YOU FM - Music like me. YOU FM plays the hottest hitmix of black music, dance and progressive pop.
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Electro Pop
YOU FM - Music like me. YOU FM plays the hottest hitmix of black music, dance and progressive pop.
About YOU FM

YOU FM - Music like me. YOU FM, the young fresh station of the German region of Hessen, plays the hottest hitmix of black music, dance and progressive pop.

YOU FM: Frequencies

Schlüchtern/Alte Hohenzeller Str. 88.2 FM
Bensheim-Auerbach 90.2 FM
Frankfurt (Main)/Maintower 90.4 FM
Limburg/Schafsberg 90.7 FM
Michelstadt 91 FM
Witzenhausen 91.1 FM
Korbach/Eisenberg 91.6 FM
Bingen 92.3 FM
Fulda/Künzell-Peter Henlein Str. 93.6 FM
Marburg/Spiegelslust 93.9 FM
Friedberg 94 FM
Eltville 96.2 FM
Rimberg 97.7 FM
Gießen / Telekom 97.9 FM
Gelnhausen 99.4 FM
Wiesbaden/Gustav Stresemann Ring 99.7 FM
Kassel-Wilhelmshöhe 100.1 FM
Herborn 103.4 FM
Darmstadt-Darmbach 104.3 FM
Wetzlar/Niedergirmes 105.5 FM
Eschwege 106.6 FM

YOU FM: Stations in Family

YOU FM
YOU FM Just Music
YOU FM Club
YOU FM Sounds