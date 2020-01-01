YOU FM
YOU FM - Music like me. YOU FM, the young fresh station of the German region of Hessen, plays the hottest hitmix of black music, dance and progressive pop.Station website
Schlüchtern/Alte Hohenzeller Str. 88.2 FM
Bensheim-Auerbach 90.2 FM
Frankfurt (Main)/Maintower 90.4 FM
Limburg/Schafsberg 90.7 FM
Korbach/Eisenberg 91.6 FM
Fulda/Künzell-Peter Henlein Str. 93.6 FM
Marburg/Spiegelslust 93.9 FM
Wiesbaden/Gustav Stresemann Ring 99.7 FM
Kassel-Wilhelmshöhe 100.1 FM
Darmstadt-Darmbach 104.3 FM
Wetzlar/Niedergirmes 105.5 FM
