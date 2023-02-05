The Young Turks is Home of The Progressives. Cenk Uygur, Ana Kasparian and a host of progressive voices deliver the news and provocative commentary. Whether you... More
Unlikely Allies
Episode summary: Carlson's text that alarmed Fox leaders: "It's not how white men fight." Catalytic converter theft ring that made hundreds of millions is busted, feds say. As fears of a banking crisis surged, members of Congress sold bank shares. Why is inflation so sticky? It could be corporate profits.HOSTS: Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian)SUBSCRIBE on YOUTUBE: ☞ https://www.youtube.com/user/theyoungturksFACEBOOK: ☞ https://www.facebook.com/theyoungturksTWITTER: ☞ https://www.twitter.com/theyoungturksINSTAGRAM: ☞ https://www.instagram.com/theyoungturksTIKTOK: ☞ https://www.tiktok.com/@theyoungturks👕 Merch: https://shoptyt.com
5/4/2023
50:30
Writers Block
Episode summary: Hollywood writers to go on strike, bringing production on many television shows to a halt. US rail companies grant paid sick days after public pressure in win for unions. The group behind the conservative campaign to rewrite child labor laws. Newsmax Is reportedly planning to offer Tucker Carlson a lot more than just money. Former employees reveal Steven Crowder's abusive behavior. "Wow!" CNN this morning crew guffaws at Apple co-founder’s dragging of Elon Musk during an interview. HOSTS: Cenk Uygur (@CenkUygur) & Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian)SUBSCRIBE on YOUTUBE: ☞ https://www.youtube.com/user/theyoungturksFACEBOOK: ☞ https://www.facebook.com/theyoungturksTWITTER: ☞ https://www.twitter.com/theyoungturksINSTAGRAM: ☞ https://www.instagram.com/theyoungturksTIKTOK: ☞ https://www.tiktok.com/@theyoungturks👕 Merch: https://shoptyt.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/3/2023
54:12
WORKERS RISE UP! TYT's MAY DAY SPECIAL
Ana Kasparian, John Iadarola, Sen. Nina Turner, and Francesca FIorentini go through the history of International Workers Day, and discuss how the labor movements of the past influenced workers rights today. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/2/2023
53:30
Gun Country
Episode summary: Five dead in Texas "execution-style" shooting, suspect armed with AR-15 is on the loose. First Republic Bank is seized by regulators and sold to JPMorgan Chase. 14 million jobs worldwide will vanish in the next 5 years, new economic report finds. Chris Wallace pushes back when Bernie Sanders slams companies: "I happen to know about it because my son works there." Bernie Sanders on why he’s endorsing Biden, discourages progressives from primarying Biden.HOSTS: Cenk Uygur (@CenkUygur) & Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian)SUBSCRIBE on YOUTUBE: ☞ https://www.youtube.com/user/theyoungturksFACEBOOK: ☞ https://www.facebook.com/theyoungturksTWITTER: ☞ https://www.twitter.com/theyoungturksINSTAGRAM: ☞ https://www.instagram.com/theyoungturksTIKTOK: ☞ https://www.tiktok.com/@theyoungturks👕 Merch: https://shoptyt.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/2/2023
58:56
Gitmo Ron
Episode summary: Fed slams its own oversight of Silicon Valley Bank in post-mortem. Draft GOP midterm post-mortem says it’s time to shut up about election fraud. Donald Trump mocks Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), one of his earliest 2024 endorsers, as a “progressive” as the crowd boos. DeSantis loses his cool with a reporter after being challenged over claims he witnessed torture while working at Guantanamo Bay.HOSTS: John Iadarola (@johniadarola) , Wosny Lambre & David Doel (@daviddoel)SUBSCRIBE on YOUTUBE: ☞ https://www.youtube.com/user/theyoungturksFACEBOOK: ☞ https://www.facebook.com/theyoungturksTWITTER: ☞ https://www.twitter.com/theyoungturksINSTAGRAM: ☞ https://www.instagram.com/theyoungturksTIKTOK: ☞ https://www.tiktok.com/@theyoungturks👕 Merch: https://shoptyt.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
