About RADIO BOB! BOBs Alternative Rock

RADIO BOB! BOBs Alternative Rock, the program for young people, is dedicated to playing alternative and indie and is the most trendy among listeners between 25-34 year-olds. It is ranked no. 334 on our top list from our listeners. With a total of thirty-seven streams the best entertainment is provided. On RADIO BOB! BOBs Alternative Rock the music takes center stage! The contents of the German program are, of course, broadcasted in the national language.