual provocateur. His specialty is counterfactual history — imagining how events could have unfolded differently. And he and Adam disagree on nearly everything. In this episode, Niall and Adam have a vigorous debate about the vital qualities of effective leadership in government, sports, business, and education. Available transcripts for ReThinking can be found at go.ted.com/RWAGscripts
40:05
Overcoming loneliness with Surgeon General Vivek Murthy
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy thinks about public health holistically. Whether he's addressing youth mental health crises, the loneliness epidemic or serving on the White House's COVID-19 pandemic response team, Vivek is dedicated to improving well-being. In a live conversation, Vivek and Adam discuss the individual and collective foundations of belonging and wellness.Available transcripts for ReThinking can be found at go.ted.com/RWAGscripts
