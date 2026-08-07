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The Young Turks

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The Young Turks
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2212 episodes

  • The Young Turks

    Empire Strikes Back - August 6, 2026

    08/07/2026 | 2h 6 mins.
    Moderate Democrats are openly preparing for what they describe as a political “war” against the party’s ascendant left following a string of progressive victories, setting the stage for an escalating battle over the Democrats’ future. Elsewhere, corporate America has received billions in tariff refunds, and a House Republican is criticizing the Trump administration for taking stakes in dozens of private companies.

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    Hosts: Cenk Uygur, Corbin Trent

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  • The Young Turks

    Down Goes Stevens - August 5, 2026

    08/06/2026 | 2h 10 mins.
    Conservative Democrats are calling Abdul El-Sayed’s Senate primary victory a political disaster, exposing deep divisions inside the party over its future and its stance on Israel. Meanwhile, Van Jones defends AIPAC during a tense CNN discussion, Jon Stewart reminds John Fetterman that “Israel is not our country,”

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    Hosts: Cenk Uygur, Julian Andreone

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  • The Young Turks

    Running On Empty - August 4, 2026

    08/05/2026 | 2h 5 mins.
    The U.S. has reportedly used virtually all of its long-range precision missiles during the Iran war, raising new questions about military readiness as the conflict drags on. Meanwhile, Joe Kent discusses the possibility of a third party during an appearance with Piers Morgan. Elsewhere, Melat Kiros surprised supporters by praising Israel in her post-victory speech after campaigning on her pro-Gaza activism

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    Hosts: Cenk Uygur, Joe Kent

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  • The Young Turks

    New Greene Party - August 3, 2026

    08/04/2026 | 2h 8 mins.
    Donald Trump is pivoting back toward diplomacy after failing to secure a decisive victory over Iran, while growing opposition from figures like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson, Joe Kent, and Thomas Massie is fueling speculation about a possible third-party movement. Meanwhile, Ana Kasparian trades blows with Ben Shapiro

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    Hosts: Cenk Uygur, Dr. Trita Parsi

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  • The Young Turks

    Dead On Arrival - July 31, 2026

    08/01/2026 | 2h 6 mins.
    Thousands of Immigrants flood into Spain from Morocco. Donald Trump and Hamas both say they have reached a deal for Gaza’s disarmament, marking a potentially major breakthrough even as questions remain about how the agreement would be implemented. Meanwhile, Haley Stevens is escalating Michigan’s Senate race by directly accusing Abdul El-Sayed of antisemitism

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    Check out new podcast series by searching for Future Hindsight wherever you get podcasts

    Hosts: Cenk Uygur, John Iadarola

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About The Young Turks
The Young Turks is Home of The Progressives. Cenk Uygur, Ana Kasparian and a host of progressive voices deliver the news and provocative commentary. Whether you are seeking a breakdown of current events, politics and the mainstream media or just a quick laugh, the TYT daily podcast will always keep you informed and entertained.
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