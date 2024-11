North Korean “Storm Corps” Deploys to Russia

Tommy and Ben discuss why North Korea deployed 10,000 special forces troops to Russia, reports that Elon Musk likes to chat on the phone with Vladimir Putin, and a Trump campaign memo suggesting that if elected, he should do away with FBI background checks normally required before staff can access classified information. They also talk about new Israeli laws that would cripple aid deliveries into Gaza, the muted response from Iran after Israeli airstrikes near Tehran, increasingly sophisticated election interference from Russia, Iran, and China, the consequences of elections in Georgia and Japan, and a giant feces geyser near Moscow. Then, Tommy interviews NBC correspondent Jacob Soboroff about the new documentary based on his book "Separated" that details the inhumane family separation policy enacted during the Trump administration, and the chances of it happening again if he wins.