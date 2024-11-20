Tommy and Ben discuss how Trump’s nomination of Pete Hegseth and Tulsi Gabbard could reshape and politicize the US military and intelligence community, and how Trump’s choice to lead the FBI will signal how intensely he plans to go after his political enemies. They also talk about Biden’s decision to allow Ukraine to hit targets in Russia with US-made weapons, the dark irony of COP29 being held in Azerbaijan, Biden’s trip to the G20 and APEC, Brazil’s sports gambling crisis, and a serious case of banana-phobia. Then Tommy speaks to Senator Bernie Sanders about his effort in Congress to ban offensive weapons sales to Israel. For a closed-captioned version of this episode, click here. For a transcript of this episode, please email [email protected] and include the name of the podcast.
Tommy and Ben process Trump's reelection and the role foreign policy played in the outcome, highlight some awkward reactions from global leaders, and walk through what we know about Trump's choices for top positions like Secretary of State, National Security Advisor and CIA director. They also dig into what a second Trump term will mean for Russia and Ukraine, Trump's alleged calls with Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, Elon Musk's new role as an American oligarch, and the latest developments out of Israel and Gaza, including the expiration of a 30 day ultimatum the Biden administration gave to Netanyahu's government about increasing aid access. Then Ben speaks with Senator Chris Murphy about where Democrats went wrong and how they can adjust their foreign policy moving forward.
Tommy and Ben discuss the normalization of foreign interference in US elections, the Chinese hack of US telecoms that could be putting millions of Americans' communications at risk, concerns around potential post-election day violence stemming from right wing groups, and Bill Clinton's unhelpful Gaza messaging. They also talk about Benjamin Netanyahu firing his Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, allegations that a Netanyahu staffer leaked classified information, reports that Russia planned to ship explosive devices on planes headed to the US, an update on the election in Moldova, and a massive political shakeup in Botswana. Finally, they cover a report about how North Korean soldiers sent to Russia are spending their free time, a time limit on hugs at a New Zealand airport, and Russia's historically massive fine on Google.
In this special episode of Pod Save the World, Ben looks at the most existential issue of our time, and one that gets little attention on the campaign trail: climate change. He examines both Harris and Trump's records, the domestic and global benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act, the dire circumstances for small island nations and vulnerable communities, and what's at stake if the US abandons climate leadership. Ben is joined by Brian Deese, former Director of the White House National Economic Council in the Biden administration, Leah Stokes, an Associate Professor of Environmental Politics at UCSB, and Rueanna Haynes, the Head of Diplomacy, Climate Analytics, and Director of Climate Analytics, Caribbean.
Tommy and Ben discuss why North Korea deployed 10,000 special forces troops to Russia, reports that Elon Musk likes to chat on the phone with Vladimir Putin, and a Trump campaign memo suggesting that if elected, he should do away with FBI background checks normally required before staff can access classified information. They also talk about new Israeli laws that would cripple aid deliveries into Gaza, the muted response from Iran after Israeli airstrikes near Tehran, increasingly sophisticated election interference from Russia, Iran, and China, the consequences of elections in Georgia and Japan, and a giant feces geyser near Moscow. Then, Tommy interviews NBC correspondent Jacob Soboroff about the new documentary based on his book "Separated" that details the inhumane family separation policy enacted during the Trump administration, and the chances of it happening again if he wins.
“Pod Save America” cohost Tommy Vietor thought foreign policy was boring and complicated until he got the education of a lifetime working for President Obama’s National Security Council. On “Pod Save the World,” he and former deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes break down the latest global developments and bring you behind the scenes with the people who were there. New episodes every Wednesday. To get access to extended ad-free Pod Save The World episodes, sign up to be a Friends of the Pod member at crooked.com/friends