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2212 episodes
- Moderate Democrats are openly preparing for what they describe as a political “war” against the party’s ascendant left following a string of progressive victories, setting the stage for an escalating battle over the Democrats’ future. Elsewhere, corporate America has received billions in tariff refunds, and a House Republican is criticizing the Trump administration for taking stakes in dozens of private companies.
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Hosts: Cenk Uygur, Corbin Trent
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- Conservative Democrats are calling Abdul El-Sayed’s Senate primary victory a political disaster, exposing deep divisions inside the party over its future and its stance on Israel. Meanwhile, Van Jones defends AIPAC during a tense CNN discussion, Jon Stewart reminds John Fetterman that “Israel is not our country,”
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Hosts: Cenk Uygur, Julian Andreone
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- The U.S. has reportedly used virtually all of its long-range precision missiles during the Iran war, raising new questions about military readiness as the conflict drags on. Meanwhile, Joe Kent discusses the possibility of a third party during an appearance with Piers Morgan. Elsewhere, Melat Kiros surprised supporters by praising Israel in her post-victory speech after campaigning on her pro-Gaza activism
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Hosts: Cenk Uygur, Joe Kent
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- Donald Trump is pivoting back toward diplomacy after failing to secure a decisive victory over Iran, while growing opposition from figures like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson, Joe Kent, and Thomas Massie is fueling speculation about a possible third-party movement. Meanwhile, Ana Kasparian trades blows with Ben Shapiro
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Hosts: Cenk Uygur, Dr. Trita Parsi
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- Thousands of Immigrants flood into Spain from Morocco. Donald Trump and Hamas both say they have reached a deal for Gaza’s disarmament, marking a potentially major breakthrough even as questions remain about how the agreement would be implemented. Meanwhile, Haley Stevens is escalating Michigan’s Senate race by directly accusing Abdul El-Sayed of antisemitism
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Hosts: Cenk Uygur, John Iadarola
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About The Young Turks
The Young Turks is Home of The Progressives. Cenk Uygur, Ana Kasparian and a host of progressive voices deliver the news and provocative commentary. Whether you are seeking a breakdown of current events, politics and the mainstream media or just a quick laugh, the TYT daily podcast will always keep you informed and entertained.Podcast website
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