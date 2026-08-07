Moderate Democrats are openly preparing for what they describe as a political “war” against the party’s ascendant left following a string of progressive victories, setting the stage for an escalating battle over the Democrats’ future. Elsewhere, corporate America has received billions in tariff refunds, and a House Republican is criticizing the Trump administration for taking stakes in dozens of private companies.



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