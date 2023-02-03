China has emerged as one of the 21st century’s most consequential nations, making it more important than ever to understand how the country is governed. True to... More
Economic Dynamics of a Cross-Strait Crisis
In this episode of Pekingology, Freeman Chair Jude Blanchette is joined by Gerard Dipippo – Senior Fellow in the Economics Program at CSIS, and Andrew Polk - Cofounder of Trivium China and Senior associate with the Freeman Chair in China Studies at CSIS. They discuss the economic and financial dynamics of a possible Taiwan Strait Crisis.
4/13/2023
47:28
Outsourcing Repression
In this episode of Pekingology, Freeman Chair Jude Blanchette is joined by Dr. Lynette H. Ong, Professor of Political Science at the University of Toronto, jointly appointed to the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy’s Asian Institute and also a Faculty Fellow at the Schwartz Reisman Institute for Technology and Society. They discuss her recent book Outsourcing Repression: Everyday State Power in Contemporary China.
3/30/2023
32:47
The Political Logic of Taxation in China
In this episode of Pekingology, Freeman Chair Jude Blanchette is joined by Dr. Changdong Zhang, Professor in the Department of Political Science at Peking University and Visiting Scholar at the Harvard-Yenching Institute, to discuss his recent book Governing and Ruling: The Political Logic of Taxation in China.
3/23/2023
41:04
China’s Evolving Political and Economic System
In this episode of Pekingology, Freeman Chair Jude Blanchette is joined by Kellee Tsai, Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Science and Chair Professor of Social Science at the Hong Kong University of Science & Technology, to discuss her recent articles “Structural Power, Hegemony, and State Capitalism: Limits to China’s Global Economic Power,” published in Politics & Society, and “China’s Party-State Capitalism and International Backlash: From Interdependence to Insecurity,” published in International Security.
3/2/2023
37:03
Corporate Governance with Chinese Characteristics
In this episode of Pekingology, Freeman Chair Jude Blanchette is joined by Kjeld Erik Brødsgaard, Professor at the Department of International Economics, Government and Business at the Copenhagen Business School, to discuss his work on corporate governance in the Chinese state sector, focusing on his paper: “Corporate Governance with Chinese Characteristics: Party Organization in State-owned Enterprises.”
China has emerged as one of the 21st century’s most consequential nations, making it more important than ever to understand how the country is governed. True to the name Pekingology, or the study of the political behavior of the People’s Republic of China, this podcast aims to unpack the behavior of the Chinese Communist Party and implications these actions have within China and for U.S.-China relations. Jude Blanchette, the Freeman Chair in China Studies at CSIS, is joined by various experts to analyze the activities of the Chinese governing system and how these impact the complex relationships relating to China.