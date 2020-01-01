Radio Logo
Indie Radio – 505 Stations with Genre Indie

Radio Paradise
Paradise, USA / Alternative, Pop, Indie
FM4
Vienna, Austria / Pop, Indie, Alternative
Fritz vom rbb
Potsdam, Germany / Pop, Indie, Urban, Electro
RADIO BOB! BOBs Alternative Rock
Kassel, Germany / Alternative, Indie, Punk, Rock
Radio X London
London, United Kingdom / Alternative, Indie, Pop, Rock
FluxFM Livestream
Berlin, Germany / Indie, Alternative, Electro
egoPURE
Munich, Germany / Indie, Alternative, Electro
delta radio GRUNGE
Kiel, Germany / Alternative, Indie, Rock
917xfm
Hamburg, Germany / Alternative, Indie
FluxLounge
Berlin, Germany / Indie, Chillout, Ballads
KEXP 90.3 FM
Seattle, USA / Alternative, Indie
delta radio ALTERNATIVE
Kiel, Germany / Alternative, Indie, Punk, Rock
1.FM - Gorilla FM
Baar, Switzerland / Electro, House, Indie
Weekend Offender Radio
London, United Kingdom / Rock, Indie, 80s, 90s
ByteFM
Hamburg, Germany / Pop, Electro, Indie
NME 1
London, United Kingdom / Indie, 80s, 90s, Alternative
andhow.FM
Wellington, New Zealand / Alternative, Indie, Rock
delta radio INDIE
Kiel, Germany / Alternative, Indie, Rock
Pinguin Indie
Hilversum, Netherlands / Alternative, Indie, Rock
FluxKompensator
Berlin, Germany / Indie, Alternative, Punk, Electro
DASDING Chillout
Baden-Baden, Germany / Alternative, Chillout, Indie, Electro
KINK
Hilversum, Netherlands / Indie, Alternative
El TunelRock Online
Bogotá, Colombia / Hard Rock, Classic Rock, Indie, Rock
RADIO BOB! BOBs Hardrock
Kassel, Germany / Hard Rock, Indie, Punk, Metal
ElektroFlux
Berlin, Germany / Indie, Pop, Electro
NME 2
London, United Kingdom / Electro, Indie, Alternative
95 bFM
Auckland, New Zealand / Alternative, Pop, Indie
DKFM Shoegaze Radio
Clovis CA, USA / Indie, Pop, Alternative
RNE Radio 3
Madrid, Spain / Electro, HipHop, Indie, Rock
GDS.FM
Zurich, Switzerland / Alternative, Pop, Electro, Indie
OpenFM - Alt Classic
Warsaw, Poland / Alternative, Rock, Punk, Indie
Radio SRF Virus - Indie Rock
Basel, Switzerland / Indie, Rock
R.SA - Oldieclub
Leipzig, Germany / Oldies, Indie, Pop, Rock
CALM RADIO - India
Markham, Canada / Oriental, Indie
Folk Forward
San Francisco, USA / Pop, Indie
Le Mellotron
France / Jazz, Indie, Alternative, Funk
Rádio Radar
Lisbon, Portugal / Indie, Alternative
STAR FM Alternative
Berlin, Germany / Alternative, Indie
QCindie.com
Reghin, Canada / Indie, Alternative, Rock
Radio Free Americana
Verona, USA / Blues, Country, Pop, Indie
KDHX 88.1 FM
St. Louis MO, USA / Indie
Piratenradio.ch
Zurich, Switzerland / Alternative, Indie
ZEBRadio
Toulouse, France / Indie, Pop, Alternative
BAGeL Radio (Soma FM)
San Francisco, USA / Alternative, Rock, Indie
OpenFM - ALT Café
Warsaw, Poland / Easy Listening, Chillout, Indie
egoRIFF
Munich, Germany / Indie, Pop, Alternative
XWAVE RADIO
USA / Electro, Indie, Industrial, Minimal
FluxForward
Berlin, Germany / Indie, Chillout, Alternative, Pop
3RRR Triple R 102.7 FM
Melbourne, Australia / Pop, Indie, Hits
OpenFM - 500 Alternative Hits
Warsaw, Poland / Alternative, Indie